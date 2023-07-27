The 2023 3M Open will tee off from TPC Twin Cities early Thursday morning, as the field competes for a share of a $7.8 million purse. Find the 3M Open 2023 tee times, featured groups, key pairings, and weather forecast for all four days at TPC Twin Cities.

There are only two more regular season events on the PGA Tour schedule before the FedExCup Playoffs. The 3M Open will be a chance for players to hone in on their swings and secure their spot in the FedExCup rankings.

The 3M Open field isn’t super strong but it will still feature 11 of the top 50 players in the world, including Cameron Young, Justin Thomas, Sepp Straka, Sungjae Im, and more. Also in the field, Alex Gaugert, a caddie for Erik van Rooyen, qualified for the event on Monday.

Despite the weak field, TPC Twin Cities is no joke. It’s already a challenging course but with the upcoming weather forecast, players will be forced to deal with harsher conditions at this point in the year. There is rain predicted for two days heading into the weekend.

Scroll down for more information on the 2023 3M Open tee times, field, and weather forecast.

3M Open 2023 Field

Several of the world’s top players won’t be competing at the 3M Open this weekend. With 39 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Rankings electing to skip the tournament, the 3M Open will be wide open. Players like Justin Thomas are looking to bounce back from their tough performances in the U.K. while others look to secure their spot in the FedExCup Playoffs.

Despite having two more regular season events, some top PGA Tour players are still attending this weekend’s tournament in Minnesota. This week, the 3M Open field will be highlighted by top players like Cameron Young, Sepp Straka, and Sungjae Im.

Tee times return to normal hours on Thursday, as the Tour heads back to the U.S.

Instead of the early morning tee times at the Open Championship, players will be starting at 7:45 a.m. ET.

It’s been more than two weeks in a different time zone for some players, meaning that jet lag could be a huge factor this weekend.

Featured Groups for Round 1

The 3M Open isn’t an elevated event and is scheduled right after the Open Championship. With the playoffs coming up and the golf season rounding out, the field isn’t that strong this weekend.

However, there are a few featured groups to follow this weekend.

K.H. Lee, Cameron Young, and Sahith Theegala will be playing together. Meanwhile, Justin Thomas, Joel Dahmen, and Gary Woodland will be on the course at 1:54 p.m. ET.

The first featured group to tee off will be Sepp Straka, Tony Finau, and Hideki Matsuyama at 8:29 a.m. On the other hand, the last featured group will have Emiliano Grillo, J.T. Poston, and Cameron Champoff at 2:05 p.m. ET.

Below, we’ll highlight the feature groups to watch in Round 1 and when they tee off.

8:29 a.m. ET: Sepp Straka, Tony Finau, Hideki Matsuyama

8:40 a.m. ET: Vincent Norman, Mackenzie Hughes, Sungjae Im

1:43 p.m. ET: K.H. Lee, Cameron Young, Sahith Theegala

1:54 p.m. ET: Justin Thomas, Joel Dahmen, Gary Woodland

2:05 p.m. ET: Emiliano Grillo, J.T. Poston, Cameron Champ

For a breakdown of all of the tee times from Round 1, scroll down below.

