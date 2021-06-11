MMA Manifesto

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Jun 11/21

By June 11, 2021 9:38 am

Gregor Gillespie Career Earnings

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Lightweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 2 1 Charles Oliveira 595
2 1 3 Justin Gaethje 576
3 3 2 Dustin Poirier 473.5
4 4 4 Beneil Dariush 438
5 5 10 Islam Makhachev 353
6 12 11 Gregor Gillespie 274
7 7 6 Conor McGregor 273
8 8 Grant Dawson 242
9 6 7 Tony Ferguson 234
10 9 9 Dan Hooker 230
11 11 8 Rafael dos Anjos 213
12 13 14 Drew Dober 190.5
13 10 13 Diego Ferreira 159.5
14 15 Alexander Hernandez 159
15 16 Vinc Pichel 150
16 17 Scott Holtzman 138
17 18 Rafael Fiziev 134
18 20 Jim Miller 124.5
19 21 Leonardo Santos 119
20 19 5 Michael Chandler 117
21 NR Damir Hadzovic 112.5
22 23 16 Arman Tsarukyan 112
23 25 Jalin Turner 110
23 25 Joe Solecki 110
25 28 Chris Gruetzemacher 108
26 29 Khama Worthy 104
27 27 Renato Moicano 103.5
28 30 Mateusz Gamrot 100
29 31 Yancy Medeiros 99
30 32 Ottman Azaitar 98
31 33 Devonte Smith 88
32 34 Joel Alvarez 87
33 35 Joaquim Silva 83
34 36 15 Thiago Moises 79
35 38 Roosevelt Roberts 71
36 39 Bobby Green 69
37 40 Luis Pena 68
37 40 Nasrat Haqparast 68
37 40 Rick Glenn 68
40 43 Jeremy Stephens 62
40 43 John Makdessi 62
42 55 Claudio Puelles 61
43 45 Jamie Mullarkey 60
44 46 Marc Diakiese 55.5
45 47 Don Madge 55
46 48 Austin Hubbard 54
46 48 Brad Riddell 54
48 50 Frank Camacho 50.5
49 53 Clay Guida 49
50 51 Jordan Leavitt 45
51 56 Matt Frevola 44
52 NR Jared Gordon 43.5
53 57 Alexander Yakovlev 40
54 59 Christos Giagos 36
55 61 Damir Ismagulov 32
56 NR Mark O. Madsen 28
56 60 Mike Davis 28
58 62 Michael Johnson 25
59 63 Luigi Vendramini 20
59 63 Uros Medic 20
61 65 Fares Ziam 10
61 65 Guram Kutateladze 10
61 65 Rodrigo Vargas 10
64 68 Alex da Silva 9
65 69 Jessin Ayari 5
66 71 Alexander Munoz 0
66 71 Dakota Bush 0
66 71 Ignacio Bahamondes 0
66 71 Jai Herbert 0
66 71 Rafa Garcia 0
66 NR Rafael Alves 0
66 71 Rong Zhu 0
66 NR Sean Soriano 0

 

Check back Monday for our featherweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

 

