In a thrilling first week of college football, standout performances from players across the Atlantic Coast Conference were numerous. As the dust settles, the ACC has announced its official Players of the Week, with talents from North Carolina and Florida State University notably taking the spotlight. No fewer than five of the award winners this week came from these two schools.



Following their remarkable showings in Week 1, Jordan Travis of FSU and British Brooks of UNC were among those headlining the list, showcasing not only their individual prowess but also the depth and strength of their respective teams.

ACC PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Quarterback: Jordan Travis (Florida State)

342 passing yards, 4 TDs; 38 rushing yards, 1 TD

In an emphatic 45-24 triumph over No. 5 LSU, Travis exhibited why he’s a Heisman Trophy contender. He etched his name in the record books as the only QB in the past decade to register four passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown against a top-five team during regular season play.

Running Back: British Brooks (North Carolina)

15 carries, 103 yards

Making a triumphant return after a season on the sidelines, Brooks churned out a stellar 103 yards on the ground against South Carolina. Displaying resilience and skill, this marked the second time in his career Brooks surpassed the century mark in rushing yards.

Wide Receiver: Keon Coleman (Florida State)

9 receptions, 122 yards, 3 TDs

Keon Coleman made an unforgettable debut for the Seminoles, grabbing three touchdown passes against No. 5 LSU. His stellar performance made history, marking the most TD receptions for a player in their FSU debut.

Defensive Lineman: Kaimon Rucker (North Carolina)

8 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 2 sacks

Rucker, UNC’s top defensive lineman, had a mammoth presence in the trenches against the South Carolina Gamecocks. However, the entire UNC defensive performance deserves a special mention. Perhaps, the ACC should have awarded the entire UNC defensive line a ‘Player of the Week Award’ after they stunned by sacking Spencer Rattler an incredible nine times.

Offensive Lineman: Bless Harris (Florida State)

Linebacker: Payton Wilson (NC State)

Defensive Back: Jeremiah Lewis (Duke)

Rookie: Ike Daniels (RB, Syracuse)

As ACC’s week 1 wraps up, it’s evident that both UNC and FSU will be among the top dogs in the ACC this season. These Player of the Week recognitions not only applaud individual feats but also signify the robust teams these athletes represent. The coming weeks promise more action, and fans will be eager to see which players rise to the occasion next.

