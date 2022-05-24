Celtics Blow Out Heat, Tie Series At 2

The Boston Celtics were able to come away with an impressive win in game four against the Miami Heat, 102-82. Boston’s incredible defense was on full display in this one as Miami had two quarters where they didn’t even score 20 points.

Jayson Tatum led the way for Boston in this one as he finished with 31 points, eight rebounds, and five assists.

Can The Celtics Win The Series Against The Heat?

It seems like some people are potentially not giving the Miami Heat the type of credit that this team deserves. Although the Boston Celtics are a better team on paper, this Miami team has proven that they’re going to make it tough on Boston. With game 5 going back to Miami, this could potentially be the deciding factor in the series.

Both teams have won one game apiece on the road, but the winner of game 5 has a good chance of winning this series. Boston did an excellent job against the Milwaukee Bucks in round 2 as they won multiple games in Milwaukee, which could once again be the case in this series.

Heat vs Celtics Odds to Win the Series

The current series odds are actually going to be somewhat interesting. Boston is still going to be favored to win this series and considering that Miami could potentially have two more home games just compared to the Celtics’ one, it could be a good time to throw some money on Miami. However, Boston has shown that they can win games on the road throughout these playoffs and that’s exactly what championship-level teams do.

Below are the odds to win the series for the Celtics vs Heat from BetOnline, one of the top NBA betting sites.

NBA Playoff Odds Heat Celtics BetOnline Free Play Odds to Win the Series +145 -175

When Is Game 5 Between The Heat And Celtics?

Game 5 between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat is going to be taking place on Wednesday, May 28. This game is going to be played at the FTX Arena in Miami at 8:30 EST.