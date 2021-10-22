UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Oct 22/21

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Bantamweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Aljamain Sterling
|567
|2
|2
|3
|T.J. Dillashaw
|506
|3
|3
|2
|Petr Yan
|356.5
|4
|4
|4
|Cory Sandhagen
|320.5
|5
|5
|Song Yadong
|244.5
|6
|6
|5
|Rob Font
|236
|7
|8
|6
|Jose Aldo
|203
|8
|9
|14
|Marlon Vera
|179.5
|9
|12
|7
|Merab Dvalishvili
|179
|10
|10
|Ricky Simon
|174.5
|11
|11
|9
|Frankie Edgar
|151
|12
|7
|11
|Marlon Moraes
|138
|13
|13
|10
|Pedro Munhoz
|137
|14
|14
|Adrian Yanez
|136
|15
|15
|Said Nurmagomedov
|135
|16
|16
|Sean O’Malley
|127.5
|17
|17
|15
|Cody Stamann
|117.5
|18
|18
|Kyler Phillips
|117
|19
|19
|Louis Smolka
|116
|20
|20
|Timur Valiev
|109
|21
|21
|Casey Kenney
|106
|22
|42
|Nate Maness
|104
|23
|23
|Raoni Barcelos
|98.5
|24
|24
|Brian Kelleher
|97
|24
|22
|Rani Yahya
|97
|26
|25
|Nathaniel Wood
|95.5
|27
|26
|Davey Grant
|93
|28
|27
|Julio Arce
|90.5
|29
|29
|16
|Raulian Paiva
|85
|30
|30
|12
|Dominick Cruz
|80
|31
|28
|Montel Jackson
|79
|32
|33
|Jonathan Martinez
|75.5
|33
|32
|Alejandro Perez
|75
|33
|34
|Miles Johns
|75
|35
|31
|Chris Gutierrez
|74.5
|36
|NR
|13
|Raphael Assuncao
|68.5
|37
|35
|Eddie Wineland
|65
|37
|35
|Kyung Ho Kang
|65
|39
|37
|Mario Bautista
|62
|40
|38
|Saidyokub Kakhramonov
|60
|41
|39
|Aiemann Zahabi
|55
|42
|40
|Trevin Jones
|54
|43
|41
|Umar Nurmagomedov
|50
|44
|43
|Jack Shore
|46
|45
|45
|Danaa Batgerel
|44
|45
|NR
|Douglas Silva de Andrade
|44
|47
|44
|Khalid Taha
|40
|48
|46
|Gustavo Lopez
|36
|49
|47
|Randy Costa
|34
|50
|48
|Andre Ewell
|29.5
|51
|NR
|Brandon Davis
|27
|52
|50
|Jose Alberto Quinonez
|26
|52
|49
|Tony Gravely
|26
|54
|51
|John Castaneda
|20
|54
|51
|Johnny Munoz
|20
|54
|51
|Ronnie Lawrence
|20
|57
|55
|Hunter Azure
|19
|58
|57
|Heili Alateng
|17
|59
|56
|Felipe Colares
|14
|59
|59
|Vince Morales
|14
|61
|60
|Guido Cannetti
|10
|61
|60
|Mana Martinez
|10
|61
|60
|Ricky Turcios
|10
|61
|60
|Sergey Morozov
|10
|61
|60
|Tony Kelley
|10
|66
|67
|Brady Hiestand
|0
|66
|67
|Domingo Pilarte
|0
|66
|NR
|Gaetano Pirrello
|0
|66
|67
|Jesse Strader
|0
|66
|67
|JP Buys
|0
|66
|67
|Kevin Natividad
|0
|66
|67
|Kris Moutinho
|0
|66
|67
|Liudvik Sholinian
|0
|66
|67
|Marcelo Rojo
|0
Check back Monday for our flyweight rankings
Performance Based Rankings:
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound
(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)