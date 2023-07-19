Golf News and Rumors

British Open 2023 Purse: Prize Money & Payouts Up 18% in 2023, Winner’s Share Set At $3.0M

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
British Open 2023 Purse: Prize Money & Payouts Up 18% in 2023, Winner’s Share Set At $3.0M

The world’s top golfers will tee off at the 2023 British Open this week to claim their share of a $16.5 million purse. The 2023 British Open winner will take home a cool $3 million payout. Learn more about the British Open 2023 purse, prize money, payout structure, and winner’s share below.

For the last time this year, the PGA Tour and LIV Golf members will meet at Hoylake for one final battle between the opposing leagues. As the British Open tees off, it’ll be the last chance for players to cement their names in history with a major championship win during the 2023 season.

In 2023, the British Open purse has been set at $16.5 million. That means the winner will take home a cool $3.0 million and hoist the Claret Jug. While it’s not the biggest purse the field has seen this year, the major championship is one of the most prestigious tournaments in all of golf.

Read on for a complete breakdown of the 2023 British Open purse, prize money, and payouts.

The British Open 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout

Often known as the Open Championship, the British Open is one of the most prestigious tournaments in the world. It was founded in 1860 and is the oldest golf tournament in the world.

The Open is the last major championship of the year. It’s known as the “Open” because it is supposedly open to professional and amateur players. A number of amateurs are invited to play through invitation or qualification.

This year marks the highest purse ever for the Open Championship at $16.5 million.

In 2023, the purse increased by 18 percent year-over-year, which is the lowest increase of any major championship purse this year.

Each of the top 70 players will earn a share of the British Open purse. The lowest payout is $37,800 for the 70th place. Meanwhile, the winner’s share is set at 18 percent of the purse for a total payout of $3 million and each of the top three finishers will take home at least $1 million.

For a complete breakdown of the 2023 British Open prize money and payouts, please refer to the table below.

Position Prize Money
1 $3,000,000
2 $1,708,000
3 $1,095,000
4 $851,000
5 $684,500
6 $593,000
7 $509,500
8 $429,700
9 $377,000
10 $340,500
11 $310,000
12 $274,700
13 $258,300
14 $241,800
15 $224,800
16 $206,600
17 $196,600
18 $187,500
19 $179,600
20 $171,100
21 $163,100
22 $155,000
23 $146,700
24 $138,500
25 $133,800
26 $128,000
27 $123,300
28 $119,100
29 $113,900
30 $108,000
31 $104,500
32 $99,200
33 $95,700
34 $93,000
35 $89,800
36 $86,200
37 $82,200
38 $78,000
39 $75,200
40 $72,800
41 $69,800
42 $66,400
43 $63,400
44 $59,800
45 $56,400
46 $53,400
47 $51,300
48 $49,300
49 $47,000
50 $45,900
51 $44,900
52 $44,100
53 $43,400
54 $42,800
55 $42,100
56 $41,500
57 $41,100
58 $40,800
59 $40,500
60 $40,200
61 $40,000
62 $39,800
63 $39,600
64 $39,400
65 $39,200
66 $38,900
67 $38,600
68 $38,300
69 $38,000
70 $37,800

British Open Purse Has Increased 18% Since 2022

Out of the four majors, the British Open has the smallest purse.

Valued at $16.5 million in 2023, the purse has been steadily increasing over the last few years. In 2020, the tournament was canceled for the first time since World War II. Since then, golfers have been rewarded for crossing the pond. Over the past three years, the British Open purse has increased by over 43 percent.

Check out the table below to view the British Open purses and winners since 1990.

Year Winner Purse($) Winner’s

share($)
2023 TBD 16,500,000 3,000,000
2022 Cameron Smith 14,000,000 2,500,000
2021 Collin Morikawa 11,500,000 2,070,000
2020 Canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic
2019 Shane Lowry 10,750,000 1,935,000
2018 Francesco Molinari 10,500,000 1,890,000
2017 Jordan Spieth 10,250,000 1,845,000
2016 Henrik Stenson 6,500,000 1,175,000
2015 Zach Johnson 6,300,000 1,150,000
2014 Rory McIlroy 5,400,000 975,000
2013 Phil Mickelson 5,250,000 945,000
2012 Ernie Els (2) 5,000,000 900,000
2011 Darren Clarke 5,000,000 900,000
2010 Louis Oosthuizen 4,800,000 850,000
2009 Stewart Cink 4,200,000 750,000
2008 Pádraig Harrington (2) 4,200,000 750,000
2007 Pádraig Harrington 4,200,000 750,000
2006 Tiger Woods (3) 4,000,000 720,000
2005 Tiger Woods (2) 4,000,000 720,000
2004 Todd Hamilton 4,000,000 720,000
2003 Ben Curtis 3,900,000 700,000
2002 Ernie Els 3,800,000 700,000
2001 David Duval 3,300,000 600,000
2000 Tiger Woods 2,750,000 500,000
1999 Paul Lawrie 2,000,000 350,000
1998 Mark O’Meara 1,800,000 300,000
1997 Justin Leonard 1,600,000 250,000
1996 Tom Lehman 1,400,000 200,000
1995 John Daly 1,125,000 125,000
1994 Nick Price 1,100,000 110,000
1993 Greg Norman (2) 1,000,000 100,000
1992 Nick Faldo (3) 950,000 95,000
1991 Ian Baker-Finch 900,000 90,000
1990 Nick Faldo (2) 825,000 85,000

Golf Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Golf News and Rumors
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
British Open 2023 Betting Odds, Predictions, Tips & Expert Golf Picks

British Open 2023 Betting Odds, Predictions, Tips & Expert Golf Picks

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  27min
Golf News and Rumors
Niall Horan
Singer Niall Horan Shows Off His Golf Skills At The Open Club Challenge
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  7h
Golf News and Rumors
Steph Curry at American Century Championship
Video: Stephen Curry Makes Hole-In-One At Celebrity Golf Tournament
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jul 15 2023
Golf News and Rumors
How Much Does A Royal Liverpool Golf Club Membership Cost?
How Much Does A Royal Liverpool Golf Club Membership Cost? RLGC Membership Fees, Amenities, & Rules
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  13h
Golf News and Rumors
Genesis Scottish Open 2023: Tee Times, Featured Groups, Pairings, & Weather Forecast
Genesis Scottish Open 2023: Tee Times, Featured Groups, Pairings, & Weather Forecast
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jul 11 2023
Golf News and Rumors
When Is The 2023 British Open? Odds, Start Time, Schedule, & TV Schedule
When Is The 2023 British Open? Odds, Start Time, Schedule, & TV Schedule
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jul 11 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Genesis Scottish Open 2023 Purse- Prize Money & Payouts Up 12.5% in 2023, Winner’s Share Set At $1.62M
Genesis Scottish Open 2023 Purse: Prize Money & Payouts Up 12.5% in 2023, Winner’s Share Set At $1.62M
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jul 10 2023
More News
Arrow to top