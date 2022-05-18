NBA

Heat Take Care Of Business In Game 1 Against Celtics

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat were able to come away with an easy win in game 1 after outscoring the Boston Celtics by 25 points in the third quarter. Miami came away with a 118-107 win behind Jimmy Butler and his 41 points.

Jimmy Butler has looked incredible throughout the entire playoffs and if he can continue scoring the basketball at a high level against this tough Boston Celtics defense, the Miami Heat have a legitimate chance of making it back to an NBA Final.

Can The Heat Win The Series Against Boston?

As we saw in the last series against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Boston Celtics aren’t going to just roll over and allow the Miami Heat to win this series easily. This was a tough game for Boston, but we also have to factor in that they didn’t have the Defensive Player of the Year in Marcus Smart and veteran Al Horford, who have both looked great throughout the playoffs.

If Miami is to win the series, it’s going to be because of the exact way they played on Tuesday. Jimmy Butler is going to need to have a huge game and they’re also going to need guys to continue making big shots for them. More importantly than all of that, the Heat are going to need to continue playing top-level defense as the Celtics have multiple guys on the court that can score the basketball at will.

Heat vs Celtics Odds to Win the Series

The current series odds are now going to see the Miami Heat as a small favorite to win the series. The Heat deserves a lot more credit than they have been getting. There’s a reason why this team finishes with the number one seed in the Eastern Conference and they’re going to continue showing people that they’re much better than a lot of the media gives them credit for.

Below are the odds to win the series for the Celtics vs Heat from BetOnline, one of the top NBA betting sites.

NBA Playoff Odds Celtics Heat BetOnline Free Play
Odds to Win the Series +100 -120 BetOnline logo

When Is Game 2 Between The Celtics And Heat?

Game 2 between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics is going to be taking place on Thursday, May 19. This game is going to be played at 8:30 EST at the FTX Arena in Miami.

