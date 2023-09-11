Southern Illinois University (SIU) has soared up the rankings after defeating FBS opponent Northern Illinois. Despite being outgained, SIU’s defense shone, intercepting three passes to secure a notable win. With the win, SIU jumped nine places in the FCS Stats Perform Top 25, from 24 to 15.

Southern Illinois Surges After Impressive FBS Victory SIU has catapulted up the rankings thanks to their stunning victory over FBS opponent Northern Illinois. SIU’s triumph, when coming in as 8.5-point underdogs, highlights their potential this season. Nic Baker and Ro Elliot’s rushing touchdowns, coupled with a tenacious defense that secured three interceptions, sealed the win for SIU. The victory has given SIU a strong start to the season, where they are now ranked at 15 among FCS school. Their next matchup is against Southeast Missouri State.

South Dakota State Holds Strong at #1

South Dakota State University (SDSU) solidified their number-one ranking with a thrilling comeback victory against Montana State. Quarterback Mark Gronowski’s heroics and a stout defense secured the win.

SDSU continues to dominate college football at the FCS level as they prepare to face Drake.

North Dakota State Cruises, Montana State Displays Grit

Second-ranked North Dakota State University (NDSU) showcased their strength in a commanding win over Maine. Meanwhile, Montana State proved they could compete at a high level in their heartbreaking loss against San Diego State.

Idaho’s Win Over FBS Opponent

Idaho University produced a somewhat win over FBS team Nevada. With a final score of 33-6, Idaho’s offense and dominant defense showcased their potential, and they covered their line as 5.5-point favorites easily. Their next challenge against Cal will determine if they can maintain this excelltn run of form.

Stats Perform FCS Top 25 Week 3

South Dakota State (Last Week: 1) – 2-0 North Dakota State (Last Week: 2) – 2-0 Montana State (Last Week: 3) – 1-1 William & Mary (Last Week: 4) – 2-0 Idaho (Last Week: 7) – 2-0 Holy Cross (Last Week: 5) – 1-1 Furman (Last Week: 6) – 1-1 Sacramento State (Last Week: 9) – 2-0 Weber State (Last Week: 12) – 2-0 Incarnate Word (Last Week: 10) – 1-1 New Hampshire (Last Week: 11) – 1-1 Montana (Last Week: 13) – 2-0 Southeast Missouri State (Last Week: 14) – 1-1 North Dakota (Last Week: 17) – 2-0 Southern Illinois (Last Week: 24) – 2-0 UC Davis (Last Week: 15) – 1-1 North Carolina Central (Last Week: 18) – 2-0 Samford (Last Week: 8) – 1-1 Southeastern Louisiana (Last Week: 16) – 0-2 Mercer (Last Week: 20) – 2-1 Rhode Island (Last Week: 22) – 1-1 Delaware (Last Week: 19) – 1-1 Florida A&M (Last Week: 23) – 1-1 Villanova (Last Week: NR) – 2-0 Youngstown State (Last Week: 25) – 1-1

College Football Betting Guides 2023