Alabama and Clemson OUT of CFP Places as Tennessee and Michigan are IN in Week 8 AP Top 25 Poll

David Evans
CFP National Championship - Alabama v Clemson
There are some almighty shake ups at the top of the AP Top 25 Poll this week after the crazy action over the weekend took effect. Alabama and Clemson dropped out of the College Football Playoffs places and are replaced by Tennessee and Michigan.

CFP Repercussions

When number three ranked Alabama lost to a last second field goal to the number six ranked Tennesee Volunteers on Saturday, they knew that loss would have CFP repercussions. It might be an expensive loss come the end of the season as now they are outside of the College Football Playoff places. With the latest release of the AP Top 25 Poll, the Crimson Tide sit in sixth.

Tennessee moves up to number three with the win, leapfrogging Alabama, Clemson and Michigan. Georgia remains at the number one spot, with Ohio State in two. The Bulldogs were comfortable victors over Vanderbilt this weekend. Meanwhile, the Buckeyes of Ohio State were on a bye.

Michigan’s big win over number ten Penn State put them above Clemson and into the final CFP spot.

Other movers and shakers

Other teams moving up include TCU. They are now at ranked number eight after their three point victory at Oklahoma State. Clemson’s next opponent, Syracuse are up to 14 after their big win over NC State took them to 6-0. North Carolina enters the top 25 for the first time this year; the Tar Heels enter at number 22. Tulane is also a new entry, ranked 25th, the first time the school has been ranked since 1998.

Top 25

Here is a look at the full week eight AP Top 25 Poll:

Rank School Conference First Place Votes Total Points
1 Georgia SEC 31 1530
2 Ohio State Big Ten 17 1509
3 Tennessee SEC 15 1474
4 Michigan Big Ten 1384
5 Clemson ACC 1336
6 Alabama SEC 1232
7 Ole Miss SEC 1173
8 TCU Big 12 1166
9 UCLA Pac-12 1048
10 Oregon Pac-12 953
11 Oklahoma State Big 12 913
12 USC Pac-12 861
13 Wake Forest ACC 790
14 Syracuse ACC 751
15 Utah Pac-12 715
16 Penn State Big Ten 629
17 Kansas State Big 12 599
18 Illinois Big Ten 433
19 Kentucky SEC 414
20 Texas Big 12 368
21 Cincinnati American Athletic 321
22 North Carolina ACC 210
23 NC State ACC 155
24 Mississippi State SEC 150
25 Tulane American Athletic 115

 

