Week 9 closes out with the Los Angeles Chargers (3-4) traveling across the country to play the New York Jets (4-3) on Monday Night Football. Below, we have a same game parlay for the Chargers vs. Jets with +575 odds.

Chargers vs. Jets Same Game Parlay Pick: Monday Night Football SGP Bet

Chargers vs. Jets Monday Night Football Props

SGP (+575): Justin Herbert Over 0.5 Interceptions, Garrett Wilson Over 5.5 Receptions, Breece Hall Over 25.5 Receiving Yards

Not enough is being said about the injury to Justin Herbert’s broken finger on his non-throwing hand. The injury has hampered his ability to throw and handoff.

While the thumb doesn’t necessarily impact his decision-making, Herbert has uncharacteristically turned the ball over the last four weeks with four interceptions.

Though Herbert took care of the ball against the Bears (zero interceptions), he faces a much tougher Jets defense that forced Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, and Jalen Hurts to throw multiple interceptions. The Jets defense gets at least one interception against Herbert.

The Chargers’ secondary give up 199 yards per game to wide receivers… Over his last 6 games, Garrett Wilson has had 10.5 targets and 72.5 YPG. His line tonight is 66.5, which he’s covered in his last two. — Cody Brown Bets (@CodyBrownBets) November 6, 2023

The Chargers’ secondary is one of the worst against the pass, allowing nearly 300 yards per game through the air. That bodes well for the Jets’ pass catchers, including Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall.

Wilson has at least seven catches and 60 receiving yards in three of his last four games. Wilson is getting hot at the right time, with 15 catches in the last two weeks. Against a weak secondary, Wilson should have no trouble recording six receptions.

For Hall, he’s been a revelation in the passing game, providing a reliable safety valve for Zach Wilson. Hall has at least five receptions and 54 receiving yards in his last two games.

With a favorable matchup against a Chargers defense susceptible to the pass, Hall should be heavily involved in the passing game.