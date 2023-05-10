The 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson will return to TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas on Thursday.
Lee Kyoung-hoon won the last two events in 2022 and 2021 but will not be among the favorites to win for the third consecutive year. A back-to-back champion, Kyoung-hoon enters with +3300 odds to three-peat at the event.
Instead, the No. 2 golfer in the world, Scottie Scheffler, will enter TPC Craig Ranch as the odds-on favorite in his home state of Texas.
With the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson right around the corner, we’ll take a look at the history of the event, past winners, and previous sponsors.
AT&T Byron Nelson Past Winners
Lee Kyoung-hoon has won the AT&T Byron Nelson each of the last two years, taking home over $3.09 million in earnings in the process.
Kyoung-hoon is back to defend his title in 2023 but history is not on his side.
Tom Watson (four) and Sam Snead (three) are the only players to ever win the AT&T Byron Nelson more than twice. Other players to win the event twice include Jack Nicklaus, Fred Couples, Bruce Lietzke, and most recently, Sergio Garcia.
Check out the complete list of past winners at the AT&T Byron Nelson below.
|Year
|Golfer
|Total
|Score
|Earnings
|2022
|Lee Kyoung-hoon
|262
|−26
|$1,638,000
|2021
|Lee Kyoung-hoon
|263
|−25
|$1,458,000
|2020
|Not Played
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|Kang Sung-hoon
|261
|−23
|$1,422,000
|2018
|Aaron Wise
|261
|−23
|$1,386,000
|2017
|Billy Horschel
|268
|−12
|$1,350,000
|2016
|Sergio García (2)
|265
|−15
|$1,314,000
|2015
|Steven Bowditch
|259
|−18
|$1,278,000
|2014
|Brendon Todd
|266
|−14
|$1,242,000
|2013
|Bae Sang-moon
|267
|−13
|$1,206,000
|2012
|Jason Dufner
|269
|−11
|$1,170,000
|2011
|Keegan Bradley
|277
|−3
|$1,170,000
|2010
|Jason Day
|270
|−10
|$1,170,000
|2009
|Rory Sabbatini
|261
|−19
|$1,170,000
|2008
|Adam Scott
|273
|−7
|$1,152,000
|2007
|Scott Verplank
|267
|−13
|$1,134,000
|2006
|Brett Wetterich
|268
|−12
|$1,116,000
|2005
|Ted Purdy
|265
|−15
|$1,116,000
|2004
|Sergio García
|270
|−10
|$1,044,000
|2003
|Vijay Singh
|265
|−15
|$1,008,000
|2002
|Shigeki Maruyama
|266
|−14
|$864,000
|2001
|Robert Damron
|263
|−17
|$810,000
|2000
|Jesper Parnevik
|269
|−11
|$720,000
|1999
|Loren Roberts
|262
|−18
|$540,000
|1998
|John Cook
|265
|−15
|$450,000
|1997
|Tiger Woods
|263
|−17
|$324,000
|1996
|Phil Mickelson
|265
|−15
|$270,000
|1995
|Ernie Els
|263
|−17
|$234,000
|1994
|Neal Lancaster
|132[b]
|−9
|$216,000
|1993
|Scott Simpson
|270
|−10
|$216,000
|1992
|Billy Ray Brown
|199[c]
|−11
|$198,000
|1991
|Nick Price
|270
|−10
|$198,000
|1990
|Payne Stewart
|202[c]
|−8
|$180,000
|1989
|Jodie Mudd
|265
|−15
|$180,000
|1988
|Bruce Lietzke (2)
|271
|−9
|$135,000
|1987
|Fred Couples
|266
|−14
|$108,000
|1986
|Andy Bean
|269
|−11
|$108,000
|1985
|Bob Eastwood
|272
|−8
|$90,000
|1984
|Craig Stadler
|276
|−8
|$90,000
|1983
|Ben Crenshaw
