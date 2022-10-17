Alabama and Clemson OUT of CFP Places as Tennessee and Michigan are IN in Week 8 AP Top 25 Poll

There are some almighty shake ups at the top of the AP Top 25 Poll this week after the crazy action over the weekend took effect. Alabama and Clemson dropped out of the College Football Playoffs places and are replaced by Tennessee and Michigan.

CFP Repercussions

When number three ranked Alabama lost to a last second field goal to the number six ranked Tennesee Volunteers on Saturday, they knew that loss would have CFP repercussions. It might be an expensive loss come the end of the season as now they are outside of the College Football Playoff places. With the latest release of the AP Top 25 Poll, the Crimson Tide sit in sixth.

Tennessee moves up to number three with the win, leapfrogging Alabama, Clemson and Michigan. Georgia remains at the number one spot, with Ohio State in two. The Bulldogs were comfortable victors over Vanderbilt this weekend. Meanwhile, the Buckeyes of Ohio State were on a bye.

Michigan’s big win over number ten Penn State put them above Clemson and into the final CFP spot.

Other movers and shakers

Other teams moving up include TCU. They are now at ranked number eight after their three point victory at Oklahoma State. Clemson’s next opponent, Syracuse are up to 14 after their big win over NC State took them to 6-0. North Carolina enters the top 25 for the first time this year; the Tar Heels enter at number 22. Tulane is also a new entry, ranked 25th, the first time the school has been ranked since 1998.

Top 25

Here is a look at the full week eight AP Top 25 Poll: