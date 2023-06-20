Golf News and Rumors

Christian McCaffrey Took To Social Media To Celebrate His High School Classmate, U.S. Open Champion Wyndham Clark

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Christian McCaffrey

It often seems like famous professional athletes know each other as classmates.

That point was proven true over the weekend as professional golfer Wyndham Clark was making his charge to win his first major at the 2023 U.S. Open at the Los Angeles Country Club.

Clark, 29, had plenty of American fans cheering for him, but one, in particular, caught everyone’s attention.

He is Christian McCaffrey, 27, the San Francisco 49ers running back, who went to high school with Clark at Valor Christian High School in Denver, Colorado.

McCaffrey was glued to his television watching Clark seal the victory.

He shared his excited cheers when it became official.

Clark Is Still Processing His Achievement

It was heartwarming to watch Clark celebrate with his family and friends.

On Tuesday, he took to social media to extend his gratitude to everyone who has supported him.

He attached pictures and videos from his amazing weekend.

Clark wrote:

“The gratitude I feel for this moment will never be matched. Thank you to every person who has ever supported me and continues to support me.  I am humbled and honored to be your United States Open Champion. #PLAYBIG”

It is obvious that Clark is a likable person and his story about his mother’s influence and death has shaped him as an athlete and a person.

We hope to see Clark win many more major tournaments and if there is a charity event, perhaps the former high school classmates, Clark and McCaffrey, could team up on the links.

Golf Betting Guides 2023

 

Topics  
Golf News and Rumors NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
Travelers Championship 2023 Purse: Prize Money, & Payouts Up 140%, Winner’s Share Set At $3.6M

Travelers Championship 2023 Purse: Prize Money, & Payouts Up 140%, Winner’s Share Set At $3.6M

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  15h
Golf News and Rumors
Travelers Championship 2023 Odds, Predictions, Betting Tips & Expert Golf Picks
Travelers Championship 2023 Odds, Predictions, Betting Tips & Expert Golf Picks
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  15h
Golf News and Rumors
Los Angeles Country Club Made Less Than 20% Of U.S. Open Tickets Available To The Public
Los Angeles Country Club Made Less Than 20% Of U.S. Open Tickets Available To The Public
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  15h
Golf News and Rumors
golf championships
Who Are the Top Five Active PGA Tour/LIV Golfers Yet to Win a Major Championship?
Author image David Evans  •  22h
Golf News and Rumors
Wyndham Clark Rickie Fowler
Rickie Fowler And Wyndham Clark Show That Character And Class Eclipse Golf
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 19 2023
Golf News and Rumors
USATSI_19120941 (1)
Live Updates For Fourth Round Of 2023 United States Open
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 18 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Sam Bennett
New PGA Pro Sam Bennett Uses Old School Techniques, Makes U.S. Open Cut
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Jun 17 2023
More News
Arrow to top