|273
|−7
|$72,000
|1982
|Bob Gilder
|266
|−14
|$63,000
|1981
|Bruce Lietzke
|281
|1
|$54,000
|1980
|Tom Watson (4)
|274
|−6
|$54,000
|1979
|Tom Watson (3)
|275
|−5
|$54,000
|1978
|Tom Watson (2)
|272
|−8
|$40,000
|1977
|Raymond Floyd
|276
|−8
|$40,000
|1976
|Mark Hayes
|273
|−11
|$40,000
|1975
|Tom Watson
|269
|−15
|$35,000
|1974
|Buddy Allin
|269
|−15
|$30,000
|1973
|Lanny Wadkins
|277
|−3
|$30,000
|1972
|Chi-Chi Rodríguez
|273
|−7
|$25,000
|1971
|Jack Nicklaus (2)
|274
|−6
|$25,000
|1970
|Jack Nicklaus
|274
|−6
|$20,000
|1969
|Bruce Devlin
|277
|−3
|$20,000
|1968
|Miller Barber
|270
|−10
|$20,000
|1967
|Bert Yancey
|274
|−10
|$20,000
|1966
|Roberto De Vicenzo
|276
|−8
|$15,000
|1965
|Not Played
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1964
|Charles Coody
|271
|−13
|$5,800
|1963
|Not Played
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1962
|Billy Maxwell
|277
|−3
|$5,300
|1961
|Earl Stewart
|278
|−6
|$4,300
|1960
|Johnny Pott
|275
|−5
|$3,500
|1959
|Julius Boros
|274
|−10
|$3,500
|1958
|Sam Snead (3)
|272
|−8
|$3,500
|1957
|Sam Snead (2)
|264
|−20
|$8,000
|1956 (Jun)
|Peter Thomson
|267
|−13
|$13,478
|1956 (May)
|Don January
|268
|−12
|$6,000
|1946
|Ben Hogan
|284
|4
|$2,000
|1945
|Sam Snead
|276
|−12
|$2,000
|1944
|Byron Nelson
|276
|−8
|$2,000
AT&T Byron Nelson Course History
The AT&T Byron Nelson just recently moved to TPC Craig Ranch in 2021.
Prior to that, Trinity Forest Golf Club was home to the AT&T Byron Nelson for two years in 2018 and 2019. The course succeeded TPC Four Seasons, which hosted the tournament from 1994-2007.
Check out the courses that have hosted the AT&T Byron Nelson throughout its history.
- 1944: Lakewood Country Club
- 1945: Dallas Country Club
- 1946: Brook Hollow Golf Club
- 1956 (twice): Preston Hollow Country Club
- 1957: Glen Lake Country Club
- 1958-1967: Oak Cliff Country Club
- 1968-1982: Preston Trail Golf Club
- 1983-1985: Las Colinas Sports Club
- 1986-1993: TPC Las Colinas
- 1994-2008: TPC Four Seasons (Cottonwood Valley Course)
- 1994-2017: TPC Four Seasons (Tournament Players Course)
- 2018-2019: Trinity Forest Golf Club
- 2021-present: TPC Craig Ranch
AT&T Byron Nelson Tournament Sponsors & Name Changes
Once known as the Dallas Open, the AT&T Byron Nelson has undergone several name changes over the years.
The tournament has had several different sponsors since 2000, including GTE, Verizon, EDS, and HP.
However, AT&T has sponsored the event since 2015, adding some stability and name recognition to the PGA Tour schedule.
Check out the different name changes and sponsors for the AT&T Byron Nelson over the years.
- 1944: Texas Victory Open
- 1945: Dallas Open
- 1946: Dallas Invitational
- May 1956: Dallas Centennial Open
- June 1956: Texas International Open
- 1957-1967: Dallas Open Invitational
- 1968-1987: Byron Nelson Golf Classic
- 1988-2000: GTE Byron Nelson (Golf) Classic
- 2001-2002: Verizon Byron Nelson Classic
- 2003-2009: EDS Byron Nelson Championship
- 2009-2014: HP Byron Nelson Championship
- 2015-present: AT&T Byron Nelson
