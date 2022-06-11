Andy Serling Picks Belmont Stakes 2022 | Andy Serling Belmont Picks Today

Horse racing expert Andy Serling has released his picks and predictions for the 2022 Belmont Stakes. A handicapper for the NYRA, Andy Serling Belmont Stakes picks have made bettors a lot of money at the race track. Get all of the Andy Serling Belmont picks today below.

The final race of the Triple Crown for 2022 gets underway on Saturday with the Belmont Stakes. One of the world’s most notable horse racing tipsters is Andy Serling, who is based in New York. Serling combines his time with his Podcast, “Across the Board,” where he interviews notable people in the thoroughbred industry, commentary for the New York Racing Association, and selling stocks.

Let’s go over all the top Andy Serling picks for Belmont Stakes 2022.

Live coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET on CNBC. The final 2022 Belmont Stakes race can be watched live on NBC, Peacock and the NBC Sports app. The post time is 6:49 p.m. ET on NBC. Keep reading for Andy Serling Belmont Stakes picks and where to find the best Belmont Stakes odds for each horse at Belmont Park.

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites For Belmont Stakes 2022

Gambling Sites Highlights Register 1. $1,000 Horse Racing Betting Offer + $25 Free Bet for Belmont Stakes 2022 Maximum Horse Racing Betting Bonus of $1,000 Claim Now 2. $2,500 in Free Bets for Belmont Stakes 2022 Belmont Stakes Betting Offer Awarded in Free Bets, Up To $2,500 Claim Now 3. $1,000 in Free Horse Racing Bets for Belmont Stakes 2022 50% Welcome Bonus, Up to $1,000 in Free Horse Racing Bets Claim Now 4. $500 in Belmont Stakes Free Bets Horse Racing Betting Offer Worth Up To $500 Claim Now 5. $750 Bitcoin Betting Offer for Belmont Stakes 2022 75% Bitcoin Betting Offer Worth Up To $750 Claim Now

RELATED: ESPN Belmont Stakes Picks 2022 | Belmont Stakes Expert Predictions



Belmont Stakes 2022 Odds | Odds to Win Belmont Stakes 2022

The third and final Triple Crown race of the year, the Belmont Stakes will take place at Belmont Park on Saturday, June 11.

After skipping the Preakness, Kentucky Derby 2022 winner Rich Strike is among the horses in the field at Belmont Park but won’t be the favorite to win the 2022 Belmont Stakes.

Instead, Mo Donegal (+265), who had a strong race but did not finish in the top-3 at the Kentucky Derby, comes in with some of the best odds to win the Belmont Stakes in 2022. However, early money has poured in on We The People (+250), who is now the morning line favorite following the post position draw.

We the People will have the advantage of being on the rail at Belmont Park after drawing post 1 while Mo Donegal has a less favorable position on the outside with post 6.

Despite being the favorite, the horse won’t have history on his side, as the chalk has not been friendly to bettors at Belmont Park. In fact, only four post-time favorites have won the Belmont Stakes since 1996 (Point Given, Afleet Alex, American Pharaoh and Justify) and 7 of the last 14 (50%) Belmont Stakes winners have started with odds of 11-1 or higher.

After a shocking 80-1 win at the Kentucky Derby, Rich Strike will be trying to prove that he can win away from Churchill Downs. The colt has two first-place finishes at Churchill Downs but is 0-for-6 away from his favorite race track.

The second-biggest longshot to ever win the Kentucky Derby, Rich Strike (+550) will square off against a talented field with some talented new shooters in the Belmont Stakes.

Barber Road (+1200) and Nest (+750) are also among the horses with the best Belmont Stakes odds.

Meanwhile, Creative Minister (+650) will be looking to build on his third-place finish at the 2022 Preakness Stakes. Creative Minister has placed in the top three in all four of his career starts and owns a top Equibase Speed Figure of 108, the highest of any horse in the field.

Only three of the last 35 winners in the Belmont Stakes have led at every call. While wire-to-wire winners aren’t common, Belmont Park is also known to be tough on late closers. Since the course layout changed at Belmont Park in 1926, only five of the 89 winners were more than two lengths behind at the top of the short, 366-yard stretch.

Below, we’ll go over the Belmont Stakes 2022 odds for all of the entries in the $1.5 million, Grade 1 Stakes race at Belmont Park on Saturday night.

Check out the table below for a complete list of Belmont Stakes 2022 odds from BetOnline, one of the best horse racing betting sites.

Related: Hank Goldberg Belmont Stakes Picks 2022 | Hank Goldberg Belmont Picks

Belmont Stakes 2022 Cheat Sheet: Post Position, Horses, Trainers, Jockeys, Owner, Earnings, Pedigree, and Running Style

The Belmont Stakes post positions are set for the third jewel of the Triple Crown on Saturday.

We The People has emerged as the morning line favorite at Belmont Park after drawing the rail with gate No. 1. One of the only horses in the Belmont Stakes with a lot of early speed, We The People will have a chance for a rare gate-to-wire victory if he can set the pace early.

The first post position has produced a winning horse 24 times in Belmont Stakes history. While the rail appears to give We The People an advantage, 11 of the last 15 betting favorites have failed to reach the winner’s circle in the Triple Crown race at Belmont Park.

Belmont Stakes longshot Skippylongstocking will follow in gate No. 2 while Nest, Rich Strike and Creative Minister should all be able to stay near the front of the pack after drawing posts 3, 4, and 5, respectively.

Trained by Todd Pletcher, Nest is the only filly in the Belmont Stakes but has a pedigree built for the extra distance at Belmont Park. Pletcher will be seeking his fourth win at the Belmont Stakes and his first since winning with another filly, Rags to Riches, in 2007.

Nest won’t be Pletcher’s only horse in the race. Also trained by Pletcher, early betting favorite Mo Donegal slid down the odds board after earning post 6 in Tuesday’s draw.

On the outside, Golden Glider and Barber Road will have a wider trip at Belmont Park. Golden Glider will race out of post 7 while Barber Road will try to use his late closing speed out of gate No. 8.

Below we’ll go over everything that you need to know about the Belmont Stakes horses, including their post position, jockey, trainer, owner, career earnings, past performances, pedigree, and running style.

Check out our Belmont Stakes 2022 cheat sheet below.

Post Position Horse Belmont Stakes Odds Jockey Trainer Owner(s) Career Record Career Earnings Earnings Per Start Top Equibase Speed Figure Pedigree & Breeder Running Style 1 We The People +250 Flavien Pratt Rodolphe Brisset WinStar Farm, CMNWLTH, and Siena Farm 4 starts = (3) wins | (0) 2nd place | (0) 3rd place $230,250 $57,563 101 Constitution – Letchworth by Tiznow Pacesetter 2 Skippylongstocking +2500 Junior Alvarado Saffie Joseph Jr. Daniel Alonso 10 starts = (2) wins | (1) 2nd place | (2) 3rd place $214,600 $21,460 100 Exaggerator – Twinkling by War Chant Closer 3 Nest +700 Jose Ortiz Todd Pletcher Repole Stable, Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners, and Michael House 6 starts = (4) wins | (1) 2nd place | (1) 3rd place $850,550 $141,758 106 Curlin – Marion Ravenwood by A.P. Indy Stalker 4 Rich Strike +550 Sonny Leon Eric Reed RED TR-Racing 8 starts = (2) wins | (0) 2nd place | (3) 3rd place $1,971,289 $246,411 106 Keen Ice – Gold Strike by Smart Strike Closer 5 Creative Minister +650 Brian Hernandez Jr. Ken McPeek Fern Circle Stables, Back Racing, and Magdalena Racing 4 starts = (2) wins | (1) 2nd place | (1) 3rd place $322,095 $80,524 108 Creative Cause – Tamboz by Tapit Stalker/Closer 6 Mo Donegal +250 Irad Ortiz Jr. Todd Pletcher Donegal Racing and Repole Stable 6 starts = (3) wins | (0) 2nd place | (2) 3rd place $711,800 $118,633 103 Uncle Mo – Callingmissbrown by Pulpit Closer 7 Golden Glider +2800 Dylan Davis Mark Casse Gary Barber, Manfred Conrad, and Penny Conrad 6 starts = (2) wins | (1) 2nd place | (0) 3rd place $159,122 $26,250 99 Ghostzapper – Golden Scarf by Orientate Closer 8 Barber Road +1400 Reylu Gutierrez John Ortiz WSS Racing 9 starts = (2) wins | (4) 2nd place | (1) 3rd place $655,720 $72,302 100 Race Day-Encounter by Southern Image Closer

Related: David Aragona Picks Belmont Stakes 2022 | David Aragona Belmont Picks

Belmont Stakes 2022 Betting Trends | Horse Racing Betting Trends

Before you make your Belmont Stakes picks, there are a few horse racing trends that have earned bettors a substantial profit at Belmont Park.

In particular, the Belmont Stakes has not been very friendly to favorites. In fact, the betting favorite has trotted into the winner’s circle just four times in the last 15 years at Belmont Park.

The 1 ½ mile race has also proven to be a difficult challenge for horses that rely on their closing speed. Only three horses rallied from the back half of the pack to win the Belmont Stakes since 2010.

Kentucky Derby 2022 winner Rich Strike could also have history on his side after skipping the 2022 Preakness. Nine of the last 20 Belmont Stakes winners went directly from Churchill Downs to Belmont Park with no race in between. After racing in the Kentucky Derby, Mo Donegal, Barber Road, and Skippy Longstocking join Rich Strike as the horses that fit the bill for this Belmont betting trend.

Let’s go over some of the best Belmont Stakes betting trends in 2022.

Since 2010, only three horses (Essential Quality, Sir Winston, and Creator) have rallied from the back half of the pack to win the Belmont Stakes.

13 of the last 15 (86.7%) Belmont winners were racing within 4 1/2 lengths of the leader after the opening half-mile.

12 of the last 20 (60%) Belmont Stakes winners have run in the Kentucky Derby and 9 of those 12 winners went directly from Churchill Downs to Belmont Park with no race in between.

11 of the last 15 (73%) Belmont Stakes favorites have failed to visit the winner’s circle at Belmont Park.

7 of the last 14 (50%) Belmont Stakes winners have started with odds of 11-1 or higher.

Over the last 20 years, only three Preakness Stakes horses (Afleet Alex, American Pharoah, and Justify) have come back to win the Belmont Stakes. All three horses won the Preakness while American Pharoah and Justify swept the Triple Crown.

Unproven horses have also performed well at the Belmont Stakes. Six of the last 15 winners (40%) had never won a graded stakes race.

RELATED: Belmont Stakes 2022: Odds, Predictions, And Picks

Andy Serling Belmont Stakes Picks 2022 | Andy Serling Horse Racing Picks

Andy Serling goes into strong detail regarding the three horses he likes the most. He is going off the board a little bit in picking Creative Minister, who finished in third place at the Preakness.

Creative Minister (+650) At BetOnline | Andy Serling Belmont Stakes Picks 2022

Serling likes Creative Minister the most because “he is the improving horse and not going to be compromised by the pace.” He also benefits by the fact Early Voting and Epicenter, the two horses that finished ahead of Creative Minister at the Preakness, will not be at the Belmont.

Back Creative Minister (+650) at BetOnline

Mo Donegal (+220) At BetOnline | Andy Serling Belmont Stakes Predictions 2022

Serling believes Mo Donegal is more reliable than Rich Strike, and also really likes this horse because of the Todd Pletcher factor. As a trainer, Pletcher has won the Belmont three times–with Rags to Riches in 2007, with Palace Malice in 2013, and with Tapwrit in 2017.

Back Mo Donegal (+220) at BetOnline

Nest (+750) At BetOnline | Andy Serling Belmont Picks

Even though Nest finished second behind Secret Oath at the Kentucky Oaks, Serling really liked her performance there. Nest is trained by Pletcher, who also is training Mo Donegal at the Belmont Stakes.