UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Jul 23/21

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Lightweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Charles Oliveira
|595
|2
|2
|3
|Justin Gaethje
|576
|3
|3
|2
|Dustin Poirier
|507
|4
|4
|4
|Beneil Dariush
|438
|5
|5
|6
|Islam Makhachev
|367
|6
|6
|11
|Gregor Gillespie
|274
|7
|8
|Grant Dawson
|242
|8
|10
|9
|Dan Hooker
|230
|9
|9
|7
|Tony Ferguson
|226.5
|10
|7
|10
|Conor McGregor
|222
|11
|11
|8
|Rafael dos Anjos
|213
|12
|13
|13
|Diego Ferreira
|159.5
|13
|14
|Alexander Hernandez
|159
|14
|15
|Vinc Pichel
|150
|15
|12
|Drew Dober
|144.5
|16
|16
|Scott Holtzman
|137.5
|17
|17
|Rafael Fiziev
|134
|18
|37
|Rick Glenn
|128.5
|19
|18
|Jim Miller
|124.5
|20
|19
|Leonardo Santos
|119
|21
|20
|5
|Michael Chandler
|117
|22
|46
|14
|Brad Riddell
|116
|23
|22
|15
|Arman Tsarukyan
|112
|24
|23
|Jalin Turner
|110
|24
|23
|Joe Solecki
|110
|26
|25
|Chris Gruetzemacher
|108
|27
|26
|Khama Worthy
|104
|28
|28
|Mateusz Gamrot
|100
|29
|30
|Ottman Azaitar
|98
|30
|27
|Renato Moicano
|96
|31
|31
|Devonte Smith
|88
|32
|32
|Joel Alvarez
|87
|33
|21
|Damir Hadzovic
|86
|34
|29
|Yancy Medeiros
|75
|35
|35
|Roosevelt Roberts
|71
|36
|36
|Bobby Green
|69
|37
|37
|Luis Pena
|68
|37
|37
|Nasrat Haqparast
|68
|39
|34
|16
|Thiago Moises
|67.5
|40
|42
|Claudio Puelles
|61
|41
|43
|Jamie Mullarkey
|60
|41
|40
|John Makdessi
|60
|43
|44
|Marc Diakiese
|55.5
|44
|45
|Don Madge
|55
|45
|46
|Austin Hubbard
|54
|46
|33
|Joaquim Silva
|52
|47
|49
|Clay Guida
|49
|48
|50
|Jordan Leavitt
|45
|49
|52
|Jared Gordon
|43.5
|50
|40
|Jeremy Stephens
|42.5
|51
|NR
|Terrance McKinney
|40
|52
|51
|Matt Frevola
|37
|53
|54
|Christos Giagos
|36
|54
|55
|Damir Ismagulov
|32
|55
|56
|Mark O. Madsen
|28
|55
|56
|Mike Davis
|28
|57
|58
|Michael Johnson
|25
|58
|59
|Uros Medic
|20
|59
|61
|Fares Ziam
|19
|60
|59
|Luigi Vendramini
|18
|61
|61
|Guram Kutateladze
|10
|61
|61
|Rodrigo Vargas
|10
|63
|64
|Alex da Silva
|9
|64
|65
|Jessin Ayari
|5
|65
|66
|Alexander Munoz
|0
|65
|66
|Dakota Bush
|0
|65
|66
|Ignacio Bahamondes
|0
|65
|66
|Jai Herbert
|0
|65
|66
|Rafa Garcia
|0
|65
|66
|Rafael Alves
|0
|65
|66
|Rong Zhu
|0
|65
|66
|Sean Soriano
|0
