76ers Fire Head Coach Doc Rivers

Dan Girolamo
The Philadelphia 76ers have fired head coach Doc Rivers after three seasons, the team announced on Tuesday.

The dismissal comes after the Sixers’ Game 7 112-88 loss to the Boston Celtics. With the loss, the Sixers were eliminated in the Conference Semifinals for the third straight year.

76ers Fire Head Coach Doc Rivers

In three seasons, Rivers garnered a 154-82 (.653) record in his three seasons. The team won 54 games in 2022-23, the franchise’s most since the 2000-2001 season.

Doc won at least 50 games in two of his three seasons. However, Rivers could not get the Sixers to their Conference Finals since 2000–01. The Sixers held a 3-2 lead over the Celtics before losing the final two games. With the loss, Rivers has coached seven teams that have blown 3-1 or 3-2 series leads.

“Doc is one of the most successful coaches in NBA history, a future Hall of Famer, and someone I respect immensely,” Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey said in a statement released by the team. “We’re grateful for all he did in his three seasons here and thank him for the important impact he made on our franchise. After having the chance to reflect upon our season, we decided that certain changes are necessary to further our goals of competing for a championship.”

Sixers Begin Coaching Search

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sixers will begin their search for a new coach.

The list of candidates that the Sixers will explore includes Sam Cassell, Mike Budenholzer, Nick Nurse, Mike D’Antoni, Monty Williams, and Frank Vogel.

With MVP Joel Embiid under contract, the Sixers’ job will be an attractive position for potential candidates.

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment.
