The PGA Tour will tee off at the 2023 3M Open this week for a share of a $7.8 million purse. The 2023 3M Open winner will take home a cool $1.404 million payout. Learn more about the 3M Open 2023 purse, prize money, payout structure, and winner’s share below.
The 3M Open is a fairly new PGA Tour event. There have been only four past winners and it’s one of the last tournaments of the season. The 3M Open is an opportunity for players to secure their FedExCup Playoff rankings or find their swing before the biggest purse of the year.
Given that the PGA Tour will give out over $75 million for the FedExCup Playoffs, the 3M Open purse is only set at a modest $7.8 million.
The 2023 3M Open purse has grown by just 4 percent since last year, making it one of the smallest purse increases of the year. This year, the winner’s share is set at $1.4 million.
Read on for a complete breakdown of the 2023 3M Open purse, prize money, and payouts.
The 3M Open 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout
The 3M Open is a relatively new tournament on the Tour.
The event is held at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota. The tournament was announced in 2018 and debuted in 2019 with Minnesota-based company 3M as the title sponsor.
The 3M Open event succeeded the 3M Championship that was hosted for 26 years.
Now, the event features its own purse at $7.8 million with the winner receiving $1.404M.
While the purse has only increased by 4 percent since 2022, it is up 18 percent since 2021, when Cameron Champ won the event.
For a complete breakdown of the 2023 3M Open prize money and payouts, please refer to the table below.
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,404,000
|2nd
|$850,200
|3rd
|$538,200
|4th
|$382,200
|5th
|$319,800
|6th
|$282,750
|7th
|$263,250
|8th
|$243,750
|9th
|$228,150
|10th
|$212,550
|11th
|$196,950
|12th
|$181,350
|13th
|$165,750
|14th
|$150,150
|15th
|$142,350
|16th
|$134,550
|17th
|$126,750
|18th
|$118,950
|19th
|$111,150
|20th
|$103,350
|21st
|$95,550
|22nd
|$87,750
|23rd
|$81,510
|24th
|$75,270
|25th
|$69,030
|26th
|$62,790
|27th
|$60,450
|28th
|$58,110
|29th
|$55,770
|30th
|$53,430
|31st
|$51,090
|32nd
|$48,750
|33rd
|$46,410
|34th
|$44,460
|35th
|$42,510
|36th
|$40,560
|37th
|$38,610
|38th
|$37,050
|39th
|$35,490
|40th
|$33,930
|41st
|$32,370
|42nd
|$30,810
|43rd
|$29,250
|44th
|$27,690
|45th
|$26,130
|46th
|$24,570
|47th
|$23,010
|48th
|$21,762
|49th
|$20,670
|50th
|$20,046
|51st
|$19,578
|52nd
|$19,110
|53rd
|$18,798
|54th
|$18,486
|55th
|$18,330
|56th
|$18,174
|57th
|$18,018
|58th
|$17,862
|59th
|$17,706
|60th
|$17,550
|61st
|$17,394
|62nd
|$17,238
|63rd
|$17,082
|64th
|$16,926
|65th
|$16,770
3M Open Purse Has Increased 4% Since 2022
There has been only four previous editions of the 3M Open event. When it was introduced in 2019, the purse was set at just $6.4 million.
Five years later, the purse is now valued at $7.8 million, which represents a 22 percent increase.
Due to the nature of the PGA Tour’s new elevated events, some tournaments have seen bigger purse increases in 2023 than the 3M Open has seen over the past four years.
Check out the table below to view the 3M Open purses and winners since 2019.
|Year
|Winner
|Purse
(US$)
|Winner’s
share ($)
|2023
|TBD
|7,800,000
|1,400,000
|2022
|Tony Finau
|7,500,000
|1,350,000
|2021
|Cameron Champ
|6,600,000
|1,188,000
|2020
|Michael Thompson
|6,600,000
|1,188,000
|2019
|Matthew Wolff
|6,400,000
|1,152,000
Golf Betting Guides 2023
- Golf Betting Guide 2023 – Discover the Best Golf Betting Sites in US.
- Best Offshore Betting Sites – Compare Top Offshore Online Betting Sites.
- Best Bitcoin Betting Sites – Top-rated Bitcoin Sportsbooks in USA Ranked & Reviewed.
- Crypto Betting Guide – Discover the Best Crypto Betting Sites in USA.
- Cash Out Betting Guide – Compare Best Betting Sites with Cash Out Option.