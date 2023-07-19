The world’s top golfers will tee off at the 2023 British Open this week to claim their share of a $16.5 million purse. The 2023 British Open winner will take home a cool $3 million payout. Learn more about the British Open 2023 purse, prize money, payout structure, and winner’s share below.
For the last time this year, the PGA Tour and LIV Golf members will meet at Hoylake for one final battle between the opposing leagues. As the British Open tees off, it’ll be the last chance for players to cement their names in history with a major championship win during the 2023 season.
In 2023, the British Open purse has been set at $16.5 million. That means the winner will take home a cool $3.0 million and hoist the Claret Jug. While it’s not the biggest purse the field has seen this year, the major championship is one of the most prestigious tournaments in all of golf.
Read on for a complete breakdown of the 2023 British Open purse, prize money, and payouts.
The British Open 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout
Often known as the Open Championship, the British Open is one of the most prestigious tournaments in the world. It was founded in 1860 and is the oldest golf tournament in the world.
The Open is the last major championship of the year. It’s known as the “Open” because it is supposedly open to professional and amateur players. A number of amateurs are invited to play through invitation or qualification.
This year marks the highest purse ever for the Open Championship at $16.5 million.
In 2023, the purse increased by 18 percent year-over-year, which is the lowest increase of any major championship purse this year.
Each of the top 70 players will earn a share of the British Open purse. The lowest payout is $37,800 for the 70th place. Meanwhile, the winner’s share is set at 18 percent of the purse for a total payout of $3 million and each of the top three finishers will take home at least $1 million.
For a complete breakdown of the 2023 British Open prize money and payouts, please refer to the table below.
|Position
|Prize Money
|1
|$3,000,000
|2
|$1,708,000
|3
|$1,095,000
|4
|$851,000
|5
|$684,500
|6
|$593,000
|7
|$509,500
|8
|$429,700
|9
|$377,000
|10
|$340,500
|11
|$310,000
|12
|$274,700
|13
|$258,300
|14
|$241,800
|15
|$224,800
|16
|$206,600
|17
|$196,600
|18
|$187,500
|19
|$179,600
|20
|$171,100
|21
|$163,100
|22
|$155,000
|23
|$146,700
|24
|$138,500
|25
|$133,800
|26
|$128,000
|27
|$123,300
|28
|$119,100
|29
|$113,900
|30
|$108,000
|31
|$104,500
|32
|$99,200
|33
|$95,700
|34
|$93,000
|35
|$89,800
|36
|$86,200
|37
|$82,200
|38
|$78,000
|39
|$75,200
|40
|$72,800
|41
|$69,800
|42
|$66,400
|43
|$63,400
|44
|$59,800
|45
|$56,400
|46
|$53,400
|47
|$51,300
|48
|$49,300
|49
|$47,000
|50
|$45,900
|51
|$44,900
|52
|$44,100
|53
|$43,400
|54
|$42,800
|55
|$42,100
|56
|$41,500
|57
|$41,100
|58
|$40,800
|59
|$40,500
|60
|$40,200
|61
|$40,000
|62
|$39,800
|63
|$39,600
|64
|$39,400
|65
|$39,200
|66
|$38,900
|67
|$38,600
|68
|$38,300
|69
|$38,000
|70
|$37,800
British Open Purse Has Increased 18% Since 2022
Out of the four majors, the British Open has the smallest purse.
Valued at $16.5 million in 2023, the purse has been steadily increasing over the last few years. In 2020, the tournament was canceled for the first time since World War II. Since then, golfers have been rewarded for crossing the pond. Over the past three years, the British Open purse has increased by over 43 percent.
Check out the table below to view the British Open purses and winners since 1990.
|Year
|Winner
|Purse($)
|Winner’s
share($)
|2023
|TBD
|16,500,000
|3,000,000
|2022
|Cameron Smith
|14,000,000
|2,500,000
|2021
|Collin Morikawa
|11,500,000
|2,070,000
|2020
|Canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic
|2019
|Shane Lowry
|10,750,000
|1,935,000
|2018
|Francesco Molinari
|10,500,000
|1,890,000
|2017
|Jordan Spieth
|10,250,000
|1,845,000
|2016
|Henrik Stenson
|6,500,000
|1,175,000
|2015
|Zach Johnson
|6,300,000
|1,150,000
|2014
|Rory McIlroy
|5,400,000
|975,000
|2013
|Phil Mickelson
|5,250,000
|945,000
|2012
|Ernie Els (2)
|5,000,000
|900,000
|2011
|Darren Clarke
|5,000,000
|900,000
|2010
|Louis Oosthuizen
|4,800,000
|850,000
|2009
|Stewart Cink
|4,200,000
|750,000
|2008
|Pádraig Harrington (2)
|4,200,000
|750,000
|2007
|Pádraig Harrington
|4,200,000
|750,000
|2006
|Tiger Woods (3)
|4,000,000
|720,000
|2005
|Tiger Woods (2)
|4,000,000
|720,000
|2004
|Todd Hamilton
|4,000,000
|720,000
|2003
|Ben Curtis
|3,900,000
|700,000
|2002
|Ernie Els
|3,800,000
|700,000
|2001
|David Duval
|3,300,000
|600,000
|2000
|Tiger Woods
|2,750,000
|500,000
|1999
|Paul Lawrie
|2,000,000
|350,000
|1998
|Mark O’Meara
|1,800,000
|300,000
|1997
|Justin Leonard
|1,600,000
|250,000
|1996
|Tom Lehman
|1,400,000
|200,000
|1995
|John Daly
|1,125,000
|125,000
|1994
|Nick Price
|1,100,000
|110,000
|1993
|Greg Norman (2)
|1,000,000
|100,000
|1992
|Nick Faldo (3)
|950,000
|95,000
|1991
|Ian Baker-Finch
|900,000
|90,000
|1990
|Nick Faldo (2)
|825,000
|85,000
Golf Betting Guides 2023
- Golf Betting Guide 2023 – Discover the Best Golf Betting Sites in US.
- Best Offshore Betting Sites – Compare Top Offshore Online Betting Sites.
- Best Bitcoin Betting Sites – Top-rated Bitcoin Sportsbooks in USA Ranked & Reviewed.
- Crypto Betting Guide – Discover the Best Crypto Betting Sites in USA.
- Cash Out Betting Guide – Compare Best Betting Sites with Cash Out Option.