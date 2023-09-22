NFL picks

Bleacher Report’s NFL Week 3 Expert Picks & Predictions

James Foglio
Bleacher Reports NFL Week 3 Expert Picks & Predictions

Bleacher Report NFL analysts Brad Gagnon, Kris Knox, Gary Davenport, Brent Sobleski, and Maurice Moton, along with editors Wes O’Donnell and Ian Hanford, have released their NFL Week 3 expert picks and predictions. Three picks in Week 3 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Check out the Bleacher Report football staff’s NFL Week 3 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

Bleacher Report NFL Week 3 Expert Picks and Predictions

Bleacher Report’s NFL staff members have published their expert picks and predictions for three Week 3 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. First off, Buffalo Bills vs. Washington Commanders this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Next, the Miami Dolphins vs. Denver Broncos at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Finally, the Chicago Bears vs. Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 p.m. ET in the afternoon.

Commanders (+6)

Moton and Sobleski are the only analysts picking the Washington Commanders to upset the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. “Our consensus and the public (80 percent) lean heavily toward Buffalo, but Washington has earned more respect than that,” Moton added.

“Going into Week 3, the Commanders are tied with the Dallas Cowboys for a league-leading 10 sacks, and they finally have a viable offense with Bieniemy calling the shots. Last week, on the road, Washington came back from a 21-3 deficit to beat Denver 35-33.

“Josh Allen didn’t turn the ball over against a bottom-tier Raiders defense in Week 2, but he’ll make more mistakes in a matchup with the Commanders’ aggressive pass rush. As a result, Buffalo will sweat out a close win at FedExField.”

Dolphins (-6.5)

Additionally, Davenport is liking what he’s been seeing from the Miami Dolphins. They should win over the Denver Broncos and cover the spread. “This call is a combination of two factors. The first is that I believe in the Dolphins—especially on offense,” he wrote. “Raheem Mostert is the best 52-year-old running back in the league.

“Tyreek Hill and Waddle are the best one-two punch in the NFL at wideout, and a healthy Tua Tagovailoa has superstar potential. I do not, however, believe in last week’s offensive performance from Denver. Sure, Russell Wilson topped 300 passing yards and averaged over 9.5 yards per attempt.

“But about half those yards came on three passes (one of which was a Hail Mary), and the week before against a Raiders pass defense exactly no one is afraid of, Wilson averaged 5.2 yards per attempt. The Dolphins are a really good team. The Broncos really aren’t. Lay the points.”

Bears (+13)

For the third pick, Kris Knox is the only one picking the Kansas City Chiefs to defeat the Chicago Bears while covering the spread on Sunday. “This is a huge line, and the Chiefs haven’t looked particularly good offensively this season, so I understand not trusting them to cover,” he wrote.

“Kansas City’s defense, however, has quietly impressed, allowing just two touchdowns in two games. Justin Fields continues to hold the ball too long, and I have zero faith that Luke Getsy will utilize Fields as a runner (four carries in Week 2).

“Travis Kelce should perform better in his second game back, and this should be a get-right game for the Chiefs offense. If it isn’t, it’s time for Andy Reid’s finger to start hovering over the panic button.”

Davenport, Gagnon, Hanford, Knox, Moton, O’Donnell, and Sobleski are expecting the Bears to at least cover the spread. Against the Jaguars, the Chiefs’ offense still struggled with tight end Travis Kelce.

To read all of the Week 3 picks, go to Bleacher Report’s site. More NFL Week 3 expert picks are on the main page.

Topics  
