UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Aug 30/21

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Welterweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Kamaru Usman 967 2 2 2 Colby Covington 445 3 3 4 Leon Edwards 440 4 6 5 Vicente Luque 364 5 5 15 Muslim Salikhov 344 6 4 13 Santiago Ponzinibbio 337 7 7 12 Li Jingliang 298.5 8 8 3 Gilbert Burns 297.5 9 10 Shavkat Rakhmonov 269 10 11 6 Stephen Thompson 238 11 13 7 Jorge Masvidal 227 12 14 James Krause 224.5 13 9 Kevin Lee 223 14 15 9 Neil Magny 222 15 16 10 Belal Muhammad 218 16 17 14 Sean Brady 215 17 11 8 Michael Chiesa 209 18 18 Randy Brown 193 19 19 Alex Morono 170 19 19 Niko Price 170 21 21 Francisco Trinaldo 156 22 22 Max Griffin 155.5 23 23 Claudio Silva 154 24 33 Daniel Rodriguez 153.5 25 24 Michel Prazeres 147.5 26 25 Khaos Williams 144 27 26 Warlley Alves 143.5 28 27 Miguel Baeza 131 29 28 11 Geoff Neal 129 30 30 Jake Matthews 117.5 31 31 Matt Brown 117 32 32 16 Robbie Lawler 112 33 34 Dwight Grant 107 34 35 Michel Pereira 104 35 36 Khamzat Chimaev 103 36 38 Court McGee 88 37 39 Nicolas Dalby 84 38 40 Mike Perry 82.5 39 41 Jeremiah Wells 80 40 42 Song Kenan 76.5 41 43 Takashi Sato 70 42 44 Impa Kasanganay 68 42 44 Ramazan Emeev 68 44 49 Mickey Gall 67.5 45 46 Tim Means 65 46 47 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone 62 47 48 Dhiego Lima 61 48 50 Danny Roberts 55 49 51 Mounir Lazzez 54 50 65 Philip Rowe 50 51 54 Matthew Semelsberger 44 52 55 Carlston Harris 40 52 65 Ramiz Brahimaj 40 52 52 Sasha Palatnikov 40 55 56 Alan Patrick 38 56 52 Bryan Barberena 37 57 57 David Zawada 36 58 58 Alex Oliveira 27 59 59 Carlos Condit 26 59 60 Jason Witt 26 61 65 Jared Gooden 20 62 61 Abubakar Nurmagomedov 10 62 61 Gabriel Green 10 64 63 Sergey Khandozhko 9 65 64 Nate Diaz 8 66 65 Jordan Williams 0 66 65 Louis Cosce 0 66 65 Mason Jones 0 66 65 Mike Jackson 0 66 65 Nick Diaz 0 66 65 Niklas Stolze 0 66 NR Orion Cosce 0 66 65 Preston Parsons 0

Check back Friday for our lightweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)