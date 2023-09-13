There were some big performances from ACC teams in Week 2 of college football. Miami’s win over the 23rd ranked Texas A&M was among the most notable and that hasn’t gone unnoticed. The ACC Players of the Week have been recognized for their standout performances in Week 2, and they are dominated by the Miami Hurricanes.

Four Miami players make the Week 3 ACC Players of the Week list, and it is well deserved after a convincing defeat of a ranked opponent. QB Tyler Van Dyke and WR Jacolby George were always going to win this week’s awards with their numbers, but who else makes the list. Let’s take a look at the ACC Players of the Week for Week 3.

ACC Quarterback of the Week



Tyler Van Dyke, Miami (QB) Finished 21-for-30 for 374 yards with zero interceptions. Threw for 5 touchdowns in Miami’s 48-33 win over No. 23 Texas A&M.



ACC Co-Running Backs of the Week



Omarion Hampton, North Carolina (RB) Rushed for a career-high 234 yards and 3 touchdowns against Appalachian State. 68-yard touchdown run was a career-best.



Demond Claiborne, Wake Forest (RB) Rushed for 165 yards and 1 touchdown in his first career start. 288 total rushing yards for the Demon Deacons was the most since 2020.



ACC Receiver of the Week

Jacolby George, Miami (WR) Had the first 3-touchdown receiving game by a Hurricane since 2010. Caught 5 passes for 94 yards and 3 touchdowns.



ACC Co-Offensive Linemen of the Week



D’Mitri Emmanuel, Florida State (RG) Played up front for the Seminoles’ offense that ran for 306 yards against Southern Miss.

Anez Cooper, Miami (RG) Helped Miami’s offense total 451 total yards in their win over Texas A&M.



ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week



Kyle Kennard, Georgia Tech (DE) Recorded an interception, forced fumble, and fumble recovery in Georgia Tech’s win over South Carolina State. The defensive end became only the second Georgia Tech player since 2000 to have multiple turnovers in a game.



ACC Linebacker of the Week

Keli Lawson, Virginia Tech (LB) Registered a career-high 14 tackles in Virginia Tech’s win over Purdue.



ACC Defensive Back of the Week



Jaden Davis, Miami (DB) Had 8 tackles and a forced fumble in Miami’s win over Texas A&M.



ACC Co-Specialists of the Week



Matthew Dennis, Wake Forest (K) Hit 3 field goals in Wake Forest’s win over Vanderbilt.

Peter Moore, Virginia Tech (P) Punted 7 times for 324 yards against Purdue.



ACC Rookie of the Week



Anthony Colandrea, Virginia (QB) Threw for 377 yards and 2 touchdowns in his first career start.



