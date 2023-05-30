NBA News and Rumors

Warriors President And General Manager Bob Myers Steps Down

Dan Girolamo
Golden State Warriors president Bob Myers

Bob Myers is stepping down as the president and general manager of the Golden State Warriors. Myers informed ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski of his decision on Tuesday. Myers is scheduled to speak at a press conference in San Franciso at 4 p.m. ET.

“It’s time,” Myers told Wojnarowski when asked about his decision to step down.

Bob Myers Steps Down As President And GM Of The Warriors

Myers is one of the architects of the Warriors’ dynasty. After spending 14 years as a sports agent, Myers joined the Warriors as the assistant GM in 2011. One year later, Myes was promoted to general manager.

In his first draft (2012) as the general manager, Myers selected Harrison Barnes, Draymond Green, and Festus Ezeli.

Ahead of the 2014-2015 season, Myers hired Steve Kerr as the next head coach and signed Klay Thompson to a contract extension, pairing the latter with Steph Curry in the Warriors’ backcourt.

These decisions paid off as the Warriors finished the regular season with an NBA-best 67-15 record. The Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers to win their first championship since 1975.

During Myers’s tenure, the Warriors went to the NBA Finals six times in 11 seasons, winning four championships.

Who Will Replace Bob Myers?

The Warriors will enter the 2023-2024 season without Myers for the first time in 12 seasons.

Wojnarowski reports that Warriors owner Joe Lacob is expected to “seek more prominent roles for his son, Kirk, an executive vice president of basketball operations, and VP of basketball operations Mike Dunleavy Jr.”

Golden State faces significant decisions regarding its roster. The biggest question involves Green, who has a player option for 2023-2024. Thompson also is in the final year of his extension. This duo, along with Curry, have been the catalysts behind their championship runs. Green and Thompson will be looking for expensive extensions.

However, the Warriors are approaching a record-breaking payroll and luxury tax that nears $500 million in 2023-2024, so the new president and general manager will have his hands full for the upcoming season.

NBA News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
