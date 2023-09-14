UFC News and Rumors

Alexa Grasso Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Boyfriend

Alexa Grasso (UFC)

The UFC heads back to Las Vegas, Nevada for a stacked UFC Noche event. We have a women’s flyweight main event fight where the women’s flyweight championship will be on the line as the reigning champion Alexa Grasso will put her championship on the line in a rematch against former longtime champion Valentina Shevchenko. Grasso will be looking to show the world that her title win was no fluke meanwhile, Shevchenko is looking to reclaim what she believes is rightfully hers the women’s flyweight championship.

In Grasso’s last fight, she won by fourth-round submission against the former champion Valentina Shevchenko for the undisputed flyweight championship. She walked away with an estimated base salary of $150,000, and with a win bonus, performance bonus, and promotional bonus he walked away with an estimated $382,000

Alexa Grasso’s Net Worth

Alexa Grasso has been in the UFC for a long time and she has made an estimated $900k during her UFC career and has an estimated net worth of about $1 Million.

Alexa Grasso has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2012 and cut her cloth on the Mexican regional scene before making her UFC debut in 2016.

Alexa Grasso’s UFC Record

Alexa Grasso holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 16-3 which includes 4 wins by knockout and 2 wins by submission. She will look to improve her 8-3 UFC record this weekend with a win at Noche UFC.

Alexa Grasso’s Next Fight

Alexa Grasso will fight the former champion Valentina Shevchenko in a 5-round main event rematch this Saturday at Noche UFC. This fight will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Alexa Grasso (+154) making her the slight favorite in the rematch

Alexa Grasso’s, Height, Weight, Boyfriend

Valentina Shevchenko fights out of Guadalajara, Mexico.

Alexa Grasso is currently in a relationship with her boyfriend Omar Laureano Marquez

  • Age: 29
  • Born: Guadalajara, Mexico
  • Height: 5’5″
  • Weight: 125 pounds
  • Reach: 66″
  • Coach/Trainer: Francisco Grasso

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
View All Posts By Garrett Kerman

