College Football

2023 FCS Football Rankings Week 3: Southern Illinois Up to 15 After Win Over FBS Northern Illinois

Author image
David Evans
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
siu v niu

Southern Illinois University (SIU) has soared up the rankings after defeating FBS opponent Northern Illinois. Despite being outgained, SIU’s defense shone, intercepting three passes to secure a notable win. With the win, SIU jumped nine places in the FCS Stats Perform Top 25, from 24 to 15.

Southern Illinois Surges After Impressive FBS Victory

SIU has catapulted up the rankings thanks to their stunning victory over FBS opponent Northern Illinois. SIU’s triumph, when coming in as 8.5-point underdogs, highlights their potential this season. Nic Baker and Ro Elliot’s rushing touchdowns, coupled with a tenacious defense that secured three interceptions, sealed the win for SIU.

The victory has given SIU a strong start to the season, where they are now ranked at 15 among FCS school. Their next matchup is against Southeast Missouri State.

South Dakota State Holds Strong at #1

South Dakota State University (SDSU) solidified their number-one ranking with a thrilling comeback victory against Montana State. Quarterback Mark Gronowski’s heroics and a stout defense secured the win.

SDSU continues to dominate college football at the FCS level as they prepare to face Drake.

North Dakota State Cruises, Montana State Displays Grit

Second-ranked North Dakota State University (NDSU) showcased their strength in a commanding win over Maine.  Meanwhile, Montana State proved they could compete at a high level in their heartbreaking loss against San Diego State.

Idaho’s Win Over FBS Opponent

Idaho University produced a somewhat win over FBS team Nevada. With a final score of 33-6, Idaho’s offense and dominant defense showcased their potential, and they covered their line as 5.5-point favorites easily. Their next challenge against Cal will determine if they can maintain this excelltn run of form.

Stats Perform FCS Top 25 Week 3

  1. South Dakota State (Last Week: 1) – 2-0
  2. North Dakota State (Last Week: 2) – 2-0
  3. Montana State (Last Week: 3) – 1-1
  4. William & Mary (Last Week: 4) – 2-0
  5. Idaho (Last Week: 7) – 2-0
  6. Holy Cross (Last Week: 5) – 1-1
  7. Furman (Last Week: 6) – 1-1
  8. Sacramento State (Last Week: 9) – 2-0
  9. Weber State (Last Week: 12) – 2-0
  10. Incarnate Word (Last Week: 10) – 1-1
  11. New Hampshire (Last Week: 11) – 1-1
  12. Montana (Last Week: 13) – 2-0
  13. Southeast Missouri State (Last Week: 14) – 1-1
  14. North Dakota (Last Week: 17) – 2-0
  15. Southern Illinois (Last Week: 24) – 2-0
  16. UC Davis (Last Week: 15) – 1-1
  17. North Carolina Central (Last Week: 18) – 2-0
  18. Samford (Last Week: 8) – 1-1
  19. Southeastern Louisiana (Last Week: 16) – 0-2
  20. Mercer (Last Week: 20) – 2-1
  21. Rhode Island (Last Week: 22) – 1-1
  22. Delaware (Last Week: 19) – 1-1
  23. Florida A&M (Last Week: 23) – 1-1
  24. Villanova (Last Week: NR) – 2-0
  25. Youngstown State (Last Week: 25) – 1-1

College Football Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
College Football College Football News and Rumors NCAAF
Author image
Twitter Instagram

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

Twitter Instagram
David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To College Football

College Football
Colorado Football Prop Bets: Shedeur Sanders Has 25% Chance To Be Heisman Finalist

College Football Top 25 Rankings Week 3: New Poll Has Colorado Buffaloes Ranked 18, Up 4 Spots

Author image David Evans  •  4h
College Football
College Football betting
How to Bet On Duke Blue Devils in North Carolina – NC Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  Sep 9 2023
College Football
College Football betting
How to Bet On Clemson Tigers in South Carolina – SC Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  Sep 9 2023
College Football
College Football betting
How to Bet On LSU Tigers in Louisiana – LA Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  Sep 9 2023
College Football
College Football betting
How to Bet On Florida State Seminoles in Florida – FL Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  Sep 9 2023
College Football
College Football betting
How to Bet On South Alabama Jaguars in Alabama – AL Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  Sep 9 2023
College Football
College Football betting
How to Bet On Oregon State Beavers in Oregon – OR Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  Sep 9 2023
More News
Arrow to top