The 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson is set to begin on Thursday at TPC Craig Ranch, but the tournament is expected to have a weak field. However, the weather conditions are going to be tough for players throughout the weekend, with rain predicted for all four days of the tournament. In addition to the rain and lightning conditions, players will have to face high winds of up to 22 mph.Here’s everything you need to know about the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson tee times, field, and weather forecast for all four days at TPC Craig Ranch.

Despite not being an elevated event, some players are still fighting for an invitation to the PGA Championship and can use a strong performance in this tournament to boost their chances. Meanwhile, the field still includes top-level players such as Scottie Scheffler, Hideki Matsuyama, Tom Kim, and more, who are likely trying to get into form ahead of the 2023 PGA Championship.

Read on for more information on the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson tee times, featured groups, pairings and weather forecast.

AT&T Byron Nelson 2023 Field

With only one week left before the PGA Championship, the field at the AT&T Byron Nelson is rather weak. Most of the top players have taken a week of rest ahead of the second major championship. However, the field will still be highlighted by a few top-level players, including Texas native Scottie Scheffler.

Scheffler has a chance to overtake Jon Rahm for the No.1 spot on the Official World Golf Rankings this weekend with a win at TPC Craig Ranch. Following Jordan Spieth’s withdrawal due to a wrist injury, Scheffler is the overwhelming favorite heading into the weekend.

AT&T Byron Nelson 2023 Tee Times

It’s going to be an early start in Texas this weekend as AT&T Byron Nelson will be teeing off on the first and 10th hole at 7:50 a.m. ET. The first round will see James Hahn, S.Y. Noh, and Henrik Norlander starting off the weekend on the first tee at 7:50 a.m. ET.

The last tee time will be around 3:12 p.m. ET. However with possible rain and lightning delays, the schedule will most likely be running late throughout the weekend.

Check out some of the featured groups for Round 1 below.

AT&T Byron Nelson 2023 Featured Groups for Round 1

Since it’s a weaker field at AT&T Byron Nelson, there aren’t many featured groups this weekend at TPC Craig Ranch.

The first featured group includes Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Scott and Min Woo Lee, who are set to tee off at 8:23 a.m. ET.

Below, we’ll highlight the feature groups to watch in Round 1 and when they tee off.

8:23 a.m. ET: Mackenzie Huges, Adam Scott, Min Woo Lee

8:34 a.m. ET: Tom Kim, Hideki Matsuyama, Tyrrell Hatton

1:44 p.m. ET: Scottie Scheffler, K.H. Lee, Jason Day

1:55 p.m. ET: Si Woo Kim, Richard S. Johnson, Taylor Montgomery

For a breakdown of all of the tee times from Round 1, scroll down below.

Tee Times Group 7:50 a.m. James Hahn, S.Y. Noh, Henrik Norlander 7:50 a.m*. C.T. Pan, Aaron Baddeley, Sangmoon Bae 8:01 a.m. Patton Kizzire, Austin Cook, Chris Stroud 8:01 a.m.* Ryan Moore, Scott Brown, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 8:12 a.m. Nate Lashley, Kevin Tway, Kramer Hickok 8:12 a.m.* Matthew NeSmith, Doug Ghim, Andrew Novak 8:23 a.m. Cameron Champ, Stewart Cink, Tyler Duncan 8:23 a.m.* Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Scott, Min Woo Lee 8:34 a.m. Trey Mullinax, Chad Ramey, Robert Streb 8:34 a.m.* Tom Kim, Hideki Matsuyama, Tyrrell Hatton 8:45 a.m. Ryan Brehm, Luke List, Richy Werenski 8:45 a.m.* Matt Kuchar, Aaron Wise, Scott Stallings 8:56 a.m. Bo Van Pelt, Vince Whaley, Greyson Sigg 8:56 a.m.* Sung Kang, Adam Hadwin, Austin Smotherman 9:07 a.m. Adam Long, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky 9:07 a.m.* Michael Kim, Kevin Chappell, Brian Stuard 9:18 a.m. Satoshi Kodaira, Nick Watney, Matthias Schwab 9:18 a.m.* Wesley Bryan, Adam Schenk, Kelly Kraft 9:29 a.m. Geoff Ogilvy, Kevin Stadler, Roger Sloan 9:29 a.m.* William McGirt, Chesson Hadley, Justin Suh 9:40 a.m. MJ Daffue, Zecheng Dou, Logan McCracken 9:40 a.m.* Tano Goya, Augusto Núñez, Parker Coody 9:51 a.m. Derek Lamely, Trevor Cone, J.J. Killeen 9:51 a.m.* Scott Harrington, Brent Grant, David Micheluzzi 10:02 a.m. Matti Schmid, Paul Haley II, Bobby Massa (a) 10:02 a.m.* Kevin Roy, Carl Yuan, Jeffrey Kang 1 p.m. Jason Dufner, Brandon Wu, Sam Stevens 1 p.m.* Scott Piercy, Doc Redman, Max McGreevy 1:11 p.m. Jonathan Byrd, Ben Griffin, Eric Cole 1:11 p.m.* Ryan Palmer, Sean O’Hair, Joseph Bramlett 1:22 p.m. Brice Garnett, Kyle Stanley, Greg Chalmers 1:22 p.m.* Russell Knox, Ben Crane, Harry Higgs 1:33 p.m. Davis Riley, Seamus Power, Tom Hoge 1:33 p.m.* Garrick Higgo, Martin Laird, Jim Herman 1:44 p.m. Scottie Scheffler, K.H. Lee, Jason Day 1:44 p.m.* Lucas Glover, Andrew Landry, Troy Merritt 1:55 p.m. Si Woo Kim, Richard S. Johnson, Taylor Montgomery 1:55 p.m.* Cameron Percy, Stephan Jaeger, Robby Shelton 2:06 p.m. Zac Blair, Will Gordon, Davis Thompson 2:06 p.m.* Ted Potter, Jr., D.A. Points, Derek Ernst 2:17 p.m. Dylan Frittelli, Ryan Armour, Maverick McNealy 2:17 p.m.* Fabián Gómez, D.J. Trahan, Byeong Hun An 2:28 p.m. Jimmy Walker, Ricky Barnes, Justin Lower 2:28 p.m.* Martin Trainer, George McNeill, S.H. Kim 2:39 p.m. Jonas Blixt, Cody Gribble, Tyson Alexander 2:39 p.m.* Grayson Murray, Bill Haas, Hank Lebioda 2:50 p.m. Aaron Rai, Trevor Werbylo, Pierceson Coody 2:50 p.m.* Erik van Rooyen, Dylan Wu, Kyle Westmoreland 3:01 p.m. Carson Young, Harrison Endycott, Mac Meissner 3:01 p.m.* Vincent Norrman, Ryan Gerard, Taylor Bibbs 3:12 p.m. Michael Gligic, Harry Hall, William Knauth (a) 3:12 p.m.* Austin Eckroat, Brandon Matthews, Peter Kuest

Note: * Indicates tee off from Hole No.10

AT&T Byron Nelson 2023 Featured Groups for Round 2

Round 2 will tee off on Friday morning with the first feature group of Scottie Scheffler, K.H. Lee, Jason Day teeing off at 8:34 a.m ET. The last featured group of the day will see Tom Kim, Hideki Matsuyama, Tyrrell Hatton teeing off at 12:45 p.m. ET.

Below, we’ll highlight the feature groups and tee times to watch in Round 2.

8:34 a.m. ET: Scottie Scheffler, K.H. Lee, Jason Day

8:45 a.m. ET: Si Woo Kim, Richard S. Johnson, Taylor Montgomery

12:33 p.m. ET: Mackenzie Huges, Adam Scott, Min Woo Lee

12:44 p.m. ET: Tom Kim, Hideki Matsuyama, Tyrrell Hatton

For a breakdown of all of the tee times from Round 2, scroll down below.

Tee Times Group 7:50 a.m. Scott Piercy, Doc Redman, Max McGreevy 7:50 a.m*. Jason Dufner, Brandon Wu, Sam Stevens 8:01 a.m. Ryan Palmer, Sean O’Hair, Joseph Bramlett 8:01 a.m.* Jonathan Byrd, Ben Griffin, Eric Cole 8:12 a.m. Russell Knox, Ben Crane, Harry Higgs 8:12 a.m.* Brice Garnett, Kyle Stanley, Greg Chalmers 8:23 a.m. Garrick Higgo, Martin Laird, Jim Herman 8:23 a.m.* Davis Riley, Seamus Power, Tom Hoge 8:34 a.m. Lucas Glover, Andrew Landry, Troy Merritt 8:34 a.m.* Scottie Scheffler, K.H. Lee, Jason Day 8:45 a.m. Cameron Percy, Stephan Jaeger, Robby Shelton 8:45 a.m.* Si Woo Kim, Richard S. Johnson, Taylor Montgomery 8:56 a.m. Ted Potter, Jr., D.A. Points, Derek Ernst 8:56 a.m.* Zac Blair, Will Gordon, Davis Thompson 9:07 a.m. Fabián Gómez, D.J. Trahan, Byeong Hun An 9:07 a.m.* Dylan Frittelli, Ryan Armour, Maverick McNealy 9:18 a.m. Martin Trainer, George McNeill, S.H. Kim 9:18 a.m.* Jimmy Walker, Ricky Barnes, Justin Lower 9:29 a.m. Grayson Murray, Bill Haas, Hank Lebioda 9:29 a.m.* Jonas Blixt, Cody Gribble, Tyson Alexander 9:40 a.m. Erik van Rooyen, Dylan Wu, Kyle Westmoreland 9:40 a.m.* Aaron Rai, Trevor Werbylo, Pierceson Coody 9:51 a.m. Vincent Norrman, Ryan Gerard, Taylor Bibbs 9:51 a.m.* Carson Young, Harrison Endycott, Mac Meissner 10:02 a.m. Austin Eckroat, Brandon Matthews, Peter Kuest 10:02 a.m.* Michael Gligic, Harry Hall, William Knauth (a) 1 p.m. C.T. Pan, Aaron Baddeley, Sangmoon Bae 1 p.m.* James Hahn, S.Y. Noh, Henrik Norlander 1:11 p.m. Ryan Moore, Scott Brown, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 1:11 p.m.* Patton Kizzire, Austin Cook, Chris Stroud 1:22 p.m. Matthew NeSmith, Doug Ghim, Andrew Novak 1:22 p.m.* Nate Lashley, Kevin Tway, Kramer Hickok 1:33 p.m. Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Scott, Min Woo Lee 1:33 p.m.* Cameron Champ, Stewart Cink, Tyler Duncan 1:44 p.m. Tom Kim, Hideki Matsuyama, Tyrrell Hatton 1:44 p.m.* Trey Mullinax, Chad Ramey, Robert Streb 1:55 p.m. Matt Kuchar, Aaron Wise, Scott Stallings 1:55 p.m.* Ryan Brehm, Luke List, Richy Werenski 2:06 p.m. Sung Kang, Adam Hadwin, Austin Smotherman 2:06 p.m.* Bo Van Pelt, Vince Whaley, Greyson Sigg 2:17 p.m. Michael Kim, Kevin Chappell, Brian Stuard 2:17 p.m.* Adam Long, Charley Hoffman, David Lipsky 2:28 p.m. Wesley Bryan, Adam Schenk, Kelly Kraft 2:28 p.m.* Satoshi Kodaira, Nick Watney, Matthias Schwab 2:39 p.m. William McGirt, Chesson Hadley, Justin Suh 2:39 p.m.* Geoff Ogilvy, Kevin Stadler, Roger Sloan 2:50 p.m. Tano Goya, Augusto Núñez, Parker Coody 2:50 p.m.* MJ Daffue, Zecheng Dou, Logan McCracken 3:01 p.m. Scott Harrington, Brent Grant, David Micheluzzi 3:01 p.m.* Derek Lamely, Trevor Cone, J.J. Killeen 3:12 p.m. Kevin Roy, Carl Yuan, Jeffrey Kang 3:12 p.m.* Matti Schmid, Paul Haley II, Bobby Massa (a)

Note: * Indicates tee off from Hole No.10

AT&T Byron Nelson 2023 Weather Forecast

The weather forecast for this weekend at TPC Craig Ranch isn’t looking promising. According to the forecast, it’s expected to rain all weekend with high winds and thunderstorm warnings.

The field will be in for some of the worst weather of the season, and golf fans can expect delays throughout the weekend with guaranteed downpours on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Check out the chart for the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson weather forecast for the entire weekend below.

DAY TEMP (°F) AM WINDS (GUSTS) % AM RAINS PM WINDS (GUSTS) %PM RAINS Thursday 81 /66 S 7 mph (12 mph) 30% S 12 mph (19 mph) 60% Friday 81 / 72 S 14 mph (21 mph) 90% S 16 mph (23 mph) 100% Saturday 75 / 68 E 16 mph (24 mph) 90% E 15 mph (22 mph) 100% Sunday 75 / 68 E 9 mph (14 mph) 100% N 7 mph (11 mph) 100%

