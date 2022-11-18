Browns-Bills Game Moved To Ford Field Due To Snowstorm

The NFL officially moved the Buffalo Bills’ home game versus the Cleveland Browns to Detroit due to a winter storm that is expected to hit western New York over the weekend.

The New York area is expected to get multiple feet of snow from Thursday night to Saturday night with other extreme weather conditions, like thunder, also expected to occur.

In conjunction with local authorities and the Bills, a joint decision was made to move the game out of Highmark Stadium to Ford Field, the home of the Detroit Lions.

Buffalo Bills vs Cleveland Browns Game Moved

After the Bills vs Browns game was rescheduled, Buffalo will be at Ford Field for two straight contests beginning this week.

The rescheduling works in Buffalo’s favor, as the Bills were already scheduled to go on the road to play Detroit next week.

The western New York area is expected to get at least six feet of snow from Thursday to Saturday. As the region began to prepare for the storm, the Bills opted to move to Ford Field in light of the weather conditions.

The NFL’s spokesperson Brian McCarthy confirmed that the move has nothing to do with the Bills’ outdoor stadium. McCarthy said, “the priority is that resources not be diverted from the community.”

Bills Are Prepared For The Stadium Change

For the safety of the community, the Bills will be playing at Ford Field on Sunday but that doesn’t mean it will be a disadvantage for the Bills.

In fact, Bills head coach Sean McDermott said “they’ve been through it before, we’ve been through it before and handled it well”.

The Bills are used to the cold. The team had a major snow game at Orchard Park in 2017, where the Bills beat the Indianapolis Colts in overtime 13-7.

The last time the Bills had their game moved to Ford Field was in November 2014 against the New York Jets due to a snowstorm. The Bills went on to win that game 38-3.

Bills vs Cleveland Odds Move Due to Stadium Change

Since the game has been moved, some of the best US sportsbooks have voided all previous bets made prior to the location change.

In addition, the NFL lines have moved. The total moved from 47.5 to 42 before the stadium changed.

Currently, at BetOnline, NFL fans can cash in on the Buffalo Bills as 7.5-point favorites or the over/under with the game total set at 49.5