UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Oct 15/21

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Lightweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Charles Oliveira
|595
|2
|2
|3
|Justin Gaethje
|576
|3
|3
|2
|Dustin Poirier
|507
|4
|4
|4
|Beneil Dariush
|438
|5
|5
|6
|Islam Makhachev
|358
|6
|6
|11
|Gregor Gillespie
|272.5
|7
|7
|Grant Dawson
|242
|8
|9
|8
|Tony Ferguson
|226.5
|9
|10
|9
|Rafael dos Anjos
|213
|10
|8
|7
|Dan Hooker
|212
|11
|11
|Al Iaquinta
|192
|11
|11
|10
|Conor McGregor
|192
|13
|14
|Alexander Hernandez
|179
|14
|13
|12
|Diego Ferreira
|159.5
|15
|25
|Jalin Turner
|156
|16
|24
|14
|Arman Tsarukyan
|145
|17
|15
|Drew Dober
|144.5
|18
|16
|15
|Rafael Fiziev
|138
|19
|17
|Scott Holtzman
|137.5
|20
|18
|Vinc Pichel
|135
|21
|40
|Jamie Mullarkey
|134
|22
|19
|Rick Glenn
|128.5
|23
|20
|Jim Miller
|124.5
|24
|22
|5
|Michael Chandler
|117
|25
|23
|13
|Brad Riddell
|116
|26
|27
|Chris Gruetzemacher
|106
|27
|28
|Khama Worthy
|104
|28
|29
|Mateusz Gamrot
|100
|29
|49
|Jared Gordon
|96.5
|30
|31
|Renato Moicano
|96
|31
|25
|Joe Solecki
|92
|32
|21
|Leonardo Santos
|89
|33
|33
|Joel Alvarez
|87
|34
|34
|Damir Hadzovic
|86
|35
|35
|Ignacio Bahamondes
|80
|36
|38
|16
|Thiago Moises
|67.5
|37
|32
|Devonte Smith
|64
|38
|39
|Claudio Puelles
|61
|39
|40
|John Makdessi
|60
|40
|43
|Bobby Green
|58.5
|41
|36
|Nasrat Haqparast
|55.5
|42
|44
|Don Madge
|55
|42
|44
|Mark O. Madsen
|55
|44
|46
|Joaquim Silva
|52
|45
|66
|Zhu Rong
|50
|46
|47
|Jordan Leavitt
|45
|46
|47
|Magomed Mustafaev
|45
|48
|50
|Jeremy Stephens
|42.5
|49
|51
|Clay Guida
|40
|49
|51
|Terrance McKinney
|40
|51
|53
|Alan Patrick
|38
|52
|54
|Matt Frevola
|37
|53
|55
|Austin Hubbard
|36.5
|54
|57
|Damir Ismagulov
|32
|55
|56
|Christos Giagos
|29.5
|56
|58
|Mike Davis
|28
|57
|NR
|Paddy Pimblett
|20
|57
|66
|Steve Garcia
|20
|59
|61
|Fares Ziam
|19
|60
|NR
|Matt Sayles
|18
|60
|60
|Uros Medic
|18
|62
|62
|Luigi Vendramini
|16
|63
|59
|Michael Johnson
|14
|64
|63
|Guram Kutateladze
|10
|64
|63
|Rodrigo Vargas
|10
|66
|66
|Alexander Munoz
|0
|66
|NR
|Brandon Jenkins
|0
|66
|66
|Charlie Ontiveros
|0
|66
|66
|Dakota Bush
|0
|66
|66
|Jai Herbert
|0
|66
|66
|Mason Jones
|0
|66
|NR
|Mike Breeden
|0
|66
|66
|Rafa Garcia
|0
|66
|66
|Rafael Alves
|0
Check back Monday for our featherweight rankings
Performance Based Rankings
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound
