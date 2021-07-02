UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Strawweights: Jul 2/21

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Women’s Strawweights

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted) Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins. Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)



No points awarded for a loss



Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Rose Namajunas 581 2 2 2 Zhang Weili 437.5 3 7 4 Carla Esparza 250 4 3 6 Marina Rodriguez 162 5 4 7 Mackenzie Dern 156.5 6 6 14 Virna Jandiroba 149 7 5 15 Amanda Lemos 146 8 8 12 Amanda Ribas 106 9 9 Polyana Viana 88.5 10 11 11 Tecia Torres 82 11 12 Emily Whitmire 69 11 10 5 Yan Xiaonan 69 13 13 9 Claudia Gadelha 59.5 14 14 13 Angela Hill 58 15 15 10 Michelle Waterson 47 16 16 Kay Hanson 45 17 17 8 Nina Nunes 43.5 18 19 16 Felice Herrig 30 19 20 Loma Lookboonmee 29 20 21 Ariane Carnelossi 25 21 22 Cory McKenna 20 22 23 Livia Renata Souza 18 23 24 Ashley Yoder 15.5 24 25 Jessica Penne 10 24 25 Jinh Yu Frey 10 24 25 Luana Pinheiro 10 24 25 Montserrat Ruiz 10 28 25 Kanako Murata 9 28 30 Mallory Martin 9 28 30 Mizuki Inoue 9 31 32 Miranda Granger 8 32 33 Randa Markos 7 33 34 Hannah Cifers 6.5 34 35 Cheyanne Buys 0 34 35 Gloria de Paula 0 34 35 Hannah Goldy 0 34 35 Lupita Godinez 0 34 35 Na Liang 0 34 35 Sam Hughes 0

