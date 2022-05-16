Jayson Tatum, Celtics Send Home Defending Champion Bucks In Game 7

The defending world champion Milwaukee Bucks have ended their title repeat quest as they got eliminated by the Boston Celtics on Sunday in game 7. The Celtics were able to come away with an extremely impressive 109-81 win behind Grant Williams and his 27 points.

This was a huge series for the Celtics and should be something that is going to light the fuel for this team in the future.

Can The Celtics Beat The Heat?

During the series between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics, everybody believed that whoever won that series is going to be the one who ends up representing the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals. From the looks of things, this is certainly a great possibility as the Celtics and the Bucks looked to be heading shoulders above the Miami Heat.

We also have to give some love to Miami as they had a great regular season, finishing with the number one seed, and also have had an impressive start to the NBA playoffs after taking down the Atlanta Hawks and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Heat vs Celtics Odds to Win the Series

The series odds currently have the Boston Celtics as a small favorite. It could be a time that bettors do think about putting money on them just because Boston should be able to win this series if they play in the way that everybody expects them to. Miami does have one of the best defenses in the NBA, but with Boston also having a top defense, the Celtics should have the upper hand here.

Below are the odds to win the series for the Celtics vs Heat from BetOnline, one of the top NBA betting sites.

NBA Playoff Odds Heat Celtics BetOnline Free Play Odds to Win the Series +130 -160

When Does The Eastern Conference Finals Start?

The first game of the Eastern Conference Finals is going to take place on Tuesday, May 17th. This game is going to be played at 8:30 EST and is going to be at the FTX arena in Miami.