NFL News and Rumors

Chargers vs. Jets Same Game Parlay: +575 SGP For Monday Night Football

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson

Week 9 closes out with the Los Angeles Chargers (3-4) traveling across the country to play the New York Jets (4-3) on Monday Night Football. Below, we have a same game parlay for the Chargers vs. Jets with +575 odds.

Chargers vs. Jets Same Game Parlay Pick: Monday Night Football SGP Bet

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

$1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sportsbook Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now

Chargers vs. Jets Monday Night Football Props

SGP (+575): Justin Herbert Over 0.5 Interceptions, Garrett Wilson Over 5.5 Receptions, Breece Hall Over 25.5 Receiving Yards

Justin Herbert
Oct 16, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws the ball against the Dallas Cowboys in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Not enough is being said about the injury to Justin Herbert’s broken finger on his non-throwing hand. The injury has hampered his ability to throw and handoff.

While the thumb doesn’t necessarily impact his decision-making, Herbert has uncharacteristically turned the ball over the last four weeks with four interceptions.

Though Herbert took care of the ball against the Bears (zero interceptions), he faces a much tougher Jets defense that forced Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, and Jalen Hurts to throw multiple interceptions. The Jets defense gets at least one interception against Herbert.

The Chargers’ secondary is one of the worst against the pass, allowing nearly 300 yards per game through the air. That bodes well for the Jets’ pass catchers, including Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall.

Wilson has at least seven catches and 60 receiving yards in three of his last four games. Wilson is getting hot at the right time, with 15 catches in the last two weeks. Against a weak secondary, Wilson should have no trouble recording six receptions.

For Hall, he’s been a revelation in the passing game, providing a reliable safety valve for Zach Wilson. Hall has at least five receptions and 54 receiving yards in his last two games.

With a favorable matchup against a Chargers defense susceptible to the pass, Hall should be heavily involved in the passing game.

Bet on MNF SGP (+575)
Topics  
Chargers Jets NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) fights

Chargers vs. Jets Monday Night Football Props: Breece Hall Among Best Bets

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  38min
NFL News and Rumors
Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr.
Chargers vs. Jets: Monday Night Football Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson
How To Watch Chargers vs. Jets On Monday Night Football | Free MNF Live Stream
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  5h
NFL News and Rumors
AFC North
November Is Going To Be A Blockbuster Month For AFC North Football
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  6h
NFL News and Rumors
Joshua Dobbs
Ex Minnesota Vikings Hall Of Fame Quarterback Commends Joshua Dobbs
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  17h
NFL News and Rumors
Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce
Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs Is Week 9 Sunday Morning Must-See Football
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Nov 5 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders
NFL Week 9: Potential Winning Streak Could Lift Hungry Carolina Panthers Into NFC South Pennant Chase; Coach Frank Reich Seeking Answers at RB, LB
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Nov 3 2023
More News
Arrow to top