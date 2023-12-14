NFL News and Rumors

Chargers vs. Raiders: Best Thursday Night Football Player Props

Dan Girolamo
Week 15 of the NFL season begins in Las Vegas as the Raiders (5-8) face the Los Angeles Chargers (5-8) on Thursday Night Football. Below, we explore the best player props for the Chargers vs. Raiders on Thursday Night Football.

Joshua Palmer Over 35.5 Receiving Yards (-143)

Chargers quarterback Easton Stick has to throw to a wide receiver. Right?

Keenan Allen, the Chargers top receiver, has been ruled out with a heel injury. Mike Williams has been out most of the year with a torn ACL.

Without Allen and Williams, Joshua Palmer will become the Chargers’ top option at wide receiver against the Raiders. Thursday night’s game will be Palmer’s first action since October 29. Palmer has been on the IR with a knee injury, but he practiced every day this week and will suit up against the Raiders.

His top competition for targets, Quentin Johnston, has been disappointing all season, so Palmer should dominate the target share even if he only plays 60% of the snaps.

Palmer had at least 60 receiving yards in four of five games before hitting the IR. Palmer should be able to surpass the low total of 35.5.

Bet on Joshua Palmer Over 35.5 Receiving Yards (-143)

Aidan O’Connell Over 197.5 Passing Yards (-130)

Burn all the tape of the Raiders’ offense performance in their 3-0 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14.

Even in defeat, Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell threw for 171 yards.

There have been rumors that interim head coach Antonio Pierce could make a change at quarterback if O’Connell struggles again. How about some motivation to bring out the best in O’Connell?

The Raiders should have success passing the ball against a Chargers defense surrendering the fourth-most passing yards per game (261.9). Since Week 6, seven of nine quarterbacks have thrown for over 200 passing yards against the Chargers. O’Connell adds his name to the list by the end of the game.

Bet on Aidan O'Connell Over 197.5 Passing Yards (-130)
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Arrow to top