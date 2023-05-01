3 Things To Know About Mexican Open Champion Tony Finau

Tony Finau, 33, may not yet be a household name among all golf fans, but he should be.

Finau won the 2023 Mexican Open defeating the No. 1 player in the world and Masters Champion, Jon Rahm.

Here are three things to know about Tony Finau.

1. Finau Weathered A 5 Year Losing Streak From 2016-2021

After winning the 2016 Puerto Rico Open on March 27, 2016, Finau was winless for five years and 142 tournaments.

His next win happened at The Northern Trust on August 23, 2021.

A win worth the wait 🏆@TonyFinauGolf earns his first #FedExCup Playoffs victory @TheNTGolf. It's the second win of his career and first in 143 starts. pic.twitter.com/AjNM7IMRXg — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 23, 2021

During that time, Finau developed a reputation for not being able to close out a win on Sunday.

He lost three playoffs from 2018 to 2021.

It takes a lot of discipline and resolve to work through a losing streak like that.

Finau has since solidified his approach to Sundays.

He said:

“On Sunday out here I’ve learned that you just have to be aggressive, you have to make birdies. Guys are going to make birdies. There’s so many great players, especially someone of Rahmbo’s stature … So my mindset on Sundays I think has just changed. You never get comfortable with the lead. That’s my nature, anyway, is to be an aggressive player. I always have been that way, and so Sundays are starting to shape up better for me since I’ve been in contention, but I think I just have learned a lot.”

2. Finau Is In Netflix’s Full Swing

Finau is one of the golfers featured in Netflix’s Full Swing golf documentary series that dropped in February 2023.

Who's watched the Tony Finau episode in Full Swing? pic.twitter.com/IVl1B7dhJ3 — Golf Monthly (@GolfMonthly) February 21, 2023

He is of Samoan and Tongan descent, and the first professional golfer to win a PGA tournament with this ancestry.

Finau resides in Salt Lake City, is a Mormon, and is the father of five children with his wife Alayna.

3. Finau Was Caddying For His Son Hours After Winning Mexican Open

Finau did not have a big celebration for his 6th PGA career win.

Instead, he hit the Par 3 course with his two sons and was spotted carrying one of his son’s clubs.

Tony Finau took home $1.4 million yesterday, beating out World No. 1 Jon Rahm to win the Mexico Open. And then he spent the night caddying for his kids at a local par-3 course. Good dude 👏pic.twitter.com/5LSuMQ7Mbc — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) May 1, 2023

Conclusion

Tony Finau is a golfer to watch as the season continues.

Finau handled the pressure of playing the final round of the Mexican Open with Rahm, who is a good friend and practice partner for Finau.

More importantly, he is on a hot streak, winning 4 tournaments in his last 18 starts.

Tony Finau is on fire 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rZSLkvEddh — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 1, 2023

The rest of the field needs to look out because Finau once said:

“Confidence when you win is contagious.”

Golf Betting Guides 2023