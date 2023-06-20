It often seems like famous professional athletes know each other as classmates.

That point was proven true over the weekend as professional golfer Wyndham Clark was making his charge to win his first major at the 2023 U.S. Open at the Los Angeles Country Club.

Clark, 29, had plenty of American fans cheering for him, but one, in particular, caught everyone’s attention.

He is Christian McCaffrey, 27, the San Francisco 49ers running back, who went to high school with Clark at Valor Christian High School in Denver, Colorado.

McCaffrey was glued to his television watching Clark seal the victory.

He shared his excited cheers when it became official.

Christian McCaffrey was HYPE after his high school friend Wyndham Clark won the #USOpen! 🤝 pic.twitter.com/3N61xBW8bR — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) June 19, 2023

Clark Is Still Processing His Achievement

It was heartwarming to watch Clark celebrate with his family and friends.

On Tuesday, he took to social media to extend his gratitude to everyone who has supported him.

He attached pictures and videos from his amazing weekend.

The gratitude I feel for this moment will never be matched. Thank you to every person who has ever supported me and continues to support me. I am humbled and honored to be your United States Open Champion. #PLAYBIG pic.twitter.com/zU9MwTfXhg — Wyndham Clark (@Wyndham_Clark) June 20, 2023

Clark wrote:

“The gratitude I feel for this moment will never be matched. Thank you to every person who has ever supported me and continues to support me. I am humbled and honored to be your United States Open Champion. #PLAYBIG”

It is obvious that Clark is a likable person and his story about his mother’s influence and death has shaped him as an athlete and a person.

We hope to see Clark win many more major tournaments and if there is a charity event, perhaps the former high school classmates, Clark and McCaffrey, could team up on the links.

