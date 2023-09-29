Bleacher Report NFL analysts Brad Gagnon, Kris Knox, Gary Davenport, Brent Sobleski, and Maurice Moton, along with editors Wes O’Donnell and Ian Hanford, have released their NFL Week 4 expert picks and predictions. Three picks in Week 4 matchups of the 2023 NFL season, the league’s 104th season, are featured here.

Check out the Bleacher Report football staff’s NFL Week 4 picks, predictions, and best bets below.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

Bleacher Report NFL Week 4 Expert Picks and Predictions

Bleacher Report’s NFL staff members have published their expert picks and predictions for three Week 4 matchups of the 2023 NFL season. First off, Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills at 1 p.m. ET this Sunday. Next, the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m. ET. Finally, the New England Patriots take on the Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Dolphins (+2.5)

Brad Gagnon is the only one picking the Buffalo Bills at home against the Miami Dolphins. Should Miami fans be concerned about the hype? “Over and over again, teams are building hype and then hitting a bump in the road. Buffalo in Week 1, Baltimore and Dallas in Week 3,” Gagnon wrote. “The Bills have their bump out of the way, while the Dolphins are due to hit theirs. This spot makes sense after all of the hoopla generated with that 70-point showing against Denver. The Dolphins haven’t faced a defense remotely as awesome as Buffalo’s, and home-field advantage should be big for Josh Allen and Co. Sunday afternoon.” Gagnon makes a great point. A number of bettors are expecting the Dolphins to win and cover the spread on Sunday. That might not happen. However, gamblers could still make bank with this matchup if Buffalo wins by a point on a last-second field goal kick.

Other NFL Week 4 expert picks are on the main page.

Bengals (-2.5)

Not to mention, because Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is averaging a career low in yards per rush attempt, all seven NFL staff members are picking the Cincinatti Bengals to improve to 2-2. While still struggling, Kris Knox explained why Cincinatti should win.

“The Bengals still don’t look like legitimate contenders, but Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase showed flashes of playoff form in Monday night’s win over the Rams. More importantly, Cincinnati got its pass rush rolling with a six-sack outing.

“The Titans offensive line is a major liability. In Tennessee’s Week 3 loss to Cleveland, Ryan Tannehill had no chance to get comfortable, and I don’t expect things to be much better against the Bengals. “With Derrick Henry (3.2 yards per carry) finding holes about as frequently as I would at Augusta, it’s hard to envision Tennessee keeping pace on the scoreboard, even if Burrow is still less than 100 percent.”

Patriots (+6)

For the third pick, Maurice Moton stands alone in picking the New England Patriots to cover the spread away against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. “This isn’t an overreaction to the Cowboys’ loss to the Cardinals — rather a healthy respect for the Patriots defense,” Moton said.

“The Miami Dolphins have garnered praise for their high-octane offense following a 70-20 victory over the Denver Broncos, but they had their lowest scoring output against the Patriots in a 24-17 Week 2 win.

“The Cowboys can score in bunches as well. We saw them do it in a 30-10 win over the New York Jets, but the Patriots offense has a shot to keep it close with Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (torn ACL) out for the season.

“By the way, Dallas gave up 222 rushing yards last week, which means Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott could rack up a ton of yards on the ground.

“New England hasn’t scored more than 20 points in a game this season, which is probably why our panel heavily favors Dallas. With that said, Arizona just scored 28 points against the Cowboys. The Patriots’ stingy defense coupled with at least 20 points should keep them within a seven-point spread.”

For all of Bleacher Report’s NFL Week 4 picks, go to the site. More NFL Week 4 expert picks are on the main page.

NFL Betting Guides 2023