Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo took to Instagram to thank former head coach Mike Budenholzer for his time with the team.

“Thank you for five meaningful years Coach,” Giannis wrote. “We accomplished something unbelievable and I’m forever grateful.” Giannis shared photos with Budenholzer after the Bucks won the NBA Championship in 2021.

Mike Budenholzer Fired As Milwaukee Bucks Head Coach

On May 4, Budenholzer was fired as the head coach of the Bucks after five seasons. The firing came in the wake of the top-seeded Bucks losing in five games to the eighth-seeded Miami Heat in the opening round of the playoffs.

Budenholzer’s coaching abilities came into question toward the end of the series when the Bucks blew double-digit leads in Games 4 and 5. In the fifth and final game, Budenholzer elected not to call a timeout to advance the ball after the Heat tied the game with less than 1 second left in the fourth quarter. The Bucks lost the game in overtime to end their season.

Despite the early exit, Budenholzer led the Bucks to a 58-24 regular season record, the best in the NBA.

In five seasons with Milwaukee, the Bucks went 271-120 (.693) in the regular season, the best record in the NBA over that span. The Bucks made the playoffs in every season under Budenholzer.

The Budenholzer tenure peaked after the Bucks won the 2021 NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns.

Mike Budenholzer Thanks Milwaukee For His Time As Head Coach

Pat Connaughton just shared this on his Instagram and tagged this Instagram account, so it seems legitimate. (https://t.co/ynihcQ3VW3) Here is a statement from former Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer: pic.twitter.com/wDTGkAMN6e — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) May 8, 2023

On May 8, Budenholzer shared a heartfelt message on his Instagram, thanking the fans of Milwaukee for his time as the head coach.

“Thank you Milwaukee,” Budenholzer wrote. “Great memories, great team, great men, great city.”