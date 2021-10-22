MMA Manifesto

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Oct 22/21

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Oct 22/21

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Oct 22/21

October 22, 2021

June 13, 2020; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Merab Dvalishvili (Red Gloves) takes down Gustavo Lopez (Blue Gloves) in their fight during UFC Fight Night at the UFC APEX. Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Bantamweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Aljamain Sterling 567
2 2 3 T.J. Dillashaw 506
3 3 2 Petr Yan 356.5
4 4 4 Cory Sandhagen 320.5
5 5 Song Yadong 244.5
6 6 5 Rob Font 236
7 8 6 Jose Aldo 203
8 9 14 Marlon Vera 179.5
9 12 7 Merab Dvalishvili 179
10 10 Ricky Simon 174.5
11 11 9 Frankie Edgar 151
12 7 11 Marlon Moraes 138
13 13 10 Pedro Munhoz 137
14 14 Adrian Yanez 136
15 15 Said Nurmagomedov 135
16 16 Sean O’Malley 127.5
17 17 15 Cody Stamann 117.5
18 18 Kyler Phillips 117
19 19 Louis Smolka 116
20 20 Timur Valiev 109
21 21 Casey Kenney 106
22 42 Nate Maness 104
23 23 Raoni Barcelos 98.5
24 24 Brian Kelleher 97
24 22 Rani Yahya 97
26 25 Nathaniel Wood 95.5
27 26 Davey Grant 93
28 27 Julio Arce 90.5
29 29 16 Raulian Paiva 85
30 30 12 Dominick Cruz 80
31 28 Montel Jackson 79
32 33 Jonathan Martinez 75.5
33 32 Alejandro Perez 75
33 34 Miles Johns 75
35 31 Chris Gutierrez 74.5
36 NR 13 Raphael Assuncao 68.5
37 35 Eddie Wineland 65
37 35 Kyung Ho Kang 65
39 37 Mario Bautista 62
40 38 Saidyokub Kakhramonov 60
41 39 Aiemann Zahabi 55
42 40 Trevin Jones 54
43 41 Umar Nurmagomedov 50
44 43 Jack Shore 46
45 45 Danaa Batgerel 44
45 NR Douglas Silva de Andrade 44
47 44 Khalid Taha 40
48 46 Gustavo Lopez 36
49 47 Randy Costa 34
50 48 Andre Ewell 29.5
51 NR Brandon Davis 27
52 50 Jose Alberto Quinonez 26
52 49 Tony Gravely 26
54 51 John Castaneda 20
54 51 Johnny Munoz 20
54 51 Ronnie Lawrence 20
57 55 Hunter Azure 19
58 57 Heili Alateng 17
59 56 Felipe Colares 14
59 59 Vince Morales 14
61 60 Guido Cannetti 10
61 60 Mana Martinez 10
61 60 Ricky Turcios 10
61 60 Sergey Morozov 10
61 60 Tony Kelley 10
66 67 Brady Hiestand 0
66 67 Domingo Pilarte 0
66 NR Gaetano Pirrello 0
66 67 Jesse Strader 0
66 67 JP Buys 0
66 67 Kevin Natividad 0
66 67 Kris Moutinho 0
66 67 Liudvik Sholinian 0
66 67 Marcelo Rojo 0


Check back Monday for our flyweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

 

