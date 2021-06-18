UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Jun 18/21

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Bantamweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Aljamain Sterling 567 2 NR T.J. Dillashaw 552 3 2 3 Cory Sandhagen 389 4 3 2 Petr Yan 356.5 5 11 Song Yadong 248.5 6 5 4 Rob Font 236 7 6 7 Marlon Moraes 205 8 7 16 Marlon Vera 193.5 9 8 5 Jose Aldo 183 10 9 9 Pedro Munhoz 181 11 4 6 Cody Garbrandt 177 12 12 8 Frankie Edgar 151 13 13 13 Jimmie Rivera 148 14 14 11 Merab Dvalishvili 142.5 15 15 Said Nurmagomedov 135 16 16 Casey Kenney 134 17 17 15 Kyler Phillips 133 18 18 Raoni Barcelos 131 19 20 14 Cody Stamann 117.5 20 21 Louis Smolka 116 21 NR Brian Kelleher 112 22 22 Rani Yahya 108.5 23 23 Davey Grant 106 24 24 Sean O’Malley 100.5 25 25 Nathaniel Wood 95.5 26 19 Matt Schnell 88 27 27 Montel Jackson 87 28 28 Adrian Yanez 85 29 29 Damon Jackson 81 29 29 Eddie Wineland 81 31 10 10 Dominick Cruz 80 32 31 Chris Gutierrez 79 33 32 Alejandro Perez 76.5 34 33 Jonathan Martinez 75.5 35 34 12 Raphael Assuncao 68.5 36 35 Miles Johns 66 37 NR Kyung Ho Kang 65 38 36 Mario Bautista 62 39 37 Trevin Jones 60 40 38 Aiemann Zahabi 55 41 39 Umar Nurmagomedov 50 42 40 Nathan Maness 49 43 41 Jack Shore 45 43 41 Khalid Taha 45 45 43 Andre Ewell 41 46 44 Danaa Batgerel 38 46 44 Julio Arce 38 46 44 Randy Costa 38 49 47 Gustavo Lopez 36 50 48 Tony Gravely 29 51 49 Jose Alberto Quinonez 28 52 51 John Castaneda 20 52 51 Ronnie Lawrence 20 52 51 Thomas Almeida 20 55 54 Hunter Azure 19 56 55 Heili Alateng 17 57 NR Guido Cannetti 16 58 57 Frankie Saenz 13 59 58 Anderson dos Santos 10 59 58 Timur Valiev 10 59 58 Tony Kelley 10 62 62 Irwin Rivera 9 63 NR Vince Morales 5 64 63 Aaron Phillips 0 64 63 Cameron Else 0 64 NR Domingo Pilarte 0 64 63 Drako Rodriguez 0 64 63 Gaetano Pirrello 0 64 63 Jamey Simmons 0 64 63 Jesse Strader 0 64 63 Johnny Munoz 0 64 63 Journey Newson 0 64 63 Kevin Natividad 0 64 63 Mark Striegl 0 64 63 Sergey Morozov 0 64 63 T.J. Laramie 0

