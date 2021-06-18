MMA Manifesto

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Jun 18/21

By June 18, 2021 8:51 am

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Bantamweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Aljamain Sterling 567
2 NR T.J. Dillashaw 552
3 2 3 Cory Sandhagen 389
4 3 2 Petr Yan 356.5
5 11 Song Yadong 248.5
6 5 4 Rob Font 236
7 6 7 Marlon Moraes 205
8 7 16 Marlon Vera 193.5
9 8 5 Jose Aldo 183
10 9 9 Pedro Munhoz 181
11 4 6 Cody Garbrandt 177
12 12 8 Frankie Edgar 151
13 13 13 Jimmie Rivera 148
14 14 11 Merab Dvalishvili 142.5
15 15 Said Nurmagomedov 135
16 16 Casey Kenney 134
17 17 15 Kyler Phillips 133
18 18 Raoni Barcelos 131
19 20 14 Cody Stamann 117.5
20 21 Louis Smolka 116
21 NR Brian Kelleher 112
22 22 Rani Yahya 108.5
23 23 Davey Grant 106
24 24 Sean O’Malley 100.5
25 25 Nathaniel Wood 95.5
26 19 Matt Schnell 88
27 27 Montel Jackson 87
28 28 Adrian Yanez 85
29 29 Damon Jackson 81
29 29 Eddie Wineland 81
31 10 10 Dominick Cruz 80
32 31 Chris Gutierrez 79
33 32 Alejandro Perez 76.5
34 33 Jonathan Martinez 75.5
35 34 12 Raphael Assuncao 68.5
36 35 Miles Johns 66
37 NR Kyung Ho Kang 65
38 36 Mario Bautista 62
39 37 Trevin Jones 60
40 38 Aiemann Zahabi 55
41 39 Umar Nurmagomedov 50
42 40 Nathan Maness 49
43 41 Jack Shore 45
43 41 Khalid Taha 45
45 43 Andre Ewell 41
46 44 Danaa Batgerel 38
46 44 Julio Arce 38
46 44 Randy Costa 38
49 47 Gustavo Lopez 36
50 48 Tony Gravely 29
51 49 Jose Alberto Quinonez 28
52 51 John Castaneda 20
52 51 Ronnie Lawrence 20
52 51 Thomas Almeida 20
55 54 Hunter Azure 19
56 55 Heili Alateng 17
57 NR Guido Cannetti 16
58 57 Frankie Saenz 13
59 58 Anderson dos Santos 10
59 58 Timur Valiev 10
59 58 Tony Kelley 10
62 62 Irwin Rivera 9
63 NR Vince Morales 5
64 63 Aaron Phillips 0
64 63 Cameron Else 0
64 NR Domingo Pilarte 0
64 63 Drako Rodriguez 0
64 63 Gaetano Pirrello 0
64 63 Jamey Simmons 0
64 63 Jesse Strader 0
64 63 Johnny Munoz 0
64 63 Journey Newson 0
64 63 Kevin Natividad 0
64 63 Mark Striegl 0
64 63 Sergey Morozov 0
64 63 T.J. Laramie 0

Check back Monday for our flyweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

 

