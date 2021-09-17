MMA Manifesto

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Feather/Bantamweights: Sept 17/21

By September 17, 2021 11:36 am

Feb 11, 2017; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Holly Holm (red gloves fights Germaine de Randamie (blue gloves) during UFC 208 at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Women’s Featherweights & Bantamweights

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is previous ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Amanda Nunes 723
2 2 2 Germaine de Randamie 258
3 3 5 Irene Aldana 201.5
4 4 4 Aspen Ladd 142
5 5 3 Holly Holm 110
6 6 7 Yana Kunitskaya 98.5
7 8 6 Julianna Pena 86
8 NR Josiane Nunes 80
8 9 8 Ketlen Vieira 80
10 10 Jessica-Rose Clark 74
11 11 10 Sara McMann 63
12 13 11 Macy Chiasson 49.5
13 12 Bea Malecki 49
14 14 Wu Yanan 48
15 15 16 Alexis Davis 46.5
16 16 13 Pannie Kianzad 45
17 18 15 Karol Rosa 37
18 17 Raquel Pennington 36
19 19 Felicia Spencer 32
20 20 Priscila Cachoeira 28
21 21 14 Julia Avila 23
22 24 9 Miesha Tate 20
23 25 Norma Dumont 19
24 22 Bethe Correia 18
25 NR Leah Letson 10
25 26 Vanessa Melo 10
27 27 Joselyne Edwards 9
28 23 Ashlee Evans-Smith 8
29 28 Julija Stoliarenko 0
29 28 Stephanie Egger 0
29 28 Zarah Fairn dos Santos 0

Check back Monday for our women’s flyweight rankings


