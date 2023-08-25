NBA News and Rumors

Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Won’t Sign Extension Until Team Commits To Championship

Dan Girolamo
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo is not interested in signing a contract extension until he knows the Milwaukee Bucks are committed to winning a championship.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Talks Extension With Milwaukee Bucks

In an interview with the NY Times, Antetokounmpo explained why he would not sign a contract extension without knowing if building a championship contender remains the top priority.

“I would not be the best version of myself if I don’t know that everybody’s on the same page, everybody’s going for a championship, everybody’s going to sacrifice time away from their family like I do,” Antetokounmpo said. “And if I don’t feel that, I’m not signing.”

Antetokuonmpo is entering the third year of a five-year, $228 million supermax extension. On Sept. 22, the Bucks can offer their star player a three-year, $173 million extension. However, Antetokounmpo doesn’t believe it makes sense “numbers-wise” to sign this offseason.

“But next year,” Antetokuonmpo added, “next summer it would make more sense for both parties. Even then, I don’t know.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo Uncertain About Future

Since he came into the league, Antetokuonmpo has been adamant about staying in one place and building a championship team with the Bucks instead of leaving to join another franchise.

After securing two MVPs and one NBA Championship, the “Greek Freak” wants to win another title. Whether in Milwaukee or somewhere else remains to be seen.

“At the end of the day, being a winner, it’s over that goal,” Antetokounmpo said. “Winning a championship comes first. I don’t want to be 20 years on the same team and don’t win another championship.”

As one of the five best basketball players in the world, Antetokounmpo is coming off a season where he averaged 31.1 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 5.7 assists.

Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment.
