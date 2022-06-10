2022 Belmont Stakes trifecta picks are now available. Check out the trifecta picks for the Belmont Stakes here.

The 2022 Belmont Stakes is Saturday, June 11; free Belmont Stakes trifecta picks are featured here. This is the 154th running of the Belmont Stakes. The race is taking place at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. BetOnline odds for Michelle Yu’s trifecta are shown below.

Live coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET on CNBC. The final 2022 Belmont Stakes race can be watched live on NBC, Peacock and the NBC Sports app. The post time is 6:49 p.m. ET on NBC. Keep reading for Michelle Yu’s trifecta picks for the 2022 Belmont Stakes and where to find the best Belmont Stakes odds for each horse.

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for Belmont Stakes 2022

Gambling Sites Highlights Register 1. $1,000 Horse Racing Betting Offer + $25 Free Bet for Belmont Stakes 2022 Maximum Horse Racing Betting Bonus of $1,000 Claim Now 2. $2,500 in Free Bets for Belmont Stakes 2022 Belmont Stakes Betting Offer Awarded in Free Bets, Up To $2,500 Claim Now 3. $1,000 in Free Horse Racing Bets for Belmont Stakes 2022 50% Welcome Bonus, Up to $1,000 in Free Horse Racing Bets Claim Now 4. $500 in Belmont Stakes Free Bets Horse Racing Betting Offer Worth Up To $500 Claim Now 5. $750 Bitcoin Betting Offer for Belmont Stakes 2022 75% Bitcoin Betting Offer Worth Up To $750 Claim Now

RELATED: Jeff Siegel Picks for Belmont Stakes 2022 | Jeff Siegel Belmont Picks



2022 Belmont Stakes Trifecta Picks | Trifecta Picks for the Belmont Stakes

For horse racing betting, a trifecta requires the bettors to predict the top 3 finishers of a race in the exact order. The gambler can win more money than an exacta bet, but the cost to take this bet is also higher. It should go without saying that winning a trifecta takes patience. Our horse racing experts at The Sports Daily like Michelle Yu’s trifecta picks the most. Based on post position, her finishing order is 1, 3 and 4.

Anyway, the Belmont Stakes is the final leg of the Triple Crown. The track distance is 1 1/2 miles. It is a quarter of a mile longer than the Kentucky Derby. The winner of last month’s Preakness, Early Voting, is skipping this race to prepare for the Travers Stakes.

Rich Strike, the dark-horse winner of the Kentucky Derby, did not race in the Preakness. Therefore, there will not be a Triple Crown winner this year. Eight horses are racing in this year’s Belmont Stakes. Sportsbooks have We the People as the 2-1 favorite to win the race. However, our horse racing analysts at The Sports Daily like Michelle Yu’s trifecta picks the most.

Continue reading for 2022 Belmont Stakes trifecta picks.

1.) We the People (+250) at BetOnline | 2022 Belmont Stakes Trifecta Picks

We the People opened as the 2-1 favorite to win the Belmont Stakes. He is racing from the No. 1 post position. A total of 24 horses have won the Belmont Stakes at this position. That particular betting trend is raising the eyebrows of quite a few bettors out there. Justify, the 2018 Belmont Stakes winner, was the last horse to win this race at the No. 1 post.

Next, the 3-year-old colt won the Grade 3 Peter Pan Stakes in May. Also, he placed seventh at the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby in April. If bettors are going to call Rich Strike’s Kentucky Derby win a fluke, the same could be said about We the People’s win at Peter Pan.

So, a fair argument can be made for either horse. We the People’s highest measured Beyer Speed Figure (BSF) is 103. The 103 BSF score was recorded at last month’s Peter Pan. All things considered, this horse certainly deserves its spot at the top of anyone’s trifecta for the Belmont.

Bet On We the People (+250) at BetOnline

2.) Rich Strike (+550) at BetOnline | Trifecta Picks for the Belmont Stakes 2022

In second place of this trifecta, Rich Strike was the 80-1 underdog winner of the Kentucky Derby. He has 7-2 odds of winning the Belmont Stakes. The 3-year-old colt is racing from the No. 4 post position. Ten horses have won the Belmont Stakes at this gate number. Blended Citizen won the race at the No. 4 post position in 2018. He was the last one to win from this gate position. Rich Strike has placed in the top 3 of his past two major races.

At the Leonatus Stakes, he came in third place behind Twenty Four Mamba and Erase. Then, in April, he placed third at the Grade 3 Jeff Ruby Steaks. Rich Strike recorded a Beyer Speed Figure (BSF) of 84 in this race. For the Kentucky Derby, he finished with a career-best BSF score of 102. An 18-point difference is incredible. Nonetheless, these measurements will also confuse bettors. Not one horse is flawless in every race.

Bet On Rich Strike (+550) at BetOnline

3.) Nest (+750) at BetOnline | 2022 Belmont Stakes Trifecta Picks

At 8-1 odds, Nest rounds out our trifecta. The 3-year-old filly is racing from the No. 3 post position. Twenty-three fillies have competed in this race since 1867. And only three have won the race: Ruthless (1867), Tanya (1905) and Rags to Riches (2007). Unlimited Budget was the last filly to race in the Belmont Stakes. She placed sixth in 2013.

Fifteen horses have won the Belmont Stakes from the No. 3 post position, too. In May, Nest finished second at the Grade 1 Kentucky Oaks. She also won the Grade 1 Ashland Stakes in April. In December 2021, she won the Grade 2 Demoiselle Stakes.

For one important side note, Nest has placed in the top 3 of all of her entered races. She is more than capable of hanging with We the People and Rich Strike. But gamblers are not anticipating a first-place finish. It is more likely that Nest will place second or third. That is up for you to decide for yourself.