Carson Briere, Son of Flyers GM Danny Briere, Charged In Wheelchair Incident

Dan Girolamo
Carson Briere, the son of Philadelphia Flyers interim general manager Danny Briere, faces three misdemeanor charges after pushing an unoccupied wheelchair down the stairs, per the Associated Press.

Briere, a Mercyhurst hockey player, and Patrick Carrozzi, a member of the school’s lacrosse team, are faced with criminal mischief, criminal conspiracy to commit mischief, and disorderly conduct in Erie County, Pennsylvania.

The Erie County police filed the charges on Monday with District Judge Sue Mack, and the two are scheduled to appear in court on May 22

Surveillance Footage Of Carson Briere and Patrick Carrozzi Surfaced On Social Media

Surveillance footage of the incident on March 11 involving Briere and Carozzi surfaced on social media last week.

In the video, Briere and Carrozzi are seen conversing at the top of the stairs. Briere then proceeds to push a wheelchair down the stairs.

Police say the duo’s actions posed a “potential danger to anyone coming up the stairs, while also creating a hazardous condition by blocking the staircase.”

The wheelchair belonged to Sydney Benes, who filed the complaint. The wheelchair was damaged in the incident, affecting the left brake handle, right armrest, rear handle, and wheels. According to Benes, the $2,000 wheelchair was purchased last year.

Carson Briere Apologized For His Actions

Both Carson and Danny Briere released statements last week regarding the incident.

Carson, 23, said,” I am deeply sorry for my behavior on Saturday. There is no excuse for my actions, and I will do whatever I can to make up for this serious lack of judgment.”

Danny was upset to see his son’s actions, calling it “inexcusable,” and said that his son accepts “full responsibility for his behavior.”

While the school investigates the situation, Briere and two other athletes were placed on interim suspension.

Briere was previously dismissed from Arizona State’s hockey team in 2019 for violating team rules.

 

