3-Star DL Carlon Jones Preparing to Follow Carter Nelson to Nebraska Cornhuskers

David Evans
Sports Editor
From the playing fields of Bay City High in Texas to the exalted football stadium of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, a rising star is tracing an exciting trajectory. Carlon Jones, a three-star defensive lineman from the 2024 class, has Nebraska under serious consideration.

Carlon Jones Favoring Huskers

With an impressive junior year on his resume, Jones solidified his place in the high school football world. Sporting 102 tackles and 13 sacks, the Texan dynamo distinguished himself in the challenging Texas District 12-4A D-1. His remarkable talent hasn’t gone unnoticed, as the Cornhuskers, among five other schools, now compete for his commitment.

This summer has proved to be a whirlwind for Jones. In June alone, he embarked on a rigorous tour of five official visits, with Nebraska being one of his favored stops. Through social media, Jones broadcasted his enjoyment of the visit, gushing about the ‘great atmosphere’ and ‘good environment.’

The trend of promising recruits eyeing Nebraska is taking a firm root. With the recent commitment of 4-star TE Carter Nelson, the Cornhuskers are anticipating another potential addition in Jones. Experts projecting Jones to the Huskers have solidified this belief.

Multi-Sport Star Draws NFL Comparison

Jones’ multi-sport talents are another exciting aspect. Beyond his prowess on the gridiron, he has also showcased his skills in basketball and track and field. His remarkable shot put throw of 45-5 in March of 2023 exemplifies his athletic versatility.

For those closely monitoring the recruitment scene, the anticipation surrounding Jones is palpable. Considering his stature of 6-foot-2, 270 pounds, and his agile interior pass rush, Jones offers a tantalizing prospect. The young player’s style of play has already sparked comparisons to NFL draft pick Mike Morris, pointing to a potentially bright future.

While Nebraska fans may still reel from the recent trend of missed offensive line targets, the possibility of Jones joining the ranks provides a refreshing note of optimism. Nebraska football has long been a powerhouse, and the addition of Jones to the roster could further solidify its defensive line.

While the recruitment saga continues, the Cornhuskers seem to be in good standing with Jones. A decision from the defensive lineman is eagerly awaited in the near future. No doubt, Nebraska’s coaching staff, players, and fans all look forward to the possibility of welcoming Jones into the Husker family.

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on esteemed platforms like American Betting Experts and Betting Pro.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
David Evans