Tee Times (ET) Groups 7:45 a.m. Jimmy Walker, Kelly Kraft, Kramer Hickok 7:45 a.m.* Zac Blair, Harry Hall, Paul Haley II 7:56 a.m. Sam Ryder, Doug Ghim, Ben Griffin 7:56 a.m.* Mark Hubbard, Henrik Norlander, Justin Suh 8:07 a.m. Robby Shelton, Austin Eckroat, S.H. Kim 8:07 a.m.* Adam Hadwin, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Fox 8:18 a.m. Matt Wallace, Chez Reavie, Lucas Glover 8:18 a.m.* Nick Hardy, Billy Horschel, Tom Hoge 8:29 a.m. Ryan Brehm, Richy Werenski, Matt Kuchar 8:29 a.m.* Sepp Straka, Tony Finau, Hideki Matsuyama 8:40 a.m. Adam Svensson, Stewart Cink, Brandt Snedeker 8:40 a.m.* Vincent Norrman, Mackenzie Hughes, Sungjae Im 8:51 a.m. Martin Laird, Tyler Duncan, Keith Mitchell 8:51 a.m.* Nico Echavarria, Cam Davis, Jim Herman 9:02 a.m. Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Doc Redman, Matthias Schwab 9:02 a.m.* Brian Stuard, Alex Noren, Sam Stevens 9:13 a.m. Troy Merritt, James Hahn, Max McGreevy 9:13 a.m.* Grayson Murray, Nick Watney, Brandon Wu 9:24 a.m. Dylan Frittelli, Russell Knox, Taylor Pendrith 9:24 a.m.* Aaron Baddeley, Chesson Hadley, Callum Tarren 9:35 a.m. Kevin Tway, S.Y. Noh, Zecheng Dou 9:35 a.m.* Martin Trainer, Lee Hodges, Justin Lower 9:46 a.m. Brent Grant, Noah Hofman, Sam Bennett 9:46 a.m.* Augusto Núñez, Kyle Westmoreland, Frankie Capan III 9:57 a.m. Michael Gligic, Eric Rolland, Caleb VanArragon (a) 9:57 a.m.* Scott Harrington, Trevor Werbylo, Thomas Lehman 1:10 p.m. Ben Martin, Kevin Streelman, Taylor Montgomery 1:10 p.m.* Cody Gribble, Beau Hossler, Tyson Alexander 1:21 p.m. Satoshi Kodaira, Chad Collins, Hank Lebioda 1:21 p.m.* Cameron Percy, Eric Cole, Dylan Wu 1:32 p.m. Nate Lashley, C.T. Pan, Harrison Endycott 1:32 p.m.* Matt NeSmith, Carson Young, Kevin Yu 1:43 p.m. K.H. Lee, Cameron Young, Sahith Theegala 1:43 p.m.* J.J. Spaun, Garrick Higgo, Lanto Griffin 1:54 p.m. Justin Thomas, Joel Dahmen, Gary Woodland 1:54 p.m.* Trey Mullinax, Chad Ramey, Andrew Landry 2:05 p.m. Emiliano Grillo, J.T. Poston, Cameron Champ 2:05 p.m.* Robert Streb, Brian Gay, Charley Hoffman 2:16 p.m. Will Gordon, Andrew Novak, Austin Smotherman 2:16 p.m.* Stephan Jaeger, Greyson Sigg, Davis Thompson 2:27 p.m. Scott Piercy, Brice Garnett, David Hearn 2:27 p.m.* Ryan Armour, Aaron Rai, David Lipsky 2:38 p.m. Patton Kizzire, Austin Cook, Sean O’Hair 2:38 p.m.* Ryan Palmer, Adam Long, Ben Taylor 2:49 p.m. Michael Kim, Kevin Chappell, Jonathan Byrd 2:49 p.m.* Jason Dufner, Peter Malnati, Harry Higgs 3 p.m. Erik van Rooyen, Ryan Moore, Alex Gaugert 3 p.m.* MJ Daffue, Brandon Matthews, Kevin Roy 3:11 p.m. Ludvig Aberg, Peter Kuest, Ryan Gerard 3:11 p.m.* Carl Yuan, Matti Schmid, Kaito Onishi 3:22 p.m. Trevor Cone, Tano Goya, Derek Hitchner 3:22 p.m.* Nicolai Hojgaard, Daniel Gale, Preston Summerhays (a)

3M Open 2023 Weather Forecast

Note: * Indicates tee off from Hole No.10

The weather forecast isn’t great at the 3M Open this weekend. While there are clear skies to end the weekend, the first two rounds will have a heavy chance of rain and thunderstorms.

If there’s lightning, there will be game delays for player safety. After a lot of rain in the last two weeks, fans can expect to see some more tough conditions for players to face at TPC Twin Cities.

In addition to the rain, it’s going to be very humid in Minnesota. Instead of cooler winds, players will see highs upwards of 90°F throughout the weekend.

Check out the chart for the 2023 3M Open weather forecast for the entire weekend below.

Day Temp (°F) AM Winds (Gusts) % AM Rains PM Winds (Gusts) %PM Rains Thursday 90 / 77 SE 7 mph (13 mph) 40% S 9 mph (14 mph) 40% Friday 82 / 72 NE 10 mph (18 mph) 40% E 9 mph (15 mph) 60% Saturday 81 / 64 NW 6 mph (11 mph) 10% N 6 mph (11 mph) 10% Sunday 81 / 64 NW 5 mph (9 mph) 40% NW 5 mph (9 mph) 40%

