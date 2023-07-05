Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo underwent a cleanup procedure on his left knee, Bucks head coach Adrian Griffin confirmed on Wednesday.

Coach Griffin provides an update on Giannis: pic.twitter.com/RHEQBeByIl — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 5, 2023

Griffin told the media that Antetokounmpo underwent successful surgery on his left knee, and the timeline for when he will be ready to play again is promising.

“He had a routine surgery on his left knee, and it went great,” Griffin said in a press conference on Wednesday. “Everything went as planned, and we expect him back and ready to go in training camp.”

The 28-year-old missed eight games in the first half of last season with left knee soreness. However, Antetokounmpo averaged a career-high 31.1 points with 11.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists.

Antetokounmpo also missed nearly half of the available minutes in the opening round of the playoffs due to a back injury. Antetokounmpo only played three games against the Miami Heat. The eight-seeded Heat went on to defeat the top-seeded Bucks in five games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Status For FIBA World Cup Uncertain

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo underwent a cleanup procedure on his knee two weeks ago and is uncertain for Greece’s FIBA World Cup play this summer, sources confirm. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 5, 2023

According to the Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic, Antetokounmpo’s status for the FIBA World Cup is now up in the air because of the surgery.

Antetokounmpo was set to play for Greece in the 2023 FIBA World Cup in Asia from August 25 to September 10.

Greece will start pool play in Group C (Manila), which includes the United States, Jordan, and New Zealand.

