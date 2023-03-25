The 2022-2023 NBA regular season is coming to a close. With just over two weeks left, teams are making their final push toward the playoffs. Before the playoffs begin, teams ranked from No. 7 to No. 10 will participate in the Play-In Tournament. If the NBA regular season ended today, which teams would be in the Play-In Tournament?
2023 NBA Playoff Picture
As of March 25, here are the standings in both conferences.
Eastern Conference
- Milwaukee Bucks – 53-20
- Boston Celtics – 51-23
- Philadelphia 76ers – 49-24
- Cleveland Cavaliers – 47-28
- New York Knicks – 42-33
- Miami Heat – 40-34
- Brooklyn Nets – 39-34
- Atlanta Hawks – 36-37
- Toronto Raptors – 36 – 38
- Chicago Bulls – 35-38
- Indiana Pacers – 33-41
- Washington Wizards – 33-41
- Orlando Magic – 31-43
- Charlotte Hornets – 24-51
- Detroit Pistons – 16-58
Western Conference
- Denver Nuggets – 49-24
- Memphis Grizzlies – 46-27
- Sacramento Kings – 44-29
- LA Clippers – 39-35
- Phoenix Suns – 38-35
- Golden State Warriors – 39-36
- Minnesota Timberwolves – 37-37
- Los Angeles Lakers – 37-37
- New Orleans Pelicans – 36-37
- Oklahoma City Thunder – 36-38
- Dallas Mavericks – 36-38
- Utah Jazz – 35-38
- Portland Trail Blazers – 32-41
- San Antonio Spurs – 19-55
- Houston Rockets – 18-56
2023 NBA Play-In Tournament
18 days until the Play-In 👀
Teams ranked 7-10 will compete to secure the final two spots for each conference in the #NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel.
📲 https://t.co/nbiWEGdkMg pic.twitter.com/yYm9ltcBcy
— NBA (@NBA) March 25, 2023
How does the Play-In Tournament work?
Before the NBA Playoffs, the NBA holds the Play-In Tournament to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seed in each conference. Teams ranked No. 7 – No. 10 are eligible for the Play-In Tournament.
The Play-In Tournament consists of three games in each conference. The No. 7 seed hosts the No. 8 seed in a double-chance game, and the winner advances to the NBA Playoffs as the 7-seed. The loser of that game is not eliminated from the tournament.
The No. 9 team seed hosts the No. 10 seed play in an elimination game, with the winner advancing to the next round of the tournament.
Finally, the loser of the No. 7 vs. No. 8 matchup hosts the winner of the No. 9 vs. No. 10 matchup. The winner of the game advances to the NBA Playoffs as the No. 8 seed.
Which Teams Are In The Play-In Tournament?
If the season ended today (March 25), which teams are in the Play-In Tournament? Below are the matchups in each conference.
Eastern Conference
N0. 7 Brooklyn Nets vs. No. 8 Atlanta Hawks | Game 1 | Winner becomes 7-seed
No. 9 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 10 Chicago Bulls | Game 2 | Winner advances to next game
Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 winner | Winner becomes 8-seed
Western Conference
No. 7 Minnesota Timberwolves vs. No. 8 Los Angeles Lakers | Game 3 | Winner becomes 7-seed
No. 9 New Orleans Pelicans vs. No. 10 Oklahoma City Thunder | Game 4 | Winner advances to next game
Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner | Winner becomes 8-seed
