MMA Manifesto

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Heavyweights: May 28/21

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Heavyweights: May 28/21

MMA Manifesto

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Heavyweights: May 28/21

By May 28, 2021 2:26 pm

By |

UFC 260 DraftKings Picks

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Heavyweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

points bet banner

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank
1 1 1 Francis Ngannou 750.5
2 2 2 Stipe Miocic 654
3 3 3 Derrick Lewis 337
4 4 5 Curtis Blaydes 313.5
5 5 4 Ciryl Gane 240
6 6 6 Alexander Volkov 235.5
7 7 7 Jairzinho Rozenstruick 211
8 8 11 Chris Daukaus 184
9 9 8 Shamil Abdurakhimov 177.5
10 10 Tai Tuivasa 177
10 10 14 Tom Aspinall 177
12 15 Alexandr Romanov 143
13 12 16 Aleksei Oleinik 140.5
14 13 9 Walt Harris 134.5
15 14 12 Marcin Tybura 134
16 17 Ben Rothwell 117
17 16 Greg Hardy 106.5
18 19 Sergey Spivak 89
19 20 Ilir Latifi 86
19 18 Marcos Rogerio de Lima 86
21 21 Alexander Gustafsson 84
22 23 Chase Sherman 57.5
23 24 Andrei Arlovski 57
24 25 Tanner Boser 56
25 26 10 Augusto Sakai 55
26 26 Juan Espino 49
27 28 Jake Collier 34
28 31 Jarjis Danho 20
29 32 Carlos Felipe 19
29 32 Gian Villante 19
31 34 Rodrigo Nascimento 18
32 34 Justin Tafa 16
33 36 Don’Tale Mayes 10
33 38 Jared Vanderaa 10
33 36 Parker Porter 10
36 38 Alan Baudot 0
36 NR Chris Barnett 0
36 38 Harry Hunsucker 0
36 38 Josh Parisian 0
36 38 Philipe Lins 0
36 38 Roque Martinez 0



Check back Monday for our light heavyweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

 

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

 

MMA Manifesto

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More MMA Manifesto
Home