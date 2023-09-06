College Football

ACC Football Players of the Week: UNC and FSU Players Including Jordan Travis Dominate Week 1 Awards

David Evans
Sports Editor
In a thrilling first week of college football, standout performances from players across the Atlantic Coast Conference were numerous. As the dust settles, the ACC has announced its official Players of the Week, with talents from North Carolina and Florida State University notably taking the spotlight. No fewer than five of the award winners this week came from these two schools.

Following their remarkable showings in Week 1, Jordan Travis of FSU and British Brooks of UNC were among those headlining the list, showcasing not only their individual prowess but also the depth and strength of their respective teams.

ACC PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Quarterback: Jordan Travis (Florida State)

  • 342 passing yards, 4 TDs; 38 rushing yards, 1 TD

In an emphatic 45-24 triumph over No. 5 LSU, Travis exhibited why he’s a Heisman Trophy contender. He etched his name in the record books as the only QB in the past decade to register four passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown against a top-five team during regular season play.

Running Back: British Brooks (North Carolina)

  • 15 carries, 103 yards

Making a triumphant return after a season on the sidelines, Brooks churned out a stellar 103 yards on the ground against South Carolina. Displaying resilience and skill, this marked the second time in his career Brooks surpassed the century mark in rushing yards.

Wide Receiver: Keon Coleman (Florida State)

  • 9 receptions, 122 yards, 3 TDs

Keon Coleman made an unforgettable debut for the Seminoles, grabbing three touchdown passes against No. 5 LSU. His stellar performance made history, marking the most TD receptions for a player in their FSU debut.

Defensive Lineman: Kaimon Rucker (North Carolina)

  • 8 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 2 sacks

Rucker, UNC’s top defensive lineman, had a mammoth presence in the trenches against the South Carolina Gamecocks. However, the entire UNC defensive performance deserves a special mention. Perhaps, the ACC should have awarded the entire UNC defensive line a ‘Player of the Week Award’ after they stunned by sacking Spencer Rattler an incredible nine times.

Offensive Lineman: Bless Harris (Florida State)

Linebacker: Payton Wilson (NC State)

Defensive Back: Jeremiah Lewis (Duke)

Rookie: Ike Daniels (RB, Syracuse)

As ACC’s week 1 wraps up, it’s evident that both UNC and FSU will be among the top dogs in the ACC this season. These Player of the Week recognitions not only applaud individual feats but also signify the robust teams these athletes represent. The coming weeks promise more action, and fans will be eager to see which players rise to the occasion next.

College Football Betting Guides 2023

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
