28-year-old Brit Matt Fitzpatrick won the PGA’s RBC Heritage golf tournament on Sunday, April 16, 2023.

It took three extra holes, in an intense playoff with Jordan Spieth to get the win, but one amazing shot sealed the deal.

Using a nine iron on the Par 4 18th hole, Fitzpatrick’s second shot was picture-perfect and nearly landed in the cup for an eagle.

The CBS announcing team covering the event believes it is the most spectacular shot in the 54-year history of the tournament.

What. A. Shot. 👏@MattFitz94 nearly holes it for the win on the third playoff hole. pic.twitter.com/hIhOz9owmX — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 16, 2023

When you know your guy is about to stuff one to a foot and win. pic.twitter.com/sxgG1OPVIo — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) April 16, 2023

Both players had their chances to win in the prior holes.

Putting was problematic for both until Fitzpatrick made this shot which landed so close to the hole that the winning putt was a no-brainer.

Matt Fitzpatrick’s Affinity For This Golf Course Goes Back Decades

Matt Fitzpatrick has a history with Harbour Town Golf Links at the Sea Pines Resort on Hilton Head Island which is the site of the RBC Heritage tournament.

His parents and brother Alex (a former Wake Forest golfer who turned pro in 2022) took vacations to Sea Pines when he was a child.

It became a family tradition and one that Fitzpatrick especially loved.

After sinking the winning putt, he hugged his mom and dad and talked about how meaningful it was to win this particular event given his childhood memories of the course.

Jordan Spieth Displayed Class

Spieth’s missed putts could keep him awake tonight.

This is CRUEL. Jordan Spieth was THIS close to winning the RBC Heritage. 😩 (🎥: @PGATOUR)pic.twitter.com/o1C83TN1T5 — theScore (@theScore) April 16, 2023

At one point, the announcers said if Spieth continued to let Fitzpatrick hang around, he would take advantage.

That turned out to be exactly what happened.

At one point, fans were chanting “USA USA” very loudly as Fitzpatrick was preparing to putt.

Spieth made a small hand motion to quiet the fans.

This was at a point in the playoff where everyone thought Spieth would win the tournament.

Spieth’s sportsmanship, character, and class shone brightly.

Jordan Spieth motioning to the crowd to stop chanting “USA” while Fitz was putting out is why JS is one of the classiest blokes around — Amanda Rose (@AmandaGolf59) April 16, 2023

Matt Fitzpatrick’s Resume Keeps Growing

Fitzpatrick is the World No. 9 golfer.

He won his first Major in 2022 at the US Open, and he played well in last week’s Masters’ tournament.

After finishing tied for 10th at Augusta, he kept the solid play and momentum going this week at Hilton Head.

That is not an easy task.

Congratulations Matt Fitzpatrick!

Golf Betting Guides 2023