UFC News and Rumors

Alex Pereira Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Wife

Author image
Garrett Kerman
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Alex Pereira UFC

The UFC comes off a great event across the pond at the O2 Arena in London, England, and is now back stateside and heading to Salt Lake City, Utah for a stacked fight card. In the co-main event, we have a fight in the light heavyweight division between No. 3 ranked Jan Blachowicz and former middleweight champion Alex Pereira to see who could potentially be contending for the light heavyweight title.

In Pereira’s last fight, he lost his light heavyweight championship as he got knocked out by Israel Adesanya to reclaim his middleweight championship. He walked away with an estimated base salary of $500,000 and with a promotional bonus he walked away with an estimated $542,000.

Alex Pereira’s Net Worth

Alex Pereira hasn’t been in the UFC long but he has made an estimated $1.1 Million during his UFC career and has an estimated net worth of about $2 Million.

Alex Pereira has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2015 and cut his cloth on the Brazilian regional scene before making his UFC debut in 2021 after getting signed as the Glory Kickboxing World Champion.

Alex Pereira’s UFC Record

Alex Pereira holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 7-2 which includes 6 wins by knockout. He will look to improve his 4-1 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC 291.

Alex Pereira’s Next Fight

Alex Pereira will fight former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz in a fight that could determine the next contender for the title at UFC 291. This fight will be held at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Alex Pereira (+100) making him the slight underdog.

Alex Pereira’s, Height, Weight, Wife

Alex Pereira fights out of Bethel, Connecticut but is originally from São Bernardo do Campo, São Paulo, Brazil.

He is currently in a relationship with his girlfriend Sophia Romano.

  • Age: 34
  • Born: São Bernardo do Campo, São Paulo, Brazil
  • Height: 6’4″
  • Weight: 205 pounds
  • Reach: 80″
  • Coach/Trainer: Glover Teixeira

UFC Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

Related To UFC News and Rumors

UFC News and Rumors
How to Bet on UFC Fight Night | Texas Sports Betting Guide

Jan Blachowicz Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Wife

Author image Garrett Kerman  •  24min
UFC News and Rumors
UFC fighter Justin Gaethje poses and flexes.
Justin Gaethje Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Girlfriend
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  1h
UFC News and Rumors
ufc 291
Three Takeaways we Learned from UFC 291 Embedded
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  2h
UFC News and Rumors
dustin-poirier-winner
Dustin Poirier Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Wife
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  11h
UFC News and Rumors
ufc 291
UFC 291 Main Card Revealed with Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2 for BMF Title
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  23h
UFC News and Rumors
chael sonnen suit
Chael Sonnen Returns to UFC Commentary Team for UFC 291
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jul 24 2023
UFC News and Rumors
molly mccann
Molly McCann Announces Move to Strawweight Division
Author image Garrett Kerman  •  Jul 24 2023
More News
Arrow to top