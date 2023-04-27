Chandler High School safety Kennedy Urlacher, son of former Chicago Bears Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher, has recently visited Notre Dame, and the Fighting Irish are now in prime position to secure his commitment. The three-star recruit from Arizona’s class of 2024 has been making the rounds on the recruiting trail, and after a highly anticipated visit to South Bend, Urlacher seems to be leaning towards the Irish.

Notre Dame Close in on Safety Kennedy Urlacher

Following his recent visit to Notre Dame, Kennedy Urlacher is expected to commit to the Irish soon.

During his time on campus, Urlacher was given a comprehensive tour and had the opportunity to watch college football practice, which he enjoyed thoroughly. He found the high-intensity training session and the individual meetings with the coaching staff to be the highlights of his visit.

“The visit was great. I toured everything, went to dinner with the coaches, and spoke with a lot of players. I also watched practice,” Urlacher shared. He had high expectations heading into his visit. And Notre Dame did not disappoint. He was impressed with the overall atmosphere and the close-knit relationship between the players and the coaching staff.

“The relationship with coaches – they’re all really cool. It’s like they’re your friends and not even coaches, which is great,” Urlacher said.

He was also able to spend time with Notre Dame’s Director of Recruiting, Chad Bowden. Bowden made a playful promise to go completely bald if Urlacher commits to the Fighting Irish. “He told me he’ll go completely bald if I committed to Notre Dame,” Urlacher stated with a smile. This, of course would be paying homage to Kennedy’s father, NFL legend, Brian Urlacher, who was famous for his bald head (as well as a little bit of football talent).

Urlacher Still Improving, Expected to Shoot Up Recruitment Class Rankings

Notre Dame’s emphasis on academics, alumni connections, and the unique aspects of the program have resonated well with Urlacher and his family. “The main message from the staff was that Notre Dame is bigger than football,” Urlacher explained.

He also stated that his family loved the campus, and they are high on the program. “My family loved the campus and all the coaches as well. They think I would be a great fit there,” he added.

Urlacher has seen his offer list expand rapidly, with some of the premier programs such as Miami, Penn State, TCU, Nebraska, Washington, and several other schools, showing interest in the talented defensive back. However, following his visit to Notre Dame, it appears that the Fighting Irish have made a lasting impression on the young star.

“Everything was great. It was even better than I expected,” Urlacher said about his visit to Notre Dame. After visiting South Bend, Urlacher is expected to stick to his commitment timeline for late May. “I’m thinking of committing in late May,” he confirmed.

With Urlacher’s impressive athletic abilities and a strong family legacy, Notre Dame would be thrilled to have him join their ranks. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound safety is expected to climb the recruiting rankings and make a significant impact on whichever program he chooses. As the recruitment process unfolds, all eyes will be on Kennedy Urlacher to see where he ultimately commits.

