David Aragona Picks Belmont Stakes 2022 | David Aragona Belmont Picks

David Aragona is an analyst and handicapper for the New York Racing Association. In addition to the NYRA, he also contributes to timeformus.com.
- We The People (+250) at MyBookie
- Nest (+800) at MyBookie
- Creative Minister (+650) at MyBookie
Live coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET on CNBC. The final 2022 Belmont Stakes race can be watched live on NBC, Peacock and the NBC Sports app. The post time is 6:49 p.m. ET on NBC. Keep reading for David Aragona’s Belmont Stakes picks and where to find the best Belmont Stakes odds for each horse at Belmont Park.
Aragona is not just knowledgeable about the three-year olds that will competing in this nostalgic Triple Crown race, but is comfortable in discussing the different races on the undercard schedule as well.
We The People (+250) At MyBookie | David Aragona Belmont Stakes Predictions 2022
Aragona is a huge fan of We The People’s speed and is the horse in the field who has the best chance of dictating the speed. He feels if We The People can repeat his excellent performance from Peter Pan, there is no horse in the field that has the chance to contend with him.
Nest (+800) At My Bookie |David Aragona Belmont Stakes Predictions 2022
Aragona believes the filly trained by the great Todd Pletcher has the pedigree to pose a scare to We The People. He does not believe Nest has the same speed as We The People, but has the capability to contend for second spot.
Creative Minister (+650) At MyBookie | David Aragona Belmont Stakes Predictions 2022
Aragona thinks the price is fair to take Creative Minister, but is concerned about the fact the horse is in its third race in five weeks. Will he have enough in the tank to battle We The People? Time will tell.