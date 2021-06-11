UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Jun 11/21

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Lightweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 2 1 Charles Oliveira 595 2 1 3 Justin Gaethje 576 3 3 2 Dustin Poirier 473.5 4 4 4 Beneil Dariush 438 5 5 10 Islam Makhachev 353 6 12 11 Gregor Gillespie 274 7 7 6 Conor McGregor 273 8 8 Grant Dawson 242 9 6 7 Tony Ferguson 234 10 9 9 Dan Hooker 230 11 11 8 Rafael dos Anjos 213 12 13 14 Drew Dober 190.5 13 10 13 Diego Ferreira 159.5 14 15 Alexander Hernandez 159 15 16 Vinc Pichel 150 16 17 Scott Holtzman 138 17 18 Rafael Fiziev 134 18 20 Jim Miller 124.5 19 21 Leonardo Santos 119 20 19 5 Michael Chandler 117 21 NR Damir Hadzovic 112.5 22 23 16 Arman Tsarukyan 112 23 25 Jalin Turner 110 23 25 Joe Solecki 110 25 28 Chris Gruetzemacher 108 26 29 Khama Worthy 104 27 27 Renato Moicano 103.5 28 30 Mateusz Gamrot 100 29 31 Yancy Medeiros 99 30 32 Ottman Azaitar 98 31 33 Devonte Smith 88 32 34 Joel Alvarez 87 33 35 Joaquim Silva 83 34 36 15 Thiago Moises 79 35 38 Roosevelt Roberts 71 36 39 Bobby Green 69 37 40 Luis Pena 68 37 40 Nasrat Haqparast 68 37 40 Rick Glenn 68 40 43 Jeremy Stephens 62 40 43 John Makdessi 62 42 55 Claudio Puelles 61 43 45 Jamie Mullarkey 60 44 46 Marc Diakiese 55.5 45 47 Don Madge 55 46 48 Austin Hubbard 54 46 48 Brad Riddell 54 48 50 Frank Camacho 50.5 49 53 Clay Guida 49 50 51 Jordan Leavitt 45 51 56 Matt Frevola 44 52 NR Jared Gordon 43.5 53 57 Alexander Yakovlev 40 54 59 Christos Giagos 36 55 61 Damir Ismagulov 32 56 NR Mark O. Madsen 28 56 60 Mike Davis 28 58 62 Michael Johnson 25 59 63 Luigi Vendramini 20 59 63 Uros Medic 20 61 65 Fares Ziam 10 61 65 Guram Kutateladze 10 61 65 Rodrigo Vargas 10 64 68 Alex da Silva 9 65 69 Jessin Ayari 5 66 71 Alexander Munoz 0 66 71 Dakota Bush 0 66 71 Ignacio Bahamondes 0 66 71 Jai Herbert 0 66 71 Rafa Garcia 0 66 NR Rafael Alves 0 66 71 Rong Zhu 0 66 NR Sean Soriano 0

Check back Monday for our featherweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound

