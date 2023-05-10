The 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson will return to TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas on Thursday.

Lee Kyoung-hoon won the last two events in 2022 and 2021 but will not be among the favorites to win for the third consecutive year. A back-to-back champion, Kyoung-hoon enters with +3300 odds to three-peat at the event.

Instead, the No. 2 golfer in the world, Scottie Scheffler, will enter TPC Craig Ranch as the odds-on favorite in his home state of Texas.

With the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson right around the corner, we’ll take a look at the history of the event, past winners, and previous sponsors.

AT&T Byron Nelson Past Winners

Lee Kyoung-hoon has won the AT&T Byron Nelson each of the last two years, taking home over $3.09 million in earnings in the process.

Kyoung-hoon is back to defend his title in 2023 but history is not on his side.

Tom Watson (four) and Sam Snead (three) are the only players to ever win the AT&T Byron Nelson more than twice. Other players to win the event twice include Jack Nicklaus, Fred Couples, Bruce Lietzke, and most recently, Sergio Garcia.

Check out the complete list of past winners at the AT&T Byron Nelson below.

Year Golfer Total Score Earnings 2022 Lee Kyoung-hoon 262 −26 $1,638,000 2021 Lee Kyoung-hoon 263 −25 $1,458,000 2020 Not Played N/A N/A N/A 2019 Kang Sung-hoon 261 −23 $1,422,000 2018 Aaron Wise 261 −23 $1,386,000 2017 Billy Horschel 268 −12 $1,350,000 2016 Sergio García (2) 265 −15 $1,314,000 2015 Steven Bowditch 259 −18 $1,278,000 2014 Brendon Todd 266 −14 $1,242,000 2013 Bae Sang-moon 267 −13 $1,206,000 2012 Jason Dufner 269 −11 $1,170,000 2011 Keegan Bradley 277 −3 $1,170,000 2010 Jason Day 270 −10 $1,170,000 2009 Rory Sabbatini 261 −19 $1,170,000 2008 Adam Scott 273 −7 $1,152,000 2007 Scott Verplank 267 −13 $1,134,000 2006 Brett Wetterich 268 −12 $1,116,000 2005 Ted Purdy 265 −15 $1,116,000 2004 Sergio García 270 −10 $1,044,000 2003 Vijay Singh 265 −15 $1,008,000 2002 Shigeki Maruyama 266 −14 $864,000 2001 Robert Damron 263 −17 $810,000 2000 Jesper Parnevik 269 −11 $720,000 1999 Loren Roberts 262 −18 $540,000 1998 John Cook 265 −15 $450,000 1997 Tiger Woods 263 −17 $324,000 1996 Phil Mickelson 265 −15 $270,000 1995 Ernie Els 263 −17 $234,000 1994 Neal Lancaster 132[b] −9 $216,000 1993 Scott Simpson 270 −10 $216,000 1992 Billy Ray Brown 199[c] −11 $198,000 1991 Nick Price 270 −10 $198,000 1990 Payne Stewart 202[c] −8 $180,000 1989 Jodie Mudd 265 −15 $180,000 1988 Bruce Lietzke (2) 271 −9 $135,000 1987 Fred Couples 266 −14 $108,000 1986 Andy Bean 269 −11 $108,000 1985 Bob Eastwood 272 −8 $90,000 1984 Craig Stadler 276 −8 $90,000 1983 Ben Crenshaw 273 −7 $72,000 1982 Bob Gilder 266 −14 $63,000 1981 Bruce Lietzke 281 1 $54,000 1980 Tom Watson (4) 274 −6 $54,000 1979 Tom Watson (3) 275 −5 $54,000 1978 Tom Watson (2) 272 −8 $40,000 1977 Raymond Floyd 276 −8 $40,000 1976 Mark Hayes 273 −11 $40,000 1975 Tom Watson 269 −15 $35,000 1974 Buddy Allin 269 −15 $30,000 1973 Lanny Wadkins 277 −3 $30,000 1972 Chi-Chi Rodríguez 273 −7 $25,000 1971 Jack Nicklaus (2) 274 −6 $25,000 1970 Jack Nicklaus 274 −6 $20,000 1969 Bruce Devlin 277 −3 $20,000 1968 Miller Barber 270 −10 $20,000 1967 Bert Yancey 274 −10 $20,000 1966 Roberto De Vicenzo 276 −8 $15,000 1965 Not Played N/A N/A N/A 1964 Charles Coody 271 −13 $5,800 1963 Not Played N/A N/A N/A 1962 Billy Maxwell 277 −3 $5,300 1961 Earl Stewart 278 −6 $4,300 1960 Johnny Pott 275 −5 $3,500 1959 Julius Boros 274 −10 $3,500 1958 Sam Snead (3) 272 −8 $3,500 1957 Sam Snead (2) 264 −20 $8,000 1956 (Jun) Peter Thomson 267 −13 $13,478 1956 (May) Don January 268 −12 $6,000 1946 Ben Hogan 284 4 $2,000 1945 Sam Snead 276 −12 $2,000 1944 Byron Nelson 276 −8 $2,000

AT&T Byron Nelson Course History

The AT&T Byron Nelson just recently moved to TPC Craig Ranch in 2021.

Prior to that, Trinity Forest Golf Club was home to the AT&T Byron Nelson for two years in 2018 and 2019. The course succeeded TPC Four Seasons, which hosted the tournament from 1994-2007.

Check out the courses that have hosted the AT&T Byron Nelson throughout its history.

1944: Lakewood Country Club 1945: Dallas Country Club 1946: Brook Hollow Golf Club 1956 (twice): Preston Hollow Country Club 1957: Glen Lake Country Club 1958-1967: Oak Cliff Country Club 1968-1982: Preston Trail Golf Club 1983-1985: Las Colinas Sports Club 1986-1993: TPC Las Colinas 1994-2008: TPC Four Seasons (Cottonwood Valley Course) 1994-2017: TPC Four Seasons (Tournament Players Course) 2018-2019: Trinity Forest Golf Club 2021-present: TPC Craig Ranch



AT&T Byron Nelson Tournament Sponsors & Name Changes

Once known as the Dallas Open, the AT&T Byron Nelson has undergone several name changes over the years.

The tournament has had several different sponsors since 2000, including GTE, Verizon, EDS, and HP.

However, AT&T has sponsored the event since 2015, adding some stability and name recognition to the PGA Tour schedule.

Check out the different name changes and sponsors for the AT&T Byron Nelson over the years.

1944: Texas Victory Open 1945: Dallas Open 1946: Dallas Invitational May 1956: Dallas Centennial Open June 1956: Texas International Open 1957-1967: Dallas Open Invitational 1968-1987: Byron Nelson Golf Classic 1988-2000: GTE Byron Nelson (Golf) Classic 2001-2002: Verizon Byron Nelson Classic 2003-2009: EDS Byron Nelson Championship 2009-2014: HP Byron Nelson Championship 2015-present: AT&T Byron Nelson



Golf Betting Guides 2023