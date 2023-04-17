NBA News and Rumors

Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Update: Mike Budenholzer Shares Optimistic Update

Dan Girolamo
Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer shared an optimistic update on Monday afternoon regarding the injury to star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. The “Greek Freak” had to exit the game against the Miami Heat after suffering a lower back contusion in the first quarter. The Heat went on to win 130-117, taking a 1-0 series lead in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.

“He’s still sore,” Budenholzer told reporters. “We’ll just continue to monitor him for the next day or two. Probably fortunate that two days between games. So I think still mostly positive, mostly optimistic but we’ll see how he feels over the next day or two.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Forced Early Exit

With 4:13 left in the first quarter, Antetokounmpo drew a hard foul against Heat forward Kevin Love while attacking the rim. Love stepped in to take a charge as Giannis elevated toward the rim. Antetokounmpo landed hard on his back after the collision. It was ruled a block.

Antetokounmpo stayed in the game for a few more minutes before exiting the game toward the end of the first half. He did not return in the second half.

In 11 minutes, Antetokounmpo finished the game with six points and three rebounds.

Miami Heat Defeated Milwaukee Bucks In Game 1

Even without Antetokounmpo, the eighth-seeded Heat outplayed the top-seeded Bucks from the opening tip. Jimmy Butler showed why he’s one of the guys you want to have in a playoff series. Butler finished with 35 points, five rebounds, 11 assists, and three steals.

Bam Adebayo dominated the Bucks’ interior defense, finishing with 22 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists. Kevin Love and Cody Martin combined for 33 points off the bench.

The Heat did not leave the game unscathed, as Tyler Herro broke his hand.

Game 2 will be Wednesday night in Milwaukee at 9 p.m. ET on NBA TV.

Bucks NBA News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo
