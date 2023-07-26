The UFC comes off a great event across the pond at the O2 Arena in London, England, and is now back stateside and heading to Salt Lake City, Utah for a stacked fight card. In the co-main event, we have a fight in the light heavyweight division between No. 3 ranked Jan Blachowicz and former middleweight champion Alex Pereira to see who could potentially be contending for the light heavyweight title.

In Pereira’s last fight, he lost his light heavyweight championship as he got knocked out by Israel Adesanya to reclaim his middleweight championship. He walked away with an estimated base salary of $500,000 and with a promotional bonus he walked away with an estimated $542,000.

Alex Pereira’s Net Worth

Alex Pereira hasn’t been in the UFC long but he has made an estimated $1.1 Million during his UFC career and has an estimated net worth of about $2 Million.

Alex Pereira has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2015 and cut his cloth on the Brazilian regional scene before making his UFC debut in 2021 after getting signed as the Glory Kickboxing World Champion.

Alex Pereira’s UFC Record

Alex Pereira holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 7-2 which includes 6 wins by knockout. He will look to improve his 4-1 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC 291.

Alex Pereira’s Next Fight

Alex Pereira will fight former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz in a fight that could determine the next contender for the title at UFC 291. This fight will be held at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Alex Pereira (+100) making him the slight underdog.

Alex Pereira’s, Height, Weight, Wife

Alex Pereira fights out of Bethel, Connecticut but is originally from São Bernardo do Campo, São Paulo, Brazil.

He is currently in a relationship with his girlfriend Sophia Romano.

Age: 34

34 Born: São Bernardo do Campo, São Paulo, Brazil

São Bernardo do Campo, São Paulo, Brazil Height: 6’4″

6’4″ Weight: 205 pounds

205 pounds Reach: 80″

80″ Coach/Trainer: Glover Teixeira

