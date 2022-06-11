Brad Thomas Belmont Picks 2022 | Expert Belmont Stakes Picks

Famous horse racing expert, Brad Thomas, has released his picks for the 2022 Belmont Stakes. Thomas has three interesting picks that all have great value. Continue reading below to get all the Brad Thomas Belmont picks and some analysis for each horse.

The Belmont Stakes will start on Saturday, June 11. The event will see coverage starting at 3 p.m. EST on NBC.

Let’s take a look at all of Brad Thomas’s Belmont Stakes 2022 predictions, as well as where to locate the best Belmont Stakes odds for each horse at Belmont Park.

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for Belmont Stakes 2022

RELATED: The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites

Belmont Stakes 2022 Odds | Odds to Win Belmont Stakes 2022

The third and final Triple Crown race of the year, the Belmont Stakes will take place at Belmont Park on Saturday, June 11.

After skipping the Preakness, Kentucky Derby 2022 winner Rich Strike is among the horses in the field at Belmont Park but won’t be the favorite to win the 2022 Belmont Stakes.

Instead, Mo Donegal (+265), who had a strong race but did not finish in the top-3 at the Kentucky Derby, comes in with some of the best odds to win the Belmont Stakes in 2022. However, early money has poured in on We The People (+250), who is now the morning line favorite following the post position draw.

We the People will have the advantage of being on the rail at Belmont Park after drawing post 1 while Mo Donegal has a less favorable position on the outside with post 6.

Despite being the favorite, the horse won’t have history on his side, as the chalk has not been friendly to bettors at Belmont Park. In fact, only four post-time favorites have won the Belmont Stakes since 1996 (Point Given, Afleet Alex, American Pharaoh and Justify) and 7 of the last 14 (50%) Belmont Stakes winners have started with odds of 11-1 or higher.

After a shocking 80-1 win at the Kentucky Derby, Rich Strike will be trying to prove that he can win away from Churchill Downs. The colt has two first-place finishes at Churchill Downs but is 0-for-6 away from his favorite race track.

The second-biggest longshot to ever win the Kentucky Derby, Rich Strike (+550) will square off against a talented field with some talented new shooters in the Belmont Stakes.

Barber Road (+1200) and Nest (+750) are also among the horses with the best Belmont Stakes odds.

Meanwhile, Creative Minister (+650) will be looking to build on his third-place finish at the 2022 Preakness Stakes. Creative Minister has placed in the top three in all four of his career starts and owns a top Equibase Speed Figure of 108, the highest of any horse in the field.

Only three of the last 35 winners in the Belmont Stakes have led at every call. While wire-to-wire winners aren’t common, Belmont Park is also known to be tough on late closers. Since the course layout changed at Belmont Park in 1926, only five of the 89 winners were more than two lengths behind at the top of the short, 366-yard stretch.

Below, we’ll go over the Belmont Stakes 2022 odds for all of the entries in the $1.5 million, Grade 1 Stakes race at Belmont Park on Saturday night.

Check out the table below for a complete list of Belmont Stakes 2022 odds from BetOnline, one of the best horse racing betting sites.

Related: Hank Goldberg Belmont Stakes Picks 2022 | Hank Goldberg Belmont Picks

Belmont Stakes 2022 Cheat Sheet: Post Position, Horses, Trainers, Jockeys, Owner, Earnings, Pedigree, and Running Style

The Belmont Stakes post positions are set for the third jewel of the Triple Crown on Saturday.

We The People has emerged as the morning line favorite at Belmont Park after drawing the rail with gate No. 1. One of the only horses in the Belmont Stakes with a lot of early speed, We The People will have a chance for a rare gate-to-wire victory if he can set the pace early.

The first post position has produced a winning horse 24 times in Belmont Stakes history. While the rail appears to give We The People an advantage, 11 of the last 15 betting favorites have failed to reach the winner’s circle in the Triple Crown race at Belmont Park.

Belmont Stakes longshot Skippylongstocking will follow in gate No. 2 while Nest, Rich Strike and Creative Minister should all be able to stay near the front of the pack after drawing posts 3, 4, and 5, respectively.

Trained by Todd Pletcher, Nest is the only filly in the Belmont Stakes but has a pedigree built for the extra distance at Belmont Park. Pletcher will be seeking his fourth win at the Belmont Stakes and his first since winning with another filly, Rags to Riches, in 2007.

Nest won’t be Pletcher’s only horse in the race. Also trained by Pletcher, early betting favorite Mo Donegal slid down the odds board after earning post 6 in Tuesday’s draw.

On the outside, Golden Glider and Barber Road will have a wider trip at Belmont Park. Golden Glider will race out of post 7 while Barber Road will try to use his late closing speed out of gate No. 8.

Below we’ll go over everything that you need to know about the Belmont Stakes horses, including their post position, jockey, trainer, owner, career earnings, past performances, pedigree, and running style.

Check out our Belmont Stakes 2022 cheat sheet below.

Post Position Horse Belmont Stakes Odds Jockey Trainer Owner(s) Career Record Career Earnings Earnings Per Start Top Equibase Speed Figure Pedigree & Breeder Running Style 1 We The People +250 Flavien Pratt Rodolphe Brisset WinStar Farm, CMNWLTH, and Siena Farm 4 starts = (3) wins | (0) 2nd place | (0) 3rd place $230,250 $57,563 101 Constitution – Letchworth by Tiznow Pacesetter 2 Skippylongstocking +2500 Junior Alvarado Saffie Joseph Jr. Daniel Alonso 10 starts = (2) wins | (1) 2nd place | (2) 3rd place $214,600 $21,460 100 Exaggerator – Twinkling by War Chant Closer 3 Nest +700 Jose Ortiz Todd Pletcher Repole Stable, Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners, and Michael House 6 starts = (4) wins | (1) 2nd place | (1) 3rd place $850,550 $141,758 106 Curlin – Marion Ravenwood by A.P. Indy Stalker 4 Rich Strike +550 Sonny Leon Eric Reed RED TR-Racing 8 starts = (2) wins | (0) 2nd place | (3) 3rd place $1,971,289 $246,411 106 Keen Ice – Gold Strike by Smart Strike Closer 5 Creative Minister +650 Brian Hernandez Jr. Ken McPeek Fern Circle Stables, Back Racing, and Magdalena Racing 4 starts = (2) wins | (1) 2nd place | (1) 3rd place $322,095 $80,524 108 Creative Cause – Tamboz by Tapit Stalker/Closer 6 Mo Donegal +250 Irad Ortiz Jr. Todd Pletcher Donegal Racing and Repole Stable 6 starts = (3) wins | (0) 2nd place | (2) 3rd place $711,800 $118,633 103 Uncle Mo – Callingmissbrown by Pulpit Closer 7 Golden Glider +2800 Dylan Davis Mark Casse Gary Barber, Manfred Conrad, and Penny Conrad 6 starts = (2) wins | (1) 2nd place | (0) 3rd place $159,122 $26,250 99 Ghostzapper – Golden Scarf by Orientate Closer 8 Barber Road +1400 Reylu Gutierrez John Ortiz WSS Racing 9 starts = (2) wins | (4) 2nd place | (1) 3rd place $655,720 $72,302 100 Race Day-Encounter by Southern Image Closer

Related: David Aragona Picks Belmont Stakes 2022 | David Aragona Belmont Picks

Belmont Stakes 2022 Betting Trends | Horse Racing Betting Trends

Before you make your Belmont Stakes picks, there are a few horse racing trends that have earned bettors a substantial profit at Belmont Park.

In particular, the Belmont Stakes has not been very friendly to favorites. In fact, the betting favorite has trotted into the winner’s circle just four times in the last 15 years at Belmont Park.

The 1 ½ mile race has also proven to be a difficult challenge for horses that rely on their closing speed. Only three horses rallied from the back half of the pack to win the Belmont Stakes since 2010.

Kentucky Derby 2022 winner Rich Strike could also have history on his side after skipping the 2022 Preakness. Nine of the last 20 Belmont Stakes winners went directly from Churchill Downs to Belmont Park with no race in between. After racing in the Kentucky Derby, Mo Donegal, Barber Road, and Skippy Longstocking join Rich Strike as the horses that fit the bill for this Belmont betting trend.

Let’s go over some of the best Belmont Stakes betting trends in 2022.

Since 2010, only three horses (Essential Quality, Sir Winston, and Creator) have rallied from the back half of the pack to win the Belmont Stakes.

13 of the last 15 (86.7%) Belmont winners were racing within 4 1/2 lengths of the leader after the opening half-mile.

12 of the last 20 (60%) Belmont Stakes winners have run in the Kentucky Derby and 9 of those 12 winners went directly from Churchill Downs to Belmont Park with no race in between.

11 of the last 15 (73%) Belmont Stakes favorites have failed to visit the winner’s circle at Belmont Park.

7 of the last 14 (50%) Belmont Stakes winners have started with odds of 11-1 or higher.

Over the last 20 years, only three Preakness Stakes horses (Afleet Alex, American Pharoah, and Justify) have come back to win the Belmont Stakes. All three horses won the Preakness while American Pharoah and Justify swept the Triple Crown.

Unproven horses have also performed well at the Belmont Stakes. Six of the last 15 winners (40%) had never won a graded stakes race.

RELATED: Belmont Stakes 2022: Odds, Predictions, And Picks

Brad Thomas Picks for Belmont Stakes 2022 | Brad Thomas Belmont Stakes 2022 Picks and Predictions

Below, we will be going over Brad Thomas’s three picks and have some analysis on each horse.

We The People (+250) at BetOnline

Mo Donegal was once the favorite to win the 2022 Belmont Stakes, but that has altered after the post-position draw. After drawing post 6, Mo Donegal has fallen down the leaderboard at the top horse racing betting services. We The People is now tied for first place in the Belmont Stakes with him.

We The People is one of the leading contenders for the 2022 Belmont Stakes, having already won a Major Graded event this season. This Rodolphe Brisset-trained colt has won three of his four starts, most recently in the Peter Pan Stakes.

Barber Road (+1400) at BetOnline

Given that the Kentucky Derby was raced over 1m2f, connections appear to have made the right decision by upping the distance to 1m4f, especially given that this three-year-old has been kept fresh by missing the Preakness Stakes three weeks ago. Joel Rosario, his jockey, won the race with Sir Winston in 2014 and again in 2019.

He hasn’t raced at Belmont Park yet, but there’s no reason to believe he won’t succeed. With the greater distance likely to be the difference between him and others with somewhat higher odds, he has a good chance of upsetting them.

Mo Donegal (+250) at BetOnline

This Todd Pletcher-trained horse has been hot in the betting market ahead of the 2022 Belmont Stakes for several weeks after coming fifth in the Kentucky Derby. This three-year-old hasn’t been seen since skipping the Preakness Stakes, the second leg of the US Triple Crown, and will be fresher than the others when he arrives at Belmont Park.

It’s easy to see why Mo Donegal is the Belmont Stakes favorite, given that the Kentucky Derby is run over 1m2f and the Belmont Stakes is raced over 1m4f.