UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Oct 22/21

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Bantamweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Aljamain Sterling 567 2 2 3 T.J. Dillashaw 506 3 3 2 Petr Yan 356.5 4 4 4 Cory Sandhagen 320.5 5 5 Song Yadong 244.5 6 6 5 Rob Font 236 7 8 6 Jose Aldo 203 8 9 14 Marlon Vera 179.5 9 12 7 Merab Dvalishvili 179 10 10 Ricky Simon 174.5 11 11 9 Frankie Edgar 151 12 7 11 Marlon Moraes 138 13 13 10 Pedro Munhoz 137 14 14 Adrian Yanez 136 15 15 Said Nurmagomedov 135 16 16 Sean O’Malley 127.5 17 17 15 Cody Stamann 117.5 18 18 Kyler Phillips 117 19 19 Louis Smolka 116 20 20 Timur Valiev 109 21 21 Casey Kenney 106 22 42 Nate Maness 104 23 23 Raoni Barcelos 98.5 24 24 Brian Kelleher 97 24 22 Rani Yahya 97 26 25 Nathaniel Wood 95.5 27 26 Davey Grant 93 28 27 Julio Arce 90.5 29 29 16 Raulian Paiva 85 30 30 12 Dominick Cruz 80 31 28 Montel Jackson 79 32 33 Jonathan Martinez 75.5 33 32 Alejandro Perez 75 33 34 Miles Johns 75 35 31 Chris Gutierrez 74.5 36 NR 13 Raphael Assuncao 68.5 37 35 Eddie Wineland 65 37 35 Kyung Ho Kang 65 39 37 Mario Bautista 62 40 38 Saidyokub Kakhramonov 60 41 39 Aiemann Zahabi 55 42 40 Trevin Jones 54 43 41 Umar Nurmagomedov 50 44 43 Jack Shore 46 45 45 Danaa Batgerel 44 45 NR Douglas Silva de Andrade 44 47 44 Khalid Taha 40 48 46 Gustavo Lopez 36 49 47 Randy Costa 34 50 48 Andre Ewell 29.5 51 NR Brandon Davis 27 52 50 Jose Alberto Quinonez 26 52 49 Tony Gravely 26 54 51 John Castaneda 20 54 51 Johnny Munoz 20 54 51 Ronnie Lawrence 20 57 55 Hunter Azure 19 58 57 Heili Alateng 17 59 56 Felipe Colares 14 59 59 Vince Morales 14 61 60 Guido Cannetti 10 61 60 Mana Martinez 10 61 60 Ricky Turcios 10 61 60 Sergey Morozov 10 61 60 Tony Kelley 10 66 67 Brady Hiestand 0 66 67 Domingo Pilarte 0 66 NR Gaetano Pirrello 0 66 67 Jesse Strader 0 66 67 JP Buys 0 66 67 Kevin Natividad 0 66 67 Kris Moutinho 0 66 67 Liudvik Sholinian 0 66 67 Marcelo Rojo 0



