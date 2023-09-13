College Football

ACC Football Players of the Week: Miami Players Including QB Tyler Van Dyke & Jacolby George Dominate Week 3 Awards


David Evans

Sports Editor

tyler van dyke

There were some big performances from ACC teams in Week 2 of college football. Miami’s win over the 23rd ranked Texas A&M was among the most notable and that hasn’t gone unnoticed. The ACC Players of the Week have been recognized for their standout performances in Week 2, and they are dominated by the Miami Hurricanes.

Four Miami players make the Week 3 ACC Players of the Week list, and it is well deserved after a convincing defeat of a ranked opponent. QB Tyler Van Dyke and WR Jacolby George were always going to win this week’s awards with their numbers, but who else makes the list. Let’s take a look at the ACC Players of the Week for Week 3.

ACC Quarterback of the Week

  • Tyler Van Dyke, Miami (QB)
    • Finished 21-for-30 for 374 yards with zero interceptions.
    • Threw for 5 touchdowns in Miami’s 48-33 win over No. 23 Texas A&M.

ACC Co-Running Backs of the Week

  • Omarion Hampton, North Carolina (RB)
    • Rushed for a career-high 234 yards and 3 touchdowns against Appalachian State.
    • 68-yard touchdown run was a career-best.
  • Demond Claiborne, Wake Forest (RB)
    • Rushed for 165 yards and 1 touchdown in his first career start.
    • 288 total rushing yards for the Demon Deacons was the most since 2020.

ACC Receiver of the Week

  • Jacolby George, Miami (WR)
    • Had the first 3-touchdown receiving game by a Hurricane since 2010.
    • Caught 5 passes for 94 yards and 3 touchdowns.

ACC Co-Offensive Linemen of the Week

  • D’Mitri Emmanuel, Florida State (RG)
    • Played up front for the Seminoles’ offense that ran for 306 yards against Southern Miss.
  • Anez Cooper, Miami (RG)
    • Helped Miami’s offense total 451 total yards in their win over Texas A&M.

ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week

  • Kyle Kennard, Georgia Tech (DE)
    • Recorded an interception, forced fumble, and fumble recovery in Georgia Tech’s win over South Carolina State.
    • The defensive end became only the second Georgia Tech player since 2000 to have multiple turnovers in a game.

ACC Linebacker of the Week

  • Keli Lawson, Virginia Tech (LB)
    • Registered a career-high 14 tackles in Virginia Tech’s win over Purdue.

ACC Defensive Back of the Week

  • Jaden Davis, Miami (DB)
    • Had 8 tackles and a forced fumble in Miami’s win over Texas A&M.

ACC Co-Specialists of the Week

  • Matthew Dennis, Wake Forest (K)
    • Hit 3 field goals in Wake Forest’s win over Vanderbilt.
  • Peter Moore, Virginia Tech (P)
    • Punted 7 times for 324 yards against Purdue.

ACC Rookie of the Week

  • Anthony Colandrea, Virginia (QB)
    • Threw for 377 yards and 2 touchdowns in his first career start.

  
College Football College Football News and Rumors NCAAF
David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
