The 2022-2023 NBA regular season is coming to a close. With just over two weeks left, teams are making their final push toward the playoffs. Before the playoffs begin, teams ranked from No. 7 to No. 10 will participate in the Play-In Tournament. If the NBA regular season ended today, which teams would be in the Play-In Tournament?

2023 NBA Playoff Picture

As of March 25, here are the standings in both conferences.

Eastern Conference

Milwaukee Bucks – 53-20 Boston Celtics – 51-23 Philadelphia 76ers – 49-24 Cleveland Cavaliers – 47-28 New York Knicks – 42-33 Miami Heat – 40-34 Brooklyn Nets – 39-34 Atlanta Hawks – 36-37 Toronto Raptors – 36 – 38 Chicago Bulls – 35-38 Indiana Pacers – 33-41 Washington Wizards – 33-41 Orlando Magic – 31-43 Charlotte Hornets – 24-51 Detroit Pistons – 16-58

Western Conference

Denver Nuggets – 49-24 Memphis Grizzlies – 46-27 Sacramento Kings – 44-29 LA Clippers – 39-35 Phoenix Suns – 38-35 Golden State Warriors – 39-36 Minnesota Timberwolves – 37-37 Los Angeles Lakers – 37-37 New Orleans Pelicans – 36-37 Oklahoma City Thunder – 36-38 Dallas Mavericks – 36-38 Utah Jazz – 35-38 Portland Trail Blazers – 32-41 San Antonio Spurs – 19-55 Houston Rockets – 18-56

2023 NBA Play-In Tournament

18 days until the Play-In 👀 Teams ranked 7-10 will compete to secure the final two spots for each conference in the #NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel. 📲 https://t.co/nbiWEGdkMg pic.twitter.com/yYm9ltcBcy — NBA (@NBA) March 25, 2023

How does the Play-In Tournament work?

Before the NBA Playoffs, the NBA holds the Play-In Tournament to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seed in each conference. Teams ranked No. 7 – No. 10 are eligible for the Play-In Tournament.

The Play-In Tournament consists of three games in each conference. The No. 7 seed hosts the No. 8 seed in a double-chance game, and the winner advances to the NBA Playoffs as the 7-seed. The loser of that game is not eliminated from the tournament.

The No. 9 team seed hosts the No. 10 seed play in an elimination game, with the winner advancing to the next round of the tournament.

Finally, the loser of the No. 7 vs. No. 8 matchup hosts the winner of the No. 9 vs. No. 10 matchup. The winner of the game advances to the NBA Playoffs as the No. 8 seed.

Which Teams Are In The Play-In Tournament?

If the season ended today (March 25), which teams are in the Play-In Tournament? Below are the matchups in each conference.

Eastern Conference

N0. 7 Brooklyn Nets vs. No. 8 Atlanta Hawks | Game 1 | Winner becomes 7-seed

No. 9 Toronto Raptors vs. No. 10 Chicago Bulls | Game 2 | Winner advances to next game

Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 winner | Winner becomes 8-seed

Western Conference

No. 7 Minnesota Timberwolves vs. No. 8 Los Angeles Lakers | Game 3 | Winner becomes 7-seed

No. 9 New Orleans Pelicans vs. No. 10 Oklahoma City Thunder | Game 4 | Winner advances to next game

Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner | Winner becomes 8-seed

