The PGA Tour will tee off at the 2023 3M Open this week for a share of a $7.8 million purse. The 2023 3M Open winner will take home a cool $1.404 million payout. Learn more about the 3M Open 2023 purse, prize money, payout structure, and winner’s share below.

The 3M Open is a fairly new PGA Tour event. There have been only four past winners and it’s one of the last tournaments of the season. The 3M Open is an opportunity for players to secure their FedExCup Playoff rankings or find their swing before the biggest purse of the year.

Given that the PGA Tour will give out over $75 million for the FedExCup Playoffs, the 3M Open purse is only set at a modest $7.8 million.

The 2023 3M Open purse has grown by just 4 percent since last year, making it one of the smallest purse increases of the year. This year, the winner’s share is set at $1.4 million.

Read on for a complete breakdown of the 2023 3M Open purse, prize money, and payouts.

The 3M Open 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout

The 3M Open is a relatively new tournament on the Tour.

The event is held at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota. The tournament was announced in 2018 and debuted in 2019 with Minnesota-based company 3M as the title sponsor.

The 3M Open event succeeded the 3M Championship that was hosted for 26 years.

Now, the event features its own purse at $7.8 million with the winner receiving $1.404M.

While the purse has only increased by 4 percent since 2022, it is up 18 percent since 2021, when Cameron Champ won the event.

For a complete breakdown of the 2023 3M Open prize money and payouts, please refer to the table below.

Position Prize Money 1st $1,404,000 2nd $850,200 3rd $538,200 4th $382,200 5th $319,800 6th $282,750 7th $263,250 8th $243,750 9th $228,150 10th $212,550 11th $196,950 12th $181,350 13th $165,750 14th $150,150 15th $142,350 16th $134,550 17th $126,750 18th $118,950 19th $111,150 20th $103,350 21st $95,550 22nd $87,750 23rd $81,510 24th $75,270 25th $69,030 26th $62,790 27th $60,450 28th $58,110 29th $55,770 30th $53,430 31st $51,090 32nd $48,750 33rd $46,410 34th $44,460 35th $42,510 36th $40,560 37th $38,610 38th $37,050 39th $35,490 40th $33,930 41st $32,370 42nd $30,810 43rd $29,250 44th $27,690 45th $26,130 46th $24,570 47th $23,010 48th $21,762 49th $20,670 50th $20,046 51st $19,578 52nd $19,110 53rd $18,798 54th $18,486 55th $18,330 56th $18,174 57th $18,018 58th $17,862 59th $17,706 60th $17,550 61st $17,394 62nd $17,238 63rd $17,082 64th $16,926 65th $16,770

3M Open Purse Has Increased 4% Since 2022

There has been only four previous editions of the 3M Open event. When it was introduced in 2019, the purse was set at just $6.4 million.

Five years later, the purse is now valued at $7.8 million, which represents a 22 percent increase.

Due to the nature of the PGA Tour’s new elevated events, some tournaments have seen bigger purse increases in 2023 than the 3M Open has seen over the past four years.

Check out the table below to view the 3M Open purses and winners since 2019.

Year Winner Purse (US$) Winner’s share ($) 2023 TBD 7,800,000 1,400,000 2022 Tony Finau 7,500,000 1,350,000 2021 Cameron Champ 6,600,000 1,188,000 2020 Michael Thompson 6,600,000 1,188,000 2019 Matthew Wolff 6,400,000 1,152,000

Golf Betting Guides 2023