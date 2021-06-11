UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Jun 11/21

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Lightweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|2
|1
|Charles Oliveira
|595
|2
|1
|3
|Justin Gaethje
|576
|3
|3
|2
|Dustin Poirier
|473.5
|4
|4
|4
|Beneil Dariush
|438
|5
|5
|10
|Islam Makhachev
|353
|6
|12
|11
|Gregor Gillespie
|274
|7
|7
|6
|Conor McGregor
|273
|8
|8
|Grant Dawson
|242
|9
|6
|7
|Tony Ferguson
|234
|10
|9
|9
|Dan Hooker
|230
|11
|11
|8
|Rafael dos Anjos
|213
|12
|13
|14
|Drew Dober
|190.5
|13
|10
|13
|Diego Ferreira
|159.5
|14
|15
|Alexander Hernandez
|159
|15
|16
|Vinc Pichel
|150
|16
|17
|Scott Holtzman
|138
|17
|18
|Rafael Fiziev
|134
|18
|20
|Jim Miller
|124.5
|19
|21
|Leonardo Santos
|119
|20
|19
|5
|Michael Chandler
|117
|21
|NR
|Damir Hadzovic
|112.5
|22
|23
|16
|Arman Tsarukyan
|112
|23
|25
|Jalin Turner
|110
|23
|25
|Joe Solecki
|110
|25
|28
|Chris Gruetzemacher
|108
|26
|29
|Khama Worthy
|104
|27
|27
|Renato Moicano
|103.5
|28
|30
|Mateusz Gamrot
|100
|29
|31
|Yancy Medeiros
|99
|30
|32
|Ottman Azaitar
|98
|31
|33
|Devonte Smith
|88
|32
|34
|Joel Alvarez
|87
|33
|35
|Joaquim Silva
|83
|34
|36
|15
|Thiago Moises
|79
|35
|38
|Roosevelt Roberts
|71
|36
|39
|Bobby Green
|69
|37
|40
|Luis Pena
|68
|37
|40
|Nasrat Haqparast
|68
|37
|40
|Rick Glenn
|68
|40
|43
|Jeremy Stephens
|62
|40
|43
|John Makdessi
|62
|42
|55
|Claudio Puelles
|61
|43
|45
|Jamie Mullarkey
|60
|44
|46
|Marc Diakiese
|55.5
|45
|47
|Don Madge
|55
|46
|48
|Austin Hubbard
|54
|46
|48
|Brad Riddell
|54
|48
|50
|Frank Camacho
|50.5
|49
|53
|Clay Guida
|49
|50
|51
|Jordan Leavitt
|45
|51
|56
|Matt Frevola
|44
|52
|NR
|Jared Gordon
|43.5
|53
|57
|Alexander Yakovlev
|40
|54
|59
|Christos Giagos
|36
|55
|61
|Damir Ismagulov
|32
|56
|NR
|Mark O. Madsen
|28
|56
|60
|Mike Davis
|28
|58
|62
|Michael Johnson
|25
|59
|63
|Luigi Vendramini
|20
|59
|63
|Uros Medic
|20
|61
|65
|Fares Ziam
|10
|61
|65
|Guram Kutateladze
|10
|61
|65
|Rodrigo Vargas
|10
|64
|68
|Alex da Silva
|9
|65
|69
|Jessin Ayari
|5
|66
|71
|Alexander Munoz
|0
|66
|71
|Dakota Bush
|0
|66
|71
|Ignacio Bahamondes
|0
|66
|71
|Jai Herbert
|0
|66
|71
|Rafa Garcia
|0
|66
|NR
|Rafael Alves
|0
|66
|71
|Rong Zhu
|0
|66
|NR
|Sean Soriano
|0
Check back Monday for our featherweight rankings
