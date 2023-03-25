NBA News and Rumors

2023 NBA Playoff Picture: Which Teams Are In The Play-In Tournament?

Dan Girolamo
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis goes up for a layup.

The 2022-2023 NBA regular season is coming to a close. With just over two weeks left, teams are making their final push toward the playoffs. Before the playoffs begin, teams ranked from No. 7 to No. 10 will participate in the Play-In Tournament. If the NBA regular season ended today, which teams would be in the Play-In Tournament?

2023 NBA Playoff Picture

As of March 25, here are the standings in both conferences.

Eastern Conference

  1. Milwaukee Bucks – 53-20
  2. Boston Celtics – 51-23
  3. Philadelphia 76ers – 49-24
  4. Cleveland Cavaliers – 47-28
  5. New York Knicks – 42-33
  6. Miami Heat – 40-34
  7. Brooklyn Nets – 39-34
  8. Atlanta Hawks – 36-37
  9. Toronto Raptors – 36 – 38
  10. Chicago Bulls – 35-38
  11. Indiana Pacers – 33-41
  12. Washington Wizards – 33-41
  13. Orlando Magic – 31-43
  14. Charlotte Hornets – 24-51
  15. Detroit Pistons – 16-58

Western Conference

  1. Denver Nuggets – 49-24
  2. Memphis Grizzlies – 46-27
  3. Sacramento Kings – 44-29
  4. LA Clippers – 39-35
  5. Phoenix Suns – 38-35
  6. Golden State Warriors – 39-36
  7. Minnesota Timberwolves – 37-37
  8. Los Angeles Lakers – 37-37
  9. New Orleans Pelicans – 36-37
  10. Oklahoma City Thunder – 36-38
  11. Dallas Mavericks – 36-38
  12. Utah Jazz – 35-38
  13. Portland Trail Blazers – 32-41
  14. San Antonio Spurs – 19-55
  15. Houston Rockets – 18-56

2023 NBA Play-In Tournament

How does the Play-In Tournament work?

Before the NBA Playoffs, the NBA holds the Play-In Tournament to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seed in each conference. Teams ranked No. 7 – No. 10 are eligible for the Play-In Tournament.

The Play-In Tournament consists of three games in each conference. The No. 7 seed hosts the No. 8 seed in a double-chance game, and the winner advances to the NBA Playoffs as the 7-seed. The loser of that game is not eliminated from the tournament.

The No. 9 team seed hosts the No. 10 seed play in an elimination game, with the winner advancing to the next round of the tournament.

Finally, the loser of the No. 7 vs. No. 8 matchup hosts the winner of the No. 9 vs. No. 10 matchup. The winner of the game advances to the NBA Playoffs as the No. 8 seed.

Which Teams Are In The Play-In Tournament?

If the season ended today (March 25), which teams are in the Play-In Tournament? Below are the matchups in each conference.

Eastern Conference

N0. 7 Brooklyn Nets vs. No. 8 Atlanta Hawks | Game 1 | Winner becomes 7-seed

No. 9 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 10 Chicago Bulls | Game 2 | Winner advances to next game

Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 winner | Winner becomes 8-seed

Western Conference

No. 7 Minnesota Timberwolves vs. No. 8 Los Angeles Lakers | Game 3 | Winner becomes 7-seed

No. 9  New Orleans Pelicans vs. No. 10 Oklahoma City Thunder | Game 4 | Winner advances to next game

Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner | Winner becomes 8-seed

NBA News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

