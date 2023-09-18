College football fans are no strangers to surprises, and Week 4 of the 2023 FCS football season provided them with another one. The headlines were dominated by the remarkable rise of the Sacramento State Hornets, whose stunning upset over Stanford catapulted them from obscurity to the coveted fourth spot in the rankings. Let’s dive into the FCS Stats Perform Top 25 for Week 4.



Sacramento State Shocks Stanford, Climbs to No. 4

Sacramento State had an extraordinary start to the season, entering Week 4 undefeated with a 2-0 record. However, their true mettle was put to the test when they faced off against Stanford, a program that had recently undergone a significant transformation. This year, Stanford welcomed former Sacramento State coach Troy Taylor into the fold, making the showdown even more intriguing.

In a gripping battle that had fans on the edge of their seats, Sacramento State quarterback Kaiden Bennett proved himself as the hero of the hour. With just 90 seconds left on the clock, Bennett unleashed a game-winning touchdown pass almost down on his knees, securing a historic 30-23 victory over Stanford. This win not only stunned college football but also catapulted them up the rankings.

Before the game, Sacramento State was ranked eighth, but their impressive victory propelled them to the fourth.

As the post-game celebrations continued in Sacramento, Coach Taylor had to grapple with a bittersweet moment, seeing his former team rise to new heights.

Western Carolina’s Last-Gasp Triumph

While Sacramento State’s triumph over Stanford stole the spotlight, Western Carolina also had a dramatic victory worth mentioning. Facing Eastern Kentucky, Western Carolina found themselves trailing with just 25 seconds left on the clock. However, in a stunning turn of events, they managed their own game-winning touchdown, securing a 27-24 victory and improving their record to 2-1.

This victory was enough to earn Western Carolina a spot in the coveted Top 25 rankings, landing them at No. 23.

Top of the Rankings: South Dakota State Reigns Supreme

At the summit of the rankings, South Dakota State stood tall with a 3-0 record. In Week 3, they easily defeated Drake, solidifying their place as the team to beat in the FCS. Excitement is brewing as they prepare to face off against North Dakota State, the second-ranked team, in a colossal matchup set for September 30.

North Dakota State is not to be taken lightly either. After securing a win over Central Arkansas, they are heading into their bye week, ensuring both teams will be fresh for the highly anticipated 1 vs. 2 clash on September 30.

Week 4 FCS Stats Perform Top 25



Let’s take a look at the updated FCS rankings after the action-packed Week 3:

*Previous week’s rankings are in parentheses

South Dakota State (1) 3-0 North Dakota State (2) 3-0 Montana State (3) 2-1 Sacramento State (8) 3-0 William & Mary (4) 3-0 Holy Cross (6) 2-1 Idaho (5) 2-1 Furman (7) 2-1 UIW (10) 2-1 Weber State (9) 2-1 New Hampshire (11) 2-1 Southern Illinois (15) 3-0 Montana (12) 3-0 North Dakota (14) 2-1 UC Davis (16) 2-1 Southeast Missouri State (13) 1-2 Rhode Island (21) 2-1 North Carolina Central (17) 2-1 Delaware (22) 2-1 Samford (18) 1-2 Mercer (20) 2-1 Florida A&M (23) 2-1 Western Carolina (NR) 2-1 Youngstown State (25) 2-1 Villanova (24) 2-1

