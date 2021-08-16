UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Aug 16/21

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: Pound for Pound
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|2
|Kamaru Usman
|Welterweight
|967
|2
|2
|4
|Alexander Volkanovski
|Featherweight
|817.5
|3
|3
|5
|Francis Ngannou
|Heavyweight
|750.5
|4
|5
|3
|Israel Adesanya
|Middleweight
|737
|5
|4
|1W
|Amanda Nunes
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|723
|6
|6
|2W
|Valentina Shevchenko
|Women’s Flyweight
|714
|7
|7
|7
|Jan Blachowicz
|Light Heavyweight
|700
|8
|8
|8
|Stipe Miocic
|Heavyweight
|654
|9
|9
|Deiveson Figueiredo
|Flyweight
|600
|10
|10
|10
|Charles Oliveira
|Lightweight
|595
|11
|11
|3W
|Rose Namajunas
|Women’s Strawweight
|581
|12
|12
|15
|Justin Gaethje
|Lightweight
|576
|13
|13
|Aljamain Sterling
|Bantamweight
|567
|14
|16
|6
|Dustin Poirier
|Lightweight
|507
|15
|14
|T.J. Dillashaw
|Bantamweight
|506
|16
|15
|11
|Brandon Moreno
|Flyweight
|483.5
|17
|36
|14
|Ciryl Gane
|Heavyweight
|479.5
|18
|17
|Colby Covington
|Welterweight
|451
|19
|18
|Leon Edwards
|Welterweight
|440
|20
|19
|Beneil Dariush
|Lightweight
|438
|21
|20
|4W
|Zhang Weili
|Women’s Strawweight
|437.5
|22
|21
|Brian Ortega
|Featherweight
|398
|23
|22
|Glover Teixeira
|Light Heavyweight
|396
|24
|24
|Derek Brunson
|Middleweight
|377
|25
|28
|Islam Makhachev
|Lightweight
|367
|25
|25
|9
|Max Holloway
|Featherweight
|367
|27
|33
|Vicente Luque
|Welterweight
|364
|28
|27
|13
|Petr Yan
|Bantamweight
|356.5
|29
|30
|Muslim Salikhov
|Welterweight
|344
|30
|29
|Santiago Ponzinibbio
|Welterweight
|337
|31
|32
|12
|Robert Whittaker
|Middleweight
|330
|32
|23
|Cory Sandhagen
|Bantamweight
|320.5
|33
|35
|Curtis Blaydes
|Heavyweight
|313.5
|34
|37
|Li Jingliang
|Welterweight
|298.5
|35
|34
|Gilbert Burns
|Welterweight
|297.5
|36
|40
|Chan Sung Jung
|Featherweight
|293
|37
|39
|Kevin Lee
|Welterweight
|290
|38
|31
|Derrick Lewis
|Heavyweight
|283
|39
|41
|Marvin Vettori
|Middleweight
|282
|40
|42
|Jared Cannonier
|Middleweight
|279
|41
|44
|Jairzinho Rozenstruick
|Heavyweight
|275.5
|42
|45
|Gregor Gillespie
|Lightweight
|274
|43
|48
|Anthony Smith
|Light Heavyweight
|269
|43
|48
|Shavkat Rakhmonov
|Welterweight
|269
|45
|53
|Sean Strickland
|Middleweight
|268
|46
|50
|7W
|Germaine de Randamie
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|258
|47
|94
|Brad Tavares
|Middleweight
|257
|48
|51
|9W
|Carla Esparza
|Women’s Strawweight
|250
|49
|38
|Uriah Hall
|Middleweight
|247
|50
|52
|Song Yadong
|Bantamweight
|244.5
|51
|54
|Grant Dawson
|Lightweight
|242
|52
|55
|6W
|Jessica Andrade
|Women’s Flyweight
|239.5
|53
|43
|Stephen Thompson
|Welterweight
|238
|54
|57
|Rob Font
|Bantamweight
|236
|55
|59
|Paulo Costa
|Middleweight
|232.5
|56
|60
|Aleksandar Rakic
|Light Heavyweight
|230
|56
|60
|Dan Hooker
|Lightweight
|230
|58
|60
|Jorge Masvidal
|Welterweight
|227
|59
|58
|Tony Ferguson
|Lightweight
|226.5
|60
|63
|Jack Hermansson
|Middleweight
|225.5
|61
|64
|James Krause
|Welterweight
|224.5
|62
|46
|Conor McGregor
|Lightweight
|222
|62
|65
|Neil Magny
|Welterweight
|222
|64
|66
|Edson Barboza
|Featherweight
|220
|65
|67
|Belal Muhammad
|Welterweight
|218
|65
|67
|Paul Craig
|Light Heavyweight
|218
|67
|69
|Johnny Walker
|Light Heavyweight
|217
|68
|47
|Ryan Hall
|Featherweight
|216
|69
|70
|Sean Brady
|Welterweight
|215
|70
|71
|Rafael dos Anjos
|Lightweight
|213
|70
|90
|Tai Tuivasa
|Heavyweight
|213
|72
|72
|Darren Till
|Middleweight
|210
|73
|56
|Michael Chiesa
|Welterweight
|209
|74
|74
|Marlon Moraes
|Bantamweight
|205
|75
|85
|Jose Aldo
|Bantamweight
|203
|76
|121
|Irene Aldana
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|201.5
|77
|75
|Alexander Volkov
|Heavyweight
|201
|78
|76
|Arnold Allen
|Featherweight
|200
|79
|200
|Ilia Topuria
|Featherweight
|196
|80
|77
|Movsar Evloev
|Featherweight
|194
|81
|78
|Randy Brown
|Welterweight
|193
|82
|79
|Jiri Prochazka
|Light Heavyweight
|192
|82
|79
|Volkan Oezdemir
|Light Heavyweight
|192
|84
|81
|Askar Askarov
|Flyweight
|190
|85
|83
|Giga Chikadze
|Featherweight
|188.5
|86
|84
|Chris Daukaus
|Heavyweight
|184
|87
|86
|11W
|Katlyn Chookagian
|Women’s Flyweight
|182
|88
|88
|Marlon Vera
|Bantamweight
|179.5
|89
|122
|Amanda Lemos
|Women’s Strawweight
|178
|90
|89
|Shamil Abdurakhimov
|Heavyweight
|177.5
|91
|98
|Brendan Allen
|Middleweight
|177
|91
|90
|Cody Garbrandt
|Bantamweight
|177
|91
|90
|Tom Aspinall
|Heavyweight
|177
|94
|93
|Ryan Spann
|Light Heavyweight
|176.5
|95
|95
|Ricky Simon
|Bantamweight
|174.5
|96
|97
|Chris Weidman
|Middleweight
|172
|97
|98
|Alex Morono
|Welterweight
|170
|97
|73
|Niko Price
|Welterweight
|170
|99
|101
|Dan Ige
|Featherweight
|165.5
|100
|102
|Magomed Ankalaev
|Light Heavyweight
|163
|101
|103
|Marina Rodriguez
|Women’s Strawweight
|162
|102
|105
|Jimmy Crute
|Light Heavyweight
|160
|103
|106
|Diego Ferreira
|Lightweight
|159.5
|104
|107
|Alexander Hernandez
|Lightweight
|159
|105
|109
|12W
|Mackenzie Dern
|Women’s Strawweight
|156.5
|106
|110
|Francisco Trinaldo
|Welterweight
|156
|107
|100
|Max Griffin
|Welterweight
|155.5
|108
|111
|Sodiq Yusuff
|Featherweight
|155
|109
|112
|Edmen Shahbazyan
|Middleweight
|154.5
|110
|113
|Claudio Silva
|Welterweight
|154
|111
|114
|Frankie Edgar
|Bantamweight
|151
|112
|115
|Vinc Pichel
|Lightweight
|150
|113
|116
|Calvin Kattar
|Featherweight
|149.5
|114
|117
|Virna Jandiroba
|Women’s Strawweight
|149
|115
|119
|Jimmie Rivera
|Bantamweight
|148
|115
|119
|Lerone Murphy
|Featherweight
|148
|117
|118
|Michel Prazeres
|Welterweight
|147.5
|118
|123
|Drew Dober
|Lightweight
|144.5
|119
|124
|Khaos Williams
|Welterweight
|144
|120
|125
|Warlley Alves
|Welterweight
|143.5
|121
|126
|Alexandr Romanov
|Heavyweight
|143
|122
|127
|Merab Dvalishvili
|Bantamweight
|142.5
|123
|149
|10W
|Aspen Ladd
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|142
|124
|129
|Alex Perez
|Flyweight
|138.5
|125
|134
|Rafael Fiziev
|Lightweight
|138
|126
|130
|Scott Holtzman
|Lightweight
|137.5
|127
|87
|Pedro Munhoz
|Bantamweight
|137
|128
|231
|Adrian Yanez
|Bantamweight
|136
|129
|132
|Dominick Reyes
|Light Heavyweight
|135.5
|130
|133
|Said Nurmagomedov
|Bantamweight
|135
|131
|136
|Shane Burgos
|Featherweight
|133.5
|132
|137
|Kennedy Nzechukwu
|Light Heavyweight
|133
|133
|139
|Miguel Baeza
|Welterweight
|131
|134
|140
|Andre Muniz
|Middleweight
|130
|135
|141
|Alexandre Pantoja
|Flyweight
|129.5
|136
|142
|Geoff Neal
|Welterweight
|129
|136
|142
|13W
|Lauren Murphy
|Women’s Flyweight
|129
|136
|142
|Marcin Tybura
|Heavyweight
|129
|139
|145
|Rick Glenn
|Lightweight
|128.5
|140
|419
|Dricus du Plessis
|Middleweight
|128
|140
|146
|Joseph Benavidez
|Flyweight
|128
|142
|189
|Sean O’Malley
|Bantamweight
|127.5
|143
|147
|Misha Cirkunov
|Light Heavyweight
|126
|144
|148
|Jim Miller
|Lightweight
|124.5
|145
|149
|Demian Maia
|Welterweight
|122
|146
|152
|Anthony Hernandez
|Middleweight
|120
|147
|104
|Trevin Giles
|Middleweight
|119.5
|148
|154
|Leonardo Santos
|Lightweight
|119
|149
|155
|Cody Stamann
|Bantamweight
|117.5
|149
|155
|Jake Matthews
|Welterweight
|117.5
|151
|157
|Ben Rothwell
|Heavyweight
|117
|151
|137
|Kyler Phillips
|Bantamweight
|117
|151
|157
|Matt Brown
|Welterweight
|117
|151
|157
|Michael Chandler
|Lightweight
|117
|151
|157
|Sergey Spivak
|Heavyweight
|117
|156
|161
|Brad Riddell
|Lightweight
|116
|156
|161
|Louis Smolka
|Bantamweight
|116
|156
|96
|Taila Santos
|Women’s Flyweight
|116
|159
|164
|Makhmud Muradov
|Middleweight
|115
|160
|165
|Gavin Tucker
|Featherweight
|114.5
|160
|128
|Maycee Barber
|Women’s Flyweight
|114.5
|162
|166
|Bryce Mitchell
|Featherweight
|114
|163
|217
|Alonzo Menifield
|Light Heavyweight
|113.5
|164
|168
|Arman Tsarukyan
|Lightweight
|112
|164
|168
|Brian Kelleher
|Bantamweight
|112
|164
|149
|Kelvin Gastelum
|Middleweight
|112
|164
|168
|Robbie Lawler
|Welterweight
|112
|168
|215
|Daniel Rodriguez
|Welterweight
|110.5
|169
|172
|8W
|Holly Holm
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|110
|169
|172
|Jalin Turner
|Lightweight
|110
|169
|172
|Joe Solecki
|Lightweight
|110
|172
|131
|Ian Heinisch
|Middleweight
|109
|172
|175
|Timur Valiev
|Bantamweight
|109
|174
|176
|Hakeem Dawodu
|Featherweight
|108.5
|175
|328
|Billy Quarantillo
|Featherweight
|108
|175
|256
|Darren Elkins
|Featherweight
|108
|177
|179
|Dwight Grant
|Welterweight
|107
|178
|181
|Amanda Ribas
|Women’s Strawweight
|106
|178
|134
|Casey Kenney
|Bantamweight
|106
|178
|178
|Chris Gruetzemacher
|Lightweight
|106
|178
|181
|Thiago Santos
|Light Heavyweight
|106
|182
|183
|Gerald Meerschaert
|Middleweight
|105.5
|183
|184
|Kevin Holland
|Middleweight
|104
|183
|184
|Khama Worthy
|Lightweight
|104
|183
|239
|Michel Pereira
|Welterweight
|104
|186
|186
|Khamzat Chimaev
|Welterweight
|103
|187
|187
|Joaquin Buckley
|Middleweight
|102
|188
|176
|Rani Yahya
|Bantamweight
|101
|189
|190
|Abdul Razak Alhassan
|Middleweight
|100
|189
|190
|Mateusz Gamrot
|Lightweight
|100
|189
|190
|Tanner Boser
|Heavyweight
|100
|192
|194
|Raoni Barcelos
|Bantamweight
|98.5
|192
|167
|Yana Kunitskaya
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|98.5
|194
|195
|Brandon Royval
|Flyweight
|98
|194
|195
|Charles Jourdain
|Featherweight
|98
|194
|195
|Jamahal Hill
|Light Heavyweight
|98
|194
|195
|Ottman Azaitar
|Lightweight
|98
|198
|199
|Ovince Saint Preux
|Heavyweight
|97
|199
|200
|Aleksei Oleinik
|Heavyweight
|96
|199
|200
|Renato Moicano
|Lightweight
|96
|201
|206
|Nathaniel Wood
|Bantamweight
|95.5
|201
|206
|Zak Cummings
|Middleweight
|95.5
|203
|208
|Manon Fiorot
|Women’s Flyweight
|95
|203
|208
|Tom Breese
|Middleweight
|95
|205
|210
|Ion Cutelaba
|Light Heavyweight
|94
|206
|213
|Davey Grant
|Bantamweight
|93
|207
|215
|Sabina Mazo
|Women’s Flyweight
|91
|208
|370
|Julio Arce
|Bantamweight
|90.5
|209
|219
|Andrea Lee
|Women’s Flyweight
|88.5
|209
|219
|Polyana Viana
|Women’s Strawweight
|88.5
|209
|219
|Walt Harris
|Heavyweight
|88.5
|212
|218
|Court McGee
|Welterweight
|88
|212
|222
|Devonte Smith
|Lightweight
|88
|212
|222
|Matt Schnell
|Flyweight
|88
|215
|224
|Andre Fili
|Featherweight
|87
|215
|224
|Joel Alvarez
|Lightweight
|87
|215
|224
|Montel Jackson
|Bantamweight
|87
|218
|227
|Ricardo Ramos
|Featherweight
|86.5
|219
|228
|Damir Hadzovic
|Lightweight
|86
|219
|180
|Greg Hardy
|Heavyweight
|86
|219
|228
|Ilir Latifi
|Heavyweight
|86
|219
|210
|15W
|Julianna Pena
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|86
|219
|228
|Marcos Rogerio de Lima
|Heavyweight
|86
|219
|200
|Miranda Maverick
|Women’s Flyweight
|86
|219
|200
|Punahele Soriano
|Middleweight
|86
|226
|214
|Jennifer Maia
|Women’s Flyweight
|85
|226
|NR
|Raulian Paiva
|Bantamweight
|85
|226
|231
|Tyson Nam
|Flyweight
|85
|229
|233
|Alexander Gustafsson
|Light Heavyweight
|84
|229
|233
|Julian Erosa
|Featherweight
|84
|229
|233
|Nicolas Dalby
|Welterweight
|84
|232
|236
|Mike Perry
|Welterweight
|82.5
|233
|237
|Alessio Di Chirico
|Middleweight
|82
|234
|239
|Damon Jackson
|Bantamweight
|81
|234
|239
|Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua
|Light Heavyweight
|81
|236
|237
|Tecia Torres
|Women’s Strawweight
|80.5
|237
|243
|Dominick Cruz
|Bantamweight
|80
|237
|243
|Jeremiah Wells
|Welterweight
|80
|237
|243
|Ketlen Vieira
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|80
|240
|246
|Chris Gutierrez
|Bantamweight
|79
|241
|248
|Cynthia Calvillo
|Women’s Flyweight
|78
|241
|248
|Da Un Jung
|Light Heavyweight
|78
|241
|248
|Phil Hawes
|Middleweight
|78
|244
|514
|Sijara Eubanks
|Women’s Flyweight
|77.5
|245
|251
|Montana De La Rosa
|Women’s Flyweight
|77
|246
|252
|Alejandro Perez
|Bantamweight
|76.5
|246
|252
|Kai Kara-France
|Flyweight
|76.5
|246
|252
|Song Kenan
|Welterweight
|76.5
|249
|210
|Gabriel Benitez
|Featherweight
|76
|249
|200
|Nikita Krylov
|Light Heavyweight
|76
|251
|255
|Jonathan Martinez
|Bantamweight
|75.5
|252
|281
|Miles Johns
|Bantamweight
|75
|252
|256
|Yancy Medeiros
|Lightweight
|75
|254
|258
|Jessica-Rose Clark
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|74
|254
|258
|Mayra Bueno Silva
|Women’s Flyweight
|74
|254
|258
|Mirsad Bektic
|Featherweight
|74
|257
|261
|Daniel Pineda
|Featherweight
|72
|257
|261
|Nate Landwehr
|Featherweight
|72
|259
|263
|Roosevelt Roberts
|Lightweight
|71
|260
|264
|Alexa Grasso
|Women’s Flyweight
|70
|260
|264
|Takashi Sato
|Welterweight
|70
|260
|264
|Viviane Araujo
|Women’s Flyweight
|70
|263
|269
|Emily Whitmire
|Women’s Strawweight
|69
|263
|269
|Makwan Amirkhani
|Featherweight
|69
|263
|269
|13W
|Yan Xiaonan
|Women’s Strawweight
|69
|266
|268
|Cub Swanson
|Featherweight
|68.5
|267
|273
|Impa Kasanganay
|Welterweight
|68
|267
|273
|Karl Roberson
|Middleweight
|68
|267
|273
|Luis Pena
|Lightweight
|68
|267
|273
|Nasrat Haqparast
|Lightweight
|68
|267
|273
|Ramazan Emeev
|Welterweight
|68
|272
|306
|Mickey Gall
|Welterweight
|67.5
|272
|246
|Thiago Moises
|Lightweight
|67.5
|274
|279
|David Dvorak
|Flyweight
|67
|275
|281
|Rodolfo Vieira
|Middleweight
|66
|276
|283
|Darren Stewart
|Light Heavyweight
|65.5
|277
|284
|Bruno Silva
|Flyweight
|65
|277
|239
|Eddie Wineland
|Bantamweight
|65
|277
|284
|Kyung Ho Kang
|Bantamweight
|65
|277
|284
|Tim Means
|Welterweight
|65
|281
|287
|Mike Grundy
|Featherweight
|64
|281
|287
|Seung Woo Choi
|Featherweight
|64
|283
|289
|Sara McMann
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|63
|284
|290
|Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone
|Welterweight
|62
|284
|290
|Mario Bautista
|Bantamweight
|62
|286
|293
|Gillian Robertson
|Women’s Flyweight
|61.5
|287
|294
|Claudio Puelles
|Lightweight
|61
|287
|294
|Dhiego Lima
|Welterweight
|61
|289
|297
|Eryk Anders
|Light Heavyweight
|60.5
|289
|297
|Roxanne Modafferi
|Women’s Flyweight
|60.5
|291
|294
|Andrew Sanchez
|Middleweight
|60
|291
|299
|Jamie Mullarkey
|Lightweight
|60
|291
|299
|John Makdessi
|Lightweight
|60
|291
|299
|Jonathan Pearce
|Featherweight
|60
|291
|299
|Marc-Andre Barriault
|Middleweight
|60
|291
|299
|Trevin Jones
|Bantamweight
|60
|297
|305
|Claudia Gadelha
|Women’s Strawweight
|59.5
|298
|269
|Bobby Green
|Lightweight
|58.5
|299
|307
|Casey O’Neill
|Women’s Flyweight
|58
|300
|309
|Chase Sherman
|Heavyweight
|57.5
|301
|310
|Andrei Arlovski
|Heavyweight
|57
|302
|311
|Michal Oleksiejczuk
|Light Heavyweight
|56
|303
|313
|Marc Diakiese
|Lightweight
|55.5
|304
|314
|Aiemann Zahabi
|Bantamweight
|55
|304
|314
|Amir Albazi
|Flyweight
|55
|304
|314
|Bea Malecki
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|55
|304
|314
|Danny Roberts
|Welterweight
|55
|304
|314
|Don Madge
|Lightweight
|55
|309
|320
|Austin Hubbard
|Lightweight
|54
|309
|264
|Ed Herman
|Light Heavyweight
|54
|309
|320
|Julian Marquez
|Middleweight
|54
|309
|320
|Kyle Nelson
|Featherweight
|54
|309
|320
|L’udovit Klein
|Featherweight
|54
|309
|320
|Mounir Lazzez
|Welterweight
|54
|309
|320
|Zubaira Tukhugov
|Featherweight
|54
|316
|326
|Ariane Lipski
|Women’s Flyweight
|53
|317
|279
|Joaquim Silva
|Lightweight
|52
|318
|327
|Antonina Shevchenko
|Women’s Flyweight
|51
|319
|328
|Alex Caceres
|Featherweight
|50
|319
|328
|Charles Rosa
|Featherweight
|50
|319
|328
|Lando Vannata
|Featherweight
|50
|319
|NR
|Melsik Baghdasaryan
|Featherweight
|50
|319
|514
|Philip Rowe
|Welterweight
|50
|319
|328
|Umar Nurmagomedov
|Bantamweight
|50
|325
|333
|Joanne Calderwood
|Women’s Flyweight
|49.5
|325
|333
|Macy Chiasson
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|49.5
|327
|335
|Clay Guida
|Lightweight
|49
|327
|314
|Darrick Minner
|Featherweight
|49
|327
|335
|Ji Yeon Kim
|Women’s Flyweight
|49
|327
|335
|Juan Espino
|Heavyweight
|49
|327
|335
|Krzysztof Jotko
|Middleweight
|49
|327
|335
|Nathan Maness
|Bantamweight
|49
|333
|488
|Nassourdine Imavov
|Middleweight
|48
|333
|340
|Wu Yanan
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|48
|335
|341
|Michelle Waterson
|Women’s Strawweight
|47
|335
|341
|Omar Morales
|Featherweight
|47
|337
|343
|Alexis Davis
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|46.5
|337
|343
|Khalil Rountree Jr
|Light Heavyweight
|46.5
|339
|345
|Dustin Jacoby
|Light Heavyweight
|46
|340
|347
|Jack Shore
|Bantamweight
|45
|340
|347
|Jordan Leavitt
|Lightweight
|45
|340
|347
|Kay Hansen
|Women’s Strawweight
|45
|340
|347
|Pannie Kianzad
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|45
|340
|347
|Sasha Palatnikov
|Welterweight
|45
|345
|273
|Jessica Eye
|Women’s Flyweight
|44.5
|346
|356
|Matthew Semelsberger
|Welterweight
|44
|347
|357
|Jared Gordon
|Lightweight
|43.5
|347
|357
|Nina Nunes
|Women’s Strawweight
|43.5
|349
|307
|Angela Hill
|Women’s Strawweight
|43
|350
|290
|Jeremy Stephens
|Lightweight
|42.5
|351
|359
|Dalcha Lungiambula
|Middleweight
|42
|351
|359
|Steven Peterson
|Featherweight
|42
|353
|362
|Mike Trizano
|Featherweight
|41
|354
|364
|Carlston Harris
|Welterweight
|40
|354
|347
|Khalid Taha
|Bantamweight
|40
|354
|514
|Manel Kape
|Flyweight
|40
|354
|364
|Modestas Bukauskas
|Light Heavyweight
|40
|354
|364
|Terrance McKinney
|Lightweight
|40
|359
|368
|Augusto Sakai
|Heavyweight
|38.5
|360
|370
|Alan Patrick
|Welterweight
|38
|360
|370
|Danaa Batgerel
|Bantamweight
|38
|360
|370
|Devin Clark
|Light Heavyweight
|38
|360
|NR
|Raquel Pennington
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|38
|364
|347
|Bryan Barberena
|Welterweight
|37
|364
|376
|Jun Yong Park
|Middleweight
|37
|364
|376
|Karol Rosa
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|37
|364
|376
|Kevin Aguilar
|Featherweight
|37
|364
|376
|Matt Frevola
|Lightweight
|37
|369
|380
|Christos Giagos
|Lightweight
|36
|369
|380
|David Zawada
|Welterweight
|36
|369
|380
|Gustavo Lopez
|Bantamweight
|36
|369
|380
|Jordan Wright
|Middleweight
|36
|369
|433
|Rodrigo Nascimento
|Heavyweight
|36
|369
|380
|Su Mudaerji
|Flyweight
|36
|375
|385
|Poliana Botelho
|Women’s Flyweight
|34.5
|376
|370
|Randy Costa
|Bantamweight
|34
|377
|386
|JJ Aldrich
|Women’s Flyweight
|33
|377
|386
|Shane Young
|Featherweight
|33
|379
|388
|Damir Ismagulov
|Lightweight
|32
|379
|388
|Felicia Spencer
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|32
|381
|390
|Roman Dolidze
|Middleweight
|31
|381
|375
|Tim Elliott
|Flyweight
|31
|383
|391
|Kamuela Kirk
|Featherweight
|30
|384
|362
|Andre Ewell
|Bantamweight
|29.5
|385
|393
|Douglas Silva de Andrade
|Featherweight
|29
|385
|393
|Laureano Staropoli
|Middleweight
|29
|385
|393
|Loma Lookboonmee
|Women’s Strawweight
|29
|385
|393
|Marcin Prachnio
|Light Heavyweight
|29
|385
|NR
|Maryna Moroz
|Women’s Flyweight
|29
|385
|393
|Tony Gravely
|Bantamweight
|29
|391
|399
|Sam Alvey
|Middleweight
|28.5
|392
|400
|Jose Alberto Quinonez
|Bantamweight
|28
|392
|400
|Luana Carolina
|Women’s Flyweight
|28
|392
|400
|Mark O. Madsen
|Lightweight
|28
|392
|400
|Mike Davis
|Lightweight
|28
|392
|400
|Priscila Cachoeira
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|28
|392
|400
|Sean Woodson
|Featherweight
|28
|398
|407
|Alex Oliveira
|Welterweight
|27
|398
|407
|Carlos Felipe
|Heavyweight
|27
|398
|407
|Tracy Cortez
|Women’s Flyweight
|27
|401
|393
|Carlos Condit
|Welterweight
|26
|401
|433
|Jason Witt
|Welterweight
|26
|401
|345
|Matheus Nicolau
|Flyweight
|26
|404
|410
|Jack Marshman
|Middleweight
|25.5
|405
|411
|Ariane Carnelossi
|Women’s Strawweight
|25
|405
|411
|Michael Johnson
|Lightweight
|25
|405
|311
|Ryan Benoit
|Flyweight
|25
|408
|413
|Cortney Casey
|Women’s Flyweight
|23.5
|409
|414
|Chase Hooper
|Featherweight
|23
|409
|414
|Julia Avila
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|23
|411
|416
|Bethe Correia
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|22
|411
|368
|Karolina Kowalkiewicz
|Women’s Strawweight
|22
|413
|417
|Ashlee Evans-Smith
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|20.5
|413
|417
|Gina Mazany
|Women’s Flyweight
|20.5
|415
|419
|Bruno ‘Blindado’ Silva
|Middleweight
|20
|415
|514
|Cheyanne Buys
|Women’s Strawweight
|20
|415
|419
|Cory McKenna
|Women’s Strawweight
|20
|415
|419
|Jacob Malkoun
|Middleweight
|20
|415
|514
|Jared Gooden
|Welterweight
|20
|415
|419
|Jarjis Danho
|Heavyweight
|20
|415
|419
|John Castaneda
|Bantamweight
|20
|415
|514
|Johnny Munoz
|Bantamweight
|20
|415
|514
|Malcolm Gordon
|Flyweight
|20
|415
|NR
|Melissa Gatto
|Women’s Flyweight
|20
|415
|514
|Miesha Tate
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|20
|415
|419
|Pat Sabatini
|Featherweight
|20
|415
|419
|Ronnie Lawrence
|Bantamweight
|20
|415
|419
|Thomas Almeida
|Bantamweight
|20
|415
|419
|Uros Medic
|Lightweight
|20
|430
|429
|Fares Ziam
|Lightweight
|19
|430
|429
|Gian Villante
|Heavyweight
|19
|430
|429
|Hunter Azure
|Bantamweight
|19
|430
|456
|Jessica Penne
|Women’s Strawweight
|19
|430
|456
|Jinh Yu Frey
|Women’s Strawweight
|19
|430
|429
|Norma Dumont
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|19
|436
|433
|Felipe Colares
|Bantamweight
|18
|436
|433
|Liana Jojua
|Women’s Flyweight
|18
|436
|433
|Livia Renata Souza
|Women’s Strawweight
|18
|436
|433
|Luigi Vendramini
|Lightweight
|18
|436
|433
|Mariya Agapova
|Women’s Flyweight
|18
|436
|433
|Maxim Grishin
|Light Heavyweight
|18
|436
|433
|Tristan Connelly
|Featherweight
|18
|436
|433
|William Knight
|Light Heavyweight
|18
|444
|443
|Danilo Marques
|Light Heavyweight
|17
|444
|443
|Heili Alateng
|Bantamweight
|17
|444
|443
|Molly McCann
|Women’s Flyweight
|17
|447
|446
|Aleksa Camur
|Light Heavyweight
|16
|447
|446
|Guido Cannetti
|Bantamweight
|16
|447
|446
|Justin Tafa
|Heavyweight
|16
|450
|450
|Deron Winn
|Middleweight
|15
|451
|451
|Jake Collier
|Heavyweight
|14
|451
|511
|Vince Morales
|Bantamweight
|14
|453
|452
|Mike Rodriguez
|Light Heavyweight
|13
|454
|449
|Ashley Yoder
|Women’s Strawweight
|12.5
|455
|455
|Youssef Zalal
|Featherweight
|11.5
|456
|456
|Abubakar Nurmagomedov
|Welterweight
|10
|456
|456
|Andreas Michailidis
|Middleweight
|10
|456
|456
|Austin Lingo
|Featherweight
|10
|456
|514
|Diana Belbita
|Women’s Strawweight
|10
|456
|456
|Don’Tale Mayes
|Heavyweight
|10
|456
|456
|Gabriel Green
|Welterweight
|10
|456
|456
|Gregory Rodrigues
|Middleweight
|10
|456
|456
|Guram Kutateladze
|Lightweight
|10
|456
|456
|Jamall Emmers
|Featherweight
|10
|456
|456
|Jared Vanderaa
|Heavyweight
|10
|456
|456
|Jeffrey Molina
|Flyweight
|10
|456
|456
|Josh Parisian
|Heavyweight
|10
|456
|456
|Joshua Culibao
|Featherweight
|10
|456
|456
|Luana Pinheiro
|Women’s Strawweight
|10
|456
|456
|Luis Saldana
|Featherweight
|10
|456
|456
|Maki Pitolo
|Middleweight
|10
|456
|456
|Miranda Granger
|Women’s Flyweight
|10
|456
|456
|Nicolae Negumereanu
|Light Heavyweight
|10
|456
|456
|Parker Porter
|Heavyweight
|10
|456
|456
|Rodrigo Vargas
|Lightweight
|10
|456
|514
|Sergey Morozov
|Bantamweight
|10
|456
|456
|Shamil Gamzatov
|Middleweight
|10
|456
|456
|T.J. Brown
|Featherweight
|10
|456
|456
|Tagir Ulanbekov
|Flyweight
|10
|456
|456
|Tony Kelley
|Bantamweight
|10
|456
|456
|Tucker Lutz
|Featherweight
|10
|456
|456
|Vanessa Melo
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|10
|456
|514
|Zarrukh Adashev
|Flyweight
|10
|456
|514
|Zhalgas Zhumagulov
|Flyweight
|10
|485
|488
|Abu Azaitar
|Middleweight
|9
|485
|488
|Alex da Silva
|Lightweight
|9
|485
|456
|Anderson dos Santos
|Bantamweight
|9
|485
|488
|Bill Algeo
|Featherweight
|9
|485
|488
|Danny Chavez
|Featherweight
|9
|485
|456
|Francisco Figueiredo
|Flyweight
|9
|485
|488
|Ike Villanueva
|Light Heavyweight
|9
|485
|488
|Irwin Rivera
|Bantamweight
|9
|485
|488
|John Allan
|Light Heavyweight
|9
|485
|488
|Joselyne Edwards
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|9
|485
|488
|Kanako Murata
|Women’s Strawweight
|9
|485
|488
|Kyle Daukaus
|Middleweight
|9
|485
|488
|Mallory Martin
|Women’s Strawweight
|9
|485
|488
|Mizuki Inoue
|Women’s Strawweight
|9
|485
|456
|Montserrat Ruiz
|Women’s Strawweight
|9
|485
|456
|Ode Osbourne
|Flyweight
|9
|485
|488
|Sergey Khandozhko
|Welterweight
|9
|485
|488
|Tafon Nchukwi
|Light Heavyweight
|9
|503
|503
|Dusko Todorovic
|Middleweight
|8
|503
|503
|Miranda Granger
|Women’s Strawweight
|8
|503
|503
|Nate Diaz
|Welterweight
|8
|503
|503
|Wellington Turman
|Middleweight
|8
|507
|509
|Randa Markos
|Women’s Strawweight
|7
|508
|510
|Hannah Cifers
|Women’s Strawweight
|6.5
|509
|511
|Jessin Ayari
|Lightweight
|5
|510
|513
|Justin Jaynes
|Featherweight
|4
|511
|514
|Alan Baudot
|Heavyweight
|0
|511
|514
|Alen Amedovski
|Middleweight
|0
|511
|514
|Alexander Munoz
|Lightweight
|0
|511
|514
|Antonio Arroyo
|Middleweight
|0
|511
|514
|Antonio Braga Neto
|Middleweight
|0
|511
|514
|Cameron Else
|Bantamweight
|0
|511
|514
|Carlos Ulberg
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|511
|514
|Charlie Ontiveros
|Middleweight
|0
|511
|514
|Chris Barnett
|Heavyweight
|0
|511
|514
|Cody Durden
|Flyweight
|0
|511
|NR
|Collin Anglin
|Featherweight
|0
|511
|514
|Dakota Bush
|Lightweight
|0
|511
|514
|Domingo Pilarte
|Bantamweight
|0
|511
|514
|Drako Rodriguez
|Bantamweight
|0
|511
|514
|Dustin Stoltzfus
|Middleweight
|0
|511
|514
|Elise Reed
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|511
|514
|Fabio Cherant
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|511
|514
|Gaetano Pirrello
|Featherweight
|0
|511
|514
|Gloria de Paula
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|511
|514
|Hannah Goldy
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|511
|514
|Harry Hunsucker
|Heavyweight
|0
|511
|514
|Hu Yaozong
|Middleweight
|0
|511
|514
|Ignacio Bahamondes
|Lightweight
|0
|511
|514
|Jai Herbert
|Lightweight
|0
|511
|514
|Jamey Simmons
|Bantamweight
|0
|511
|514
|Jamie Pickett
|Middleweight
|0
|511
|514
|Jerome Rivera
|Flyweight
|0
|511
|514
|Jesse Strader
|Bantamweight
|0
|511
|514
|Jordan Williams
|Welterweight
|0
|511
|514
|Journey Newson
|Bantamweight
|0
|511
|514
|JP Buys
|Flyweight
|0
|511
|514
|Juancamilo Ronderos
|Flyweight
|0
|511
|514
|Julija Stoliarenko
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|0
|511
|514
|Kevin Croom
|Featherweight
|0
|511
|514
|Kevin Natividad
|Bantamweight
|0
|511
|NR
|Kris Moutinho
|Bantamweight
|0
|511
|514
|Lilya Shakirova
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|511
|514
|Louis Cosce
|Welterweight
|0
|511
|514
|Lupita Godinez
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|511
|514
|Marcelo Rojo
|Featherweight
|0
|511
|514
|Mark Striegl
|Bantamweight
|0
|511
|514
|Martin Day
|Featherweight
|0
|511
|514
|Mason Jones
|Welterweight
|0
|511
|456
|Mike Jackson
|Welterweight
|0
|511
|514
|Na Liang
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|511
|NR
|Nick Diaz
|Welterweight
|0
|511
|514
|Niklas Stolze
|Welterweight
|0
|511
|NR
|Orion Cosce
|Welterweight
|0
|511
|NR
|Preston Parsons
|Welterweight
|0
|511
|514
|Qileng Aori
|Flyweight
|0
|511
|514
|Rafa Garcia
|Lightweight
|0
|511
|514
|Rafael Alves
|Lightweight
|0
|511
|514
|Ramiz Brahimaj
|Welterweight
|0
|511
|514
|Rong Zhu
|Lightweight
|0
|511
|514
|Sam Hughes
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|511
|514
|Sarah Alpar
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|511
|514
|Sean Soriano
|Featherweight
|0
|511
|514
|Shayilan Nuerdanbieke
|Featherweight
|0
|511
|514
|Stephanie Egger
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|0
|511
|514
|Steve Garcia
|Featherweight
|0
|511
|514
|T.J. Laramie
|Bantamweight
|0
|511
|161
|Tabatha Ricci
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|511
|514
|Victor Rodriguez
|Flyweight
|0
|511
|514
|Victoria Leonardo
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|511
|514
|Zarah Fairn dos Santos
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|0
Check back Friday for our heavyweight rankings
Performance Based Rankings:
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)