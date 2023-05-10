Golf News and Rumors

AT&T Byron Nelson Past Winners: Can Lee Kyoung-hoon Three-Peat?

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
AT&T Byron Nelson Past Winners: Can Lee Kyoung-hoon Three-Peat?

The 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson will return to TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas on Thursday.

Lee Kyoung-hoon won the last two events in 2022 and 2021 but will not be among the favorites to win for the third consecutive year. A back-to-back champion, Kyoung-hoon enters with +3300 odds to three-peat at the event.

Instead, the No. 2 golfer in the world, Scottie Scheffler, will enter TPC Craig Ranch as the odds-on favorite in his home state of Texas.

With the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson right around the corner, we’ll take a look at the history of the event, past winners, and previous sponsors.

AT&T Byron Nelson Past Winners

Lee Kyoung-hoon has won the AT&T Byron Nelson each of the last two years, taking home over $3.09 million in earnings in the process.

Kyoung-hoon is back to defend his title in 2023 but history is not on his side.

Tom Watson (four) and Sam Snead (three) are the only players to ever win the AT&T Byron Nelson more than twice. Other players to win the event twice include Jack Nicklaus, Fred Couples, Bruce Lietzke, and most recently, Sergio Garcia.

Check out the complete list of past winners at the AT&T Byron Nelson below.

Year Golfer Total Score Earnings
2022 Lee Kyoung-hoon 262 −26 $1,638,000
2021 Lee Kyoung-hoon 263 −25 $1,458,000
2020 Not Played N/A N/A N/A
2019 Kang Sung-hoon 261 −23 $1,422,000
2018 Aaron Wise 261 −23 $1,386,000
2017 Billy Horschel 268 −12 $1,350,000
2016 Sergio García (2) 265 −15 $1,314,000
2015 Steven Bowditch 259 −18 $1,278,000
2014 Brendon Todd 266 −14 $1,242,000
2013 Bae Sang-moon 267 −13 $1,206,000
2012 Jason Dufner 269 −11 $1,170,000
2011 Keegan Bradley 277 −3 $1,170,000
2010 Jason Day 270 −10 $1,170,000
2009 Rory Sabbatini 261 −19 $1,170,000
2008 Adam Scott 273 −7 $1,152,000
2007 Scott Verplank 267 −13 $1,134,000
2006 Brett Wetterich 268 −12 $1,116,000
2005 Ted Purdy 265 −15 $1,116,000
2004 Sergio García 270 −10 $1,044,000
2003 Vijay Singh 265 −15 $1,008,000
2002 Shigeki Maruyama 266 −14 $864,000
2001 Robert Damron 263 −17 $810,000
2000 Jesper Parnevik 269 −11 $720,000
1999 Loren Roberts 262 −18 $540,000
1998 John Cook 265 −15 $450,000
1997 Tiger Woods 263 −17 $324,000
1996 Phil Mickelson 265 −15 $270,000
1995 Ernie Els 263 −17 $234,000
1994 Neal Lancaster 132[b] −9 $216,000
1993 Scott Simpson 270 −10 $216,000
1992 Billy Ray Brown 199[c] −11 $198,000
1991 Nick Price 270 −10 $198,000
1990 Payne Stewart 202[c] −8 $180,000
1989 Jodie Mudd 265 −15 $180,000
1988 Bruce Lietzke (2) 271 −9 $135,000
1987 Fred Couples 266 −14 $108,000
1986 Andy Bean 269 −11 $108,000
1985 Bob Eastwood 272 −8 $90,000
1984 Craig Stadler 276 −8 $90,000
1983 Ben Crenshaw 273 −7 $72,000
1982 Bob Gilder 266 −14 $63,000
1981 Bruce Lietzke 281 1 $54,000
1980 Tom Watson (4) 274 −6 $54,000
1979 Tom Watson (3) 275 −5 $54,000
1978 Tom Watson (2) 272 −8 $40,000
1977 Raymond Floyd 276 −8 $40,000
1976 Mark Hayes 273 −11 $40,000
1975 Tom Watson 269 −15 $35,000
1974 Buddy Allin 269 −15 $30,000
1973 Lanny Wadkins 277 −3 $30,000
1972 Chi-Chi Rodríguez 273 −7 $25,000
1971 Jack Nicklaus (2) 274 −6 $25,000
1970 Jack Nicklaus 274 −6 $20,000
1969 Bruce Devlin 277 −3 $20,000
1968 Miller Barber 270 −10 $20,000
1967 Bert Yancey 274 −10 $20,000
1966 Roberto De Vicenzo 276 −8 $15,000
1965 Not Played N/A N/A N/A
1964 Charles Coody 271 −13 $5,800
1963 Not Played N/A N/A N/A
1962 Billy Maxwell 277 −3 $5,300
1961 Earl Stewart 278 −6 $4,300
1960 Johnny Pott 275 −5 $3,500
1959 Julius Boros 274 −10 $3,500
1958 Sam Snead (3) 272 −8 $3,500
1957 Sam Snead (2) 264 −20 $8,000
1956 (Jun) Peter Thomson 267 −13 $13,478
1956 (May) Don January 268 −12 $6,000
1946 Ben Hogan 284 4 $2,000
1945 Sam Snead 276 −12 $2,000
1944 Byron Nelson 276 −8 $2,000

AT&T Byron Nelson Course History

The AT&T Byron Nelson just recently moved to TPC Craig Ranch in 2021.

Prior to that, Trinity Forest Golf Club was home to the AT&T Byron Nelson for two years in 2018 and 2019. The course succeeded TPC Four Seasons, which hosted the tournament from 1994-2007.

Check out the courses that have hosted the AT&T Byron Nelson throughout its history.

    • 1944: Lakewood Country Club
    • 1945: Dallas Country Club
    • 1946: Brook Hollow Golf Club
    • 1956 (twice): Preston Hollow Country Club
    • 1957: Glen Lake Country Club
    • 1958-1967: Oak Cliff Country Club
    • 1968-1982: Preston Trail Golf Club
    • 1983-1985: Las Colinas Sports Club
    • 1986-1993: TPC Las Colinas
    • 1994-2008: TPC Four Seasons (Cottonwood Valley Course)
    • 1994-2017: TPC Four Seasons (Tournament Players Course)
    • 2018-2019: Trinity Forest Golf Club
    • 2021-present: TPC Craig Ranch

AT&T Byron Nelson Tournament Sponsors & Name Changes

Once known as the Dallas Open, the AT&T Byron Nelson has undergone several name changes over the years.

The tournament has had several different sponsors since 2000, including GTE, Verizon, EDS, and HP.

However, AT&T has sponsored the event since 2015, adding some stability and name recognition to the PGA Tour schedule.

Check out the different name changes and sponsors for the AT&T Byron Nelson over the years.

        • 1944: Texas Victory Open
        • 1945: Dallas Open
        • 1946: Dallas Invitational
        • May 1956: Dallas Centennial Open
        • June 1956: Texas International Open
        • 1957-1967: Dallas Open Invitational
        • 1968-1987: Byron Nelson Golf Classic
        • 1988-2000: GTE Byron Nelson (Golf) Classic
        • 2001-2002: Verizon Byron Nelson Classic
        • 2003-2009: EDS Byron Nelson Championship
        • 2009-2014: HP Byron Nelson Championship
        • 2015-present: AT&T Byron Nelson

Golf Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Golf News and Rumors
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
AT&T Byron Nelson 2023 Purse, Prize Money, & Payouts Up 4.4%, Winner’s Share Set At $1.71M

AT&T Byron Nelson 2023 Purse, Prize Money, & Payouts Up 4.4%, Winner’s Share Set At $1.71M

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  43min
Golf News and Rumors
AT&T Byron Nelson 2023: Tee Times, Featured Groups, Pairings, and Weather Forecast
AT&T Byron Nelson 2023: Tee Times, Featured Groups, Pairings, and Weather Forecast
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  48min
Golf News and Rumors
LIV Golf Tulsa 2023 Odds, Predictions, Best Bets, and Expert Golf Picks
LIV Golf Tulsa 2023 Odds, Predictions, Best Bets, and Expert Golf Picks
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  53min
Golf News and Rumors
AT&T Byron Nelson 2023 Odds, Predictions, Best Bets, and Expert Golf Picks
AT&T Byron Nelson 2023 Odds, Predictions, Best Bets, and Expert Golf Picks
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  May 8 2023
Golf News and Rumors
The Presidents Cup - Round Three
Tiger Woods Is Accused Of Sexual Harrassment By Ex-Girlfriend Erica Herman
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 7 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Wells Fargo Championship 2023: Tee Times, Featured Groups, Pairings, and Weather Forecast
Wells Fargo Championship 2023: Tee Times, Featured Groups, Pairings, and Weather Forecast
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  May 3 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Wells Fargo Championship 2023 Purse, Prize Money, & Payouts Up 122%, Winner’s Share Set At $3.6M
Wells Fargo Championship 2023 Purse, Prize Money, & Payouts Up 122%, Winner’s Share Set At $3.6M
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  May 3 2023
More News
Arrow to top