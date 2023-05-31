NBA News and Rumors

2023 NBA Finals Schedule: Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler dribbles

The 2023 NBA Finals are set as the Denver Nuggets will face the Miami Heat. When will each game be played? Below, you’ll find the 2023 NBA Finals schedule.

Nuggets And Heat Advance To The NBA Finals

In the Western Conference, the top-seeded Nuggets have been rolling. The Nuggets are 12-3 in the playoffs, highlighted by a 4-0 series sweep over the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals.

Nikola Jokic is arguably the best player in the world right now. Through 15 postseason games, Jokic is averaging 29.9 points, 13.3 rebounds, and 10.3 assists.

In the Eastern Conference, the eighth-seeded Heat is a team of destiny. After winning the final Play-In game to qualify for the playoffs as an eight-seed, the Heat defeated the No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks, No. 5 New York Knicks, and No. 2 Boston Celtics to advance to the NBA Finals.

The Heat held a commanding 3-0 series lead against the Celtics. However, Boston stormed back to tie the series at 3-3, but the Heat were able to right the storm and defeat the Celtics in Game 7 103-84. Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin combined for 54 points, 17 rebounds, and nine assists in Game 7 at Boston.

2023 NBA Finals Schedule

Game 1 of the NBA Finals will be played on Thursday, June 1, at 8:30 p.m. on ABC. The first two games of the series will be played in Denver.

Game 3 will be played in Miami on Wednesday, June 7, at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC. Game 4 will also be played in Miami.

If the series goes the distance, Game 7 will be in Denver on Sunday, June 18, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

View the entire schedule below.

Denver Nuggets (1) vs. Miami Heat (8)

• Game 1: Heat vs. Nuggets | Thurs., June 1 | 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)
• Game 2: Heat vs. Nuggets | Sun., June 4 | 8 p.m. ET (ABC)
• Game 3: Nuggets vs. Heat | Wed., June 7 | 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)
• Game 4: Nuggets vs. Heat | Fri., June 9 | 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC)
• Game 5: Heat vs. Nuggets | Mon., June 12 | 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC) *
• Game 6: Nuggets vs. Heat | Thurs., June 15 | 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC) *
• Game 7: Heat vs. Nuggets | Sun., June 18 | 8 p.m. ET (ABC) *

* if necessary

