3M Open 2023 Purse: Prize Money & Payouts Up 4% in 2023, Winner's Share Set At $1.4M

3M Open 2023 Purse- Prize Money & Payouts Up 4% in 2023, Winner’s Share Set At $1.4M

The PGA Tour will tee off at the 2023 3M Open this week for a share of a $7.8 million purse. The 2023 3M Open winner will take home a cool $1.404 million payout. Learn more about the 3M Open 2023 purse, prize money, payout structure, and winner’s share below.

The 3M Open is a fairly new PGA Tour event. There have been only four past winners and it’s one of the last tournaments of the season. The 3M Open is an opportunity for players to secure their FedExCup Playoff rankings or find their swing before the biggest purse of the year.

Given that the PGA Tour will give out over $75 million for the FedExCup Playoffs, the 3M Open purse is only set at a modest $7.8 million.

The 2023 3M Open purse has grown by just 4 percent since last year, making it one of the smallest purse increases of the year. This year, the winner’s share is set at $1.4 million.

Read on for a complete breakdown of the 2023 3M Open purse, prize money, and payouts.

The 3M Open 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout

The 3M Open is a relatively new tournament on the Tour.

The event is held at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota. The tournament was announced in 2018 and debuted in 2019 with Minnesota-based company 3M as the title sponsor.

The 3M Open event succeeded the 3M Championship that was hosted for 26 years.

Now, the event features its own purse at $7.8 million with the winner receiving $1.404M.

While the purse has only increased by 4 percent since 2022, it is up 18 percent since 2021, when Cameron Champ won the event.

For a complete breakdown of the 2023 3M Open prize money and payouts, please refer to the table below.

Position Prize Money
1st $1,404,000
2nd $850,200
3rd $538,200
4th $382,200
5th $319,800
6th $282,750
7th $263,250
8th $243,750
9th $228,150
10th $212,550
11th $196,950
12th $181,350
13th $165,750
14th $150,150
15th $142,350
16th $134,550
17th $126,750
18th $118,950
19th $111,150
20th $103,350
21st $95,550
22nd $87,750
23rd $81,510
24th $75,270
25th $69,030
26th $62,790
27th $60,450
28th $58,110
29th $55,770
30th $53,430
31st $51,090
32nd $48,750
33rd $46,410
34th $44,460
35th $42,510
36th $40,560
37th $38,610
38th $37,050
39th $35,490
40th $33,930
41st $32,370
42nd $30,810
43rd $29,250
44th $27,690
45th $26,130
46th $24,570
47th $23,010
48th $21,762
49th $20,670
50th $20,046
51st $19,578
52nd $19,110
53rd $18,798
54th $18,486
55th $18,330
56th $18,174
57th $18,018
58th $17,862
59th $17,706
60th $17,550
61st $17,394
62nd $17,238
63rd $17,082
64th $16,926
65th $16,770

3M Open Purse Has Increased 4% Since 2022

There has been only four previous editions of the 3M Open event. When it was introduced in 2019, the purse was set at just $6.4 million.

Five years later, the purse is now valued at $7.8 million, which represents a 22 percent increase.

Due to the nature of the PGA Tour’s new elevated events, some tournaments have seen bigger purse increases in 2023 than the 3M Open has seen over the past four years.

Check out the table below to view the 3M Open purses and winners since 2019.

Year Winner Purse

(US$)

 Winner’s

share ($)
2023 TBD 7,800,000 1,400,000
2022 Tony Finau 7,500,000 1,350,000
2021 Cameron Champ 6,600,000 1,188,000
2020 Michael Thompson 6,600,000 1,188,000
2019 Matthew Wolff 6,400,000 1,152,000

Topics  
