The world’s top golfers will tee off at the 2023 British Open this week to claim their share of a $16.5 million purse. The 2023 British Open winner will take home a cool $3 million payout. Learn more about the British Open 2023 purse, prize money, payout structure, and winner’s share below.

For the last time this year, the PGA Tour and LIV Golf members will meet at Hoylake for one final battle between the opposing leagues. As the British Open tees off, it’ll be the last chance for players to cement their names in history with a major championship win during the 2023 season.

In 2023, the British Open purse has been set at $16.5 million. That means the winner will take home a cool $3.0 million and hoist the Claret Jug. While it’s not the biggest purse the field has seen this year, the major championship is one of the most prestigious tournaments in all of golf.

Read on for a complete breakdown of the 2023 British Open purse, prize money, and payouts.

The British Open 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout

Often known as the Open Championship, the British Open is one of the most prestigious tournaments in the world. It was founded in 1860 and is the oldest golf tournament in the world.

The Open is the last major championship of the year. It’s known as the “Open” because it is supposedly open to professional and amateur players. A number of amateurs are invited to play through invitation or qualification.

This year marks the highest purse ever for the Open Championship at $16.5 million.

In 2023, the purse increased by 18 percent year-over-year, which is the lowest increase of any major championship purse this year.

Each of the top 70 players will earn a share of the British Open purse. The lowest payout is $37,800 for the 70th place. Meanwhile, the winner’s share is set at 18 percent of the purse for a total payout of $3 million and each of the top three finishers will take home at least $1 million.

For a complete breakdown of the 2023 British Open prize money and payouts, please refer to the table below.

Position Prize Money 1 $3,000,000 2 $1,708,000 3 $1,095,000 4 $851,000 5 $684,500 6 $593,000 7 $509,500 8 $429,700 9 $377,000 10 $340,500 11 $310,000 12 $274,700 13 $258,300 14 $241,800 15 $224,800 16 $206,600 17 $196,600 18 $187,500 19 $179,600 20 $171,100 21 $163,100 22 $155,000 23 $146,700 24 $138,500 25 $133,800 26 $128,000 27 $123,300 28 $119,100 29 $113,900 30 $108,000 31 $104,500 32 $99,200 33 $95,700 34 $93,000 35 $89,800 36 $86,200 37 $82,200 38 $78,000 39 $75,200 40 $72,800 41 $69,800 42 $66,400 43 $63,400 44 $59,800 45 $56,400 46 $53,400 47 $51,300 48 $49,300 49 $47,000 50 $45,900 51 $44,900 52 $44,100 53 $43,400 54 $42,800 55 $42,100 56 $41,500 57 $41,100 58 $40,800 59 $40,500 60 $40,200 61 $40,000 62 $39,800 63 $39,600 64 $39,400 65 $39,200 66 $38,900 67 $38,600 68 $38,300 69 $38,000 70 $37,800

British Open Purse Has Increased 18% Since 2022

Out of the four majors, the British Open has the smallest purse.

Valued at $16.5 million in 2023, the purse has been steadily increasing over the last few years. In 2020, the tournament was canceled for the first time since World War II. Since then, golfers have been rewarded for crossing the pond. Over the past three years, the British Open purse has increased by over 43 percent.

Check out the table below to view the British Open purses and winners since 1990.

Year Winner Purse($) Winner’s share($) 2023 TBD 16,500,000 3,000,000 2022 Cameron Smith 14,000,000 2,500,000 2021 Collin Morikawa 11,500,000 2,070,000 2020 Canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic 2019 Shane Lowry 10,750,000 1,935,000 2018 Francesco Molinari 10,500,000 1,890,000 2017 Jordan Spieth 10,250,000 1,845,000 2016 Henrik Stenson 6,500,000 1,175,000 2015 Zach Johnson 6,300,000 1,150,000 2014 Rory McIlroy 5,400,000 975,000 2013 Phil Mickelson 5,250,000 945,000 2012 Ernie Els (2) 5,000,000 900,000 2011 Darren Clarke 5,000,000 900,000 2010 Louis Oosthuizen 4,800,000 850,000 2009 Stewart Cink 4,200,000 750,000 2008 Pádraig Harrington (2) 4,200,000 750,000 2007 Pádraig Harrington 4,200,000 750,000 2006 Tiger Woods (3) 4,000,000 720,000 2005 Tiger Woods (2) 4,000,000 720,000 2004 Todd Hamilton 4,000,000 720,000 2003 Ben Curtis 3,900,000 700,000 2002 Ernie Els 3,800,000 700,000 2001 David Duval 3,300,000 600,000 2000 Tiger Woods 2,750,000 500,000 1999 Paul Lawrie 2,000,000 350,000 1998 Mark O’Meara 1,800,000 300,000 1997 Justin Leonard 1,600,000 250,000 1996 Tom Lehman 1,400,000 200,000 1995 John Daly 1,125,000 125,000 1994 Nick Price 1,100,000 110,000 1993 Greg Norman (2) 1,000,000 100,000 1992 Nick Faldo (3) 950,000 95,000 1991 Ian Baker-Finch 900,000 90,000 1990 Nick Faldo (2) 825,000 85,000

