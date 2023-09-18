College Football

2023 FCS Football Rankings Week 4: Sacramento State Up To 4 After Stanford Win

Author image
David Evans
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
sacramento state stanford win

College football fans are no strangers to surprises, and Week 4 of the 2023 FCS football season provided them with another one. The headlines were dominated by the remarkable rise of the Sacramento State Hornets, whose stunning upset over Stanford catapulted them from obscurity to the coveted fourth spot in the rankings. Let’s dive into the FCS Stats Perform Top 25 for Week 4.

Sacramento State Shocks Stanford, Climbs to No. 4

Sacramento State had an extraordinary start to the season, entering Week 4 undefeated with a 2-0 record. However, their true mettle was put to the test when they faced off against Stanford, a program that had recently undergone a significant transformation. This year, Stanford welcomed former Sacramento State coach Troy Taylor into the fold, making the showdown even more intriguing.

In a gripping battle that had fans on the edge of their seats, Sacramento State quarterback Kaiden Bennett proved himself as the hero of the hour. With just 90 seconds left on the clock, Bennett unleashed a game-winning touchdown pass almost down on his knees, securing a historic 30-23 victory over Stanford. This win not only stunned college football but also catapulted them up the rankings.

Before the game, Sacramento State was ranked eighth, but their impressive victory propelled them to the fourth.

As the post-game celebrations continued in Sacramento, Coach Taylor had to grapple with a bittersweet moment, seeing his former team rise to new heights.

Western Carolina’s Last-Gasp Triumph

While Sacramento State’s triumph over Stanford stole the spotlight, Western Carolina also had a dramatic victory worth mentioning. Facing Eastern Kentucky, Western Carolina found themselves trailing with just 25 seconds left on the clock. However, in a stunning turn of events, they managed their own game-winning touchdown, securing a 27-24 victory and improving their record to 2-1.

This victory was enough to earn Western Carolina a spot in the coveted Top 25 rankings, landing them at No. 23.

Top of the Rankings: South Dakota State Reigns Supreme

At the summit of the rankings, South Dakota State stood tall with a 3-0 record. In Week 3, they easily defeated Drake, solidifying their place as the team to beat in the FCS. Excitement is brewing as they prepare to face off against North Dakota State, the second-ranked team, in a colossal matchup set for September 30.

North Dakota State is not to be taken lightly either. After securing a win over Central Arkansas, they are heading into their bye week, ensuring both teams will be fresh for the highly anticipated 1 vs. 2 clash on September 30.

Week 4 FCS Stats Perform Top 25

Let’s take a look at the updated FCS rankings after the action-packed Week 3:

*Previous week’s rankings are in parentheses

  1. South Dakota State (1) 3-0
  2. North Dakota State (2) 3-0
  3. Montana State (3) 2-1
  4. Sacramento State (8) 3-0
  5. William & Mary (4) 3-0
  6. Holy Cross (6) 2-1
  7. Idaho (5) 2-1
  8. Furman (7) 2-1
  9. UIW (10) 2-1
  10. Weber State (9) 2-1
  11. New Hampshire (11) 2-1
  12. Southern Illinois (15) 3-0
  13. Montana (12) 3-0
  14. North Dakota (14) 2-1
  15. UC Davis (16) 2-1
  16. Southeast Missouri State (13) 1-2
  17. Rhode Island (21) 2-1
  18. North Carolina Central (17) 2-1
  19. Delaware (22) 2-1
  20. Samford (18) 1-2
  21. Mercer (20) 2-1
  22. Florida A&M (23) 2-1
  23. Western Carolina (NR) 2-1
  24. Youngstown State (25) 2-1
  25. Villanova (24) 2-1

College Football Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
College Football College Football News and Rumors NCAAF
Author image
Twitter Instagram

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

Twitter Instagram
David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To College Football

College Football
colorado csu win

College Football Top 25 Rankings Week 4: Colorado Down a Spot Despite Win Over CSU

Author image David Evans  •  3h
College Football
colorado buffaloes 2
How to Watch Colorado Football with a Free Live Stream in Week 3
Author image David Evans  •  Sep 16 2023
College Football
alabama cheerleaders
How to Watch Alabama Football with a Free Live Stream in Week 3
Author image David Evans  •  Sep 15 2023
College Football
uga 4
How to Watch Georgia Football with a Free Live Stream in Week 3
Author image David Evans  •  Sep 15 2023
College Football
mobile streaming 2
How to Live Stream College Football For Free in Week 3
Author image David Evans  •  Sep 15 2023
College Football
deion sanders 8
The Business Behind Colorado Football: Deion Sanders Say Buffaloes Home Opener Made City of Boulder $18 Million
Author image David Evans  •  Sep 15 2023
College Football
boo carter
Can Colorado and Deion Sanders Flip 4-Star Recruit Boo Carter From Tennessee?
Author image David Evans  •  Sep 15 2023
More News
Arrow to top