The ACC has unveiled its array of standout performers from Week 5, spotlighting players who delivered exemplary displays on the gridiron. Among the luminaries are Virginia Tech’s dynamic duo, Quarterback Kyron Drones and Running Back Bhayshul Tuten, who not only engineered a vital win against Pittsburgh but also sculpted individual feats of remarkable achievement.

These weekly accolades celebrate excellence, commitment, and standout performances, contributing significantly to their respective teams’ endeavors during the matchups. From prolific offensive shows to rock-solid defensive exploits and special teams’ vital plays, the honorees embodied the spirit of college football. Let’s delve into the highlights and accomplishments of the ACC Football Players of the Week from these exciting Week 5 fixtures.

Week 5 ACC Quarterback of the Week

KD x BT = ACC POTW 😤#ThisIsHome pic.twitter.com/kFQLWQ6hsD — Virginia Tech Football (@HokiesFB) October 2, 2023

Kyron Drones (QB, Virginia Tech)

Week 5 stats: vs. Pittsburgh; 12/19, 228 yds, 3 TDs; 41 rush yds, 2 TDs

Kyron Drones spectacularly accounted for five touchdowns in the Hokies win against Pittsburgh, exhibiting a dual-threat capability that kept the opposing defense on their heels.

His performance etched his name into Virginia Tech’s history, becoming only the sixth player to account for at least five touchdowns in a game, and the first since Josh Jackson in 2017.

Week 5 ACC Running Back of the Week

Bhayshul Tuten (RB, Virginia Tech)

Week 5 stats: vs. Pittsburgh; 24 carries, 109 yds; 4 receptions, 37 yds, 1 TD

Tuten showcased a well-rounded skillset, amassing 109 rushing yards and offering valuable contributions in the passing game with a 12-yard touchdown catch.

His versatility facilitated the Hokies’ multifaceted attack, becoming a pivotal figure in dismantling Pittsburgh’s defensive efforts and securing the win.

Week 5 ACC Receiver of the Week

Tyler Brown (WR, Clemson)

Two freshmen. Three ACC Player of the Week honors. 📰: https://t.co/k8G2ZN6Hj1 pic.twitter.com/hbwIeBcEOQ — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 2, 2023

Week 5 stats: vs. Syracuse; 9 receptions, 153 yds; 1 rush, 23 yds

In just his fifth career game, Tyler Brown not only recorded career highs in receptions and receiving yards but also had one carry for 23 yards.

His outstanding 153-yard receiving performance becomes a hallmark, establishing him as only the seventh player in Clemson history to produce a 100-yard receiving game within the initial five games of a career.

Week 5 ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week

Christian Mahogany (RG, Boston College)

Week 5 stats: vs. Virginia; Played all 78 offensive snaps, no pressures allowed on 30 drop-backs, 203 team rushing yards

Facing adversity with starting and backup right tackles injured during the game, Mahogany delivered a resolute performance, notably preventing any pressures on 30 pass plays.

His stalwart pass protection and influential role in a 203-yard team rushing output were pivotal in a comeback victory against Virginia.

Week 5 ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week

T.J. Parker (DE, Clemson)

Week 5 stats: vs. Syracuse; 5 tackles, 2.0 sacks, 2 TFL

T.J. Parker displayed a knack for disrupting the opponent’s backfield, accruing 2.0 sacks and becoming the first Clemson true freshman to do so since Myles Murphy in 2020.

His penetrative defensive plays and leading status amongst all FBS freshmen for tackles-for-loss epitomize a promising outset to his college career.

Week 5 ACC Linebacker of the Week

Payton Wilson (LB, NC State)

Who else could it possibly be? #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/jWqfRTddog — NC State Football (@PackFootball) October 2, 2023

Week 5 stats: vs. Louisville; 10 tackles, 2.0 sacks, 1 fumble recovery, 1 pass breakup, 1 QB hurry

Wilson’s presence against Louisville yielded a dominant defensive performance, combining crucial tackles, sacks, and a pivotal fumble recovery.

He was instrumental in stifling Louisville’s offensive ventures, holding them to a mere 13 points, and delivering pivotal plays, including a daring rush for a first down on a fake punt.

Week 5 ACC Defensive Back of the Week

Cam’Ron Kelly (S, Louisville)

.@ACCFootball Player of the Week x2! Cam’Ron Kelly & Brock Travelstead take home Defensive Back & Specialist of the Week honors for the second time this season. Details: https://t.co/clVeOCkY2Y#GoCards pic.twitter.com/qyBkpdgwwM — Louisville Football (@LouisvilleFB) October 2, 2023

Week 5 stats: vs. NC State; 1 interception, 1 forced fumble

Kelly’s critical end-zone interception and a forced fumble against NC State underscored his aptitude for clutch plays, effectively thwarting two potent Wolfpack drives.

His impactful plays, contributing to holding NC State to 201 yards of total offense, were vital in a taut defensive standoff.

Week 5 ACC Specialist of the Week

Brock Travelstead (K/P, Louisville)

Week 5 stats: vs. NC State; 2/3 FGs (long of 53 yds), 1/1 PATs, 1 running-into-the-punter penalty drawn

Travelstead engraved his name in Louisville’s record books by nailing a pivotal 53-yard field goal, the longest in the program’s history.

Beyond his placekicking, his ability to draw a crucial running-into-the-punter penalty in the game’s waning moments highlighted a well-rounded impactful performance, aiding the Cardinals to seal the victory.

Week 5 ACC Rookie of the Week

Tyler Brown (WR, Clemson)

Week 5 stats: vs. Syracuse; 9 receptions, 153 yds; 1 rush, 23 yds

Brown showcased himself as a burgeoning talent, amassing a career-high 153 receiving yards and making several impactful plays against Syracuse.

His ability to provide a substantial receiving threat, coupled with a promising glimpse of rushing capability, accentuates his emerging status as a versatile offensive weapon for Clemson moving forward.

Brown also won the ACC Receiver of the Week award on the week.

College Football Betting Guides 2023