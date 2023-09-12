The UFC heads back to Las Vegas, Nevada for a stacked UFC Noche event. We have a women’s flyweight main event fight where the women’s flyweight championship will be on the line as the reigning champion Alexa Grasso will put her championship on the line in a rematch against former longtime champion Valentina Shevchenko. This will be Adesanya’s first fight since gaining redemption with a second-round knockout of his arch-nemesis Alex Pereira to reclaim his middleweight championship. Strickland on the other hand is coming off three consecutive victories which put him a prime position to be next in line for a title shot after No. 1 contender Dricus Du Plessis had to withdraw due to injury.

In the co-main event, we have the welterweight scrap fight between two top-15 ranked contenders as No. 13 ranked Kevin Holland takes on No. 14 ranked Jack Della Maddalena. Holland is now 2-1 dropping back down to welterweight is coming off back-to-back victories meanwhile, Della Maddalena has yet to taste defeat in the octagon riding five straight wins in the UFC and 15 straight wins overall.

With that said, these fighters can expect some hefty paydays this weekend so let’s check out what the expected fighter pay, salaries, and payouts will be.

Valentina Shevchenko is set to earn a big payday at UFC Noche

Valentina Shevchenko is set to return to the octagon looking for vengeance and to reclaim her flyweight championship when she takes on newly crowned flyweight champion Alexa Grasso at UFC Noche live at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Grasso shocked the world dethroning who many called the GOAT of women’s MMA Valentina Shevchenko and she is back looking to ensure that last time was no fluke and solidify herself as the best flyweight fighter in the UFC. Meanwhile, Shevchenko is going to attempt to be the first-ever two-time flyweight champion as she comes into hostile territory to take on Grasso in front of a huge Mexican crowd that is expected to be there on Saturday night.

UFC Noche Fighter Pay, Salaries, and Payouts

Using previously disclosed figures, we’ve crunched the numbers to foresee the potential payouts for the fighters on this weekend’s upcoming UFC Noche event in Las Vegas, NV

In total, the UFC is projected to pay out over $1.7 Million in salaries, incentives, and bonuses at UFC Noche.

Headlining the main event, are Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko. Shevchenko is expected to be the highest-paid fighter on the fight card. Meanwhile, Grasso should be a close second coming into this main event matchup.

Shevchenko is expected to be the highest-paid fighter at UFC Noche. The former UFC flyweight champion is set to earn a guaranteed payout of $532,000 this weekend. Shevchenko is set to fight current UFC flyweight champion Alexa Grasso.

Alexa Grasso will be among the highest-paid UFC fighters this weekend with a $392,000 payday. Kevin Holland ($194,000), Christos Giagos ($86,000), and Loopy Godinez ($81,000) round out the top-five highest-paid fighters at UFC Noche this weekend.

Top-5 Highest Paid Fighters at UFC Noche:

Valentina Shevchenko – $532,000

$532,000 Alexa Grasso – $392,000

$392,000 Kevin Holland – $194,000

$194,000 Christos Giagos- $86,000

$86,000 Loopy Godinez – $81,000

Check out the projected UFC Noche payouts for each fighter below:

Fighter Base Pay Incentive Pay Guaranteed Salary Alexa Grasso $350,000 $42,000 $392,000 Valentina Shevchenko $500,000 $32,000 $532,000 Kevin Holland $178,000 $16,000 $194,000 Jack Della Maddalena $44,000 $6,000 $50,000 Raul Rosas Jr. $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Terrence Mitchell $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Daniel Zellhuber $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Christos Giagos $75,000 $11,000 $86,000 Fernando Padilla $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Kyle Nelson $38,000 $6,000 $44,000 Loopy Godinez $75,000 $6,000 $81,000 Elise Reed $44,000 $6,000 $50,000 Roman Kopylov $30,000 $6,000 $36,000 Josh Fremd $24,000 $4,500 $28,500 Edgar Chairez $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Daniel Lacerda $20,000 $4,500 $24,500 Tracy Cortez $30,000 $4,500 $34,500 Jasmine Jasudavicius $24,000 $4,500 $28,500 Charlie Campbell $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Alex Reyes $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Josefine Knutsson $12,000 $4,000 $16,000 Marnic Mann $12,000 $4,000 $16,000

UFC Noche Promotional Guidelines Compliance Pay

The UFC will pay out $185,000 worth of incentive pay to their fighters this weekend at UFC Noche.

The incentive pay is generated by the UFC’s sportswear sponsor Venum’s deal which is paid out to the fighters via tiers based on their tenure with the company. This tenure includes Zuffa-era WEC fights, from January 2007 on, as well as Zuffa-era Strikeforce fights from April 2011 on.

Fighters with 1-3 professional bouts under the UFC/Zuffa banner will receive $4,000, 4-5 fights pay out $4,500, 6-10 bouts pay out $6,000, 11-15 pay out $11,000, 16-20 pay out $16,000 and 21 fights or more pays out $21,000. Meanwhile, title challengers are paid $32,000 and champions are paid $42,000.

UFC Betting Guides 2